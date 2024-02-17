Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2004, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, won three consecutive championships and appeared in four NBA Finals.

The NBA has seen a plethora of dominant teams throughout its history. Only a few of these teams have achieved enough sustained success that they can be classified as true dynasties. Dynasties usually refer to teams who won multiple (often consecutive) championships within a short window of time. In recent years, each decade has seen at least one dynasty, often by the same teams.

Dynasties in the NBA have risen throughout the league’s history, from the vintage teams to the powerhouses of the modern era. These teams usually feature a collection of superstars who go on to become Hall of Famers and feature elite coaching that meshes with the team’s chemistry and becomes the backbone gear to the team’s sustained success.

These dynasties, often referred to as superteams, often captivate fans of the game of basketball across the country. The sustained success results in casual fans of the sport becoming reeled in by the superstar talent on the squads, which allows them to become the dominant faction across the league, and in turn, the fan follows the dynasty.

While there have been plenty of great teams throughout the history of the NBA, only a few have the satisfaction of being the greatest dynasties of all time.

GIVE ME SPORT ranked our five greatest dynasties on the number of championships won with a largely unchanging core of star players and coaches.

5 Golden State Warriors (2015–2022)

6 Finals appearances, 4 championships

The Golden State Warriors have become the epitome of the modern basketball dynasty. Appearing in six NBA Finals from 2015-2022, the Warriors won four of them, most recently in 2022. They appeared in five straight Finals from 2015-2019, winning three out of the five including two straight in 2017 and 2018.

The Warriors were not only great during the postseason when it mattered the most, but also during the regular season. The 2015-16 squad broke the all-time record for most wins, posting an unfathomable 73-9 record.

This broke the previous record of 72-10 by the 1996 Chicago Bulls, and the Warriors became the first (and so far only) team to ever lose only single-digit games in the regular season.

2015-2022 Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers Warriors in 6 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Cavaliers in 7 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers Warriors in 5 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers Warriors in 4 2019 Toronto Raptors Raptors in 6 2022 Boston Celtics Warriors in 6

Headlined by three-point star Stephen Curry, with aid from Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and, briefly, Kevin Durant, the Warriors become nearly unstoppable. The team built an identity around the three-point shot, with Curry and Thompson becoming the “Splash Brothers,” and utilized effective systems implemented by coach Steve Kerr which aided them on both sides of the ball.

What made the Warriors even more impressive was their ability to capture another title when everyone thought they wouldn’t. Following their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Finals, and Durant’s departure, the Warriors would struggle in the following couple of years with injuries and losses.

The world thought the dynasty was officially over, until Curry and the squad marched back to beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it indeed was not over.

4 Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2004)

4 Finals appearances, 3 championships

There is no better way to start off a millennium than the Los Angeles Lakers did. Headlined by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers became a powerhouse that rattled off three consecutive championships between 2000 and 2002, along with a Finals appearance in 2004.

The duo of Bryant and O’Neal was nearly impossible for teams to defend, so they often had to pick one and let the other get the better of them. This formula, combined with a deep supporting cast of Rick Fox and Derek Fisher, solidified the Lakers as a powerhouse in the early 2000s. Shaq won Finals MVP in all three series, while Kobe tore teams apart with his elite scoring ability.

2000-2004 Los Angeles Lakers – NBA Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 2000 Indiana Pacers Lakers in 5 2001 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers in 5 2002 New Jersey Nets Lakers in 4 2004 Detroit Pistons Pistons in 5

Coached by the legendary Phil Jackson, the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in five to secure the first of three straight rings, in the 2000 NBA Finals. They then steamrolled their way to the 2001 championship, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in five games and going 15-1 in that year’s postseason.

Finally, they defeated the New Jersey Nets in a four-game sweep to win their third straight ring in 2002.

The Lakers almost defeated the Detroit Pistons in 2004, but the underdog Pistons managed to defeat the Lakers in five games, which shocked many. This led to a fallout and the departure of O'Neal, resulting in the Lakers entering a period of mediocrity and the official end of the dynasty.

Had things worked out better between Shaq and Kobe (they did sport an epic 76-43 playoff record together on the court), perhaps this dynasty could have lasted longer.

3 Los Angeles Lakers (1980-1991)

9 Finals appearances, 5 championships

The Celtics and Lakers both owned the 1980s decade. The two teams experienced simultaneous dynasties, with the Celtics taking home three championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986, with appearances in 1985 and 1987. However, the majority of their NBA Finals matchups in the 1980s were against the Lakers, and the Lakers would win more of them.

It is, therefore, safe to say that the Lakers owned the decade with their dynasty, in which they appeared in a total of nine NBA Finals (with one stretching into the 1990s) and won five of them. The “Showtime” Lakers were dominated by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, an elite duo who saw support from stars such as James Worthy and Jamaal Wilkes.

1980-1991 Los Angeles Lakers – NBA Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 1980 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers in 6 1982 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers in 6 1983 Philadelphia 76ers 76ers in 4 1984 Boston Celtics Celtics in 7 1985 Boston Celtics Lakers in 6 1987 Boston Celtics Lakers in 6 1988 Detroit Pistons Lakers in 7 1989 Detroit Pistons Pistons in 4 1991 Chicago Bulls Bulls in 5

These Lakers captured their first title in 1980, which was Johnson’s rookie year. He won Rookie of the Year and Finals MVP, a sign of great things to come. The Lakers would then capture championships in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988, with Finals appearances in 1983, 1984, 1989, and 1991.

Their aggressive style of play, under coach Pat Riley, became known as “Showtime” and, combined with their superstars, helped elevate the game of basketball to a global status.

2 Chicago Bulls (1991-1998)

6 Finals appearances, 6 championships

When one thinks of the term dynasty, the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls often come to mind. Each of these teams was a superteam that steamrolled their way to titles. When opponents faced the Bulls of the 1990s, they knew they had little chance, and fans watching also knew.

While the Bulls had a good supporting cast, as all great teams must have, they did not feature the collection of superstars that dynasties are usually known for. The reason was because they had the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, on their roster. This, combined with the coaching of Phil Jackson (who would go on to coach the dynasty Lakers of the early 2000s), the Bulls were feared.

1991-1998 Chicago Bulls – NBA Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 1991 Los Angeles Lakers Bulls in 5 1992 Portland Trail Blazers Bulls in 6 1993 Phoenix Suns Bulls in 6 1996 Seattle SuperSonics Bulls in 6 1997 Utah Jazz Bulls in 6 1998 Utah Jazz Bulls in 6

The Bulls of the 1990s managed to make it to six NBA Finals, and win all six. To this date, they are the only team to make that many Finals and not lose a single one. The Bulls three-peated twice, winning successive championships from 1991–1993, and then again from 1996–1998. Jordan won ten scoring titles (by far the most), six NBA Finals MVPs, and five NBA MVP Awards.

1 Boston Celtics (1957-1969)

12 Finals appearances, 11 championships

In just 13 seasons, the Celtics appeared in 12 NBA Finals and won 11 of them. For emphasis, that is eleven championships in twelve attempts, and that includes eight straight championships between 1959 and 1966. No other team has ever appeared in, let alone won, that many championships in a single span.

Therefore, the 1957-1969 Celtics are the greatest dynasty not only in NBA history but in sports history.

These Celtics featured a plethora of future Hall of Fame players. Bill Russell led the way and was followed closely by Bob Cousy, Sam Jones, Tom Heinsohn, and John Havlicek.

Together, under the genius coaching of Red Auerbach, the Celtics smashed their way to 11 rings including eight straight, with most of them coming at the hands of the Lakers, which formed the greatest dynasty in basketball history.

1957-1969 Boston Celtics – NBA Finals appearances Year Opponent Result 1957 St. Louis Hawks Celtics in 7 1958 St. Louis Hawks Hawks in 6 1959 Minneapolis Lakers Celtics in 4 1960 St. Louis Hawks Celtics in 7 1961 St. Louis Hawks Celtics in 5 1962 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7 1963 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 6 1964 San Francisco Warriors Celtics in 5 1965 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 5 1966 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7 1968 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 6 1969 Los Angeles Lakers Celtics in 7

While it is undeniable that this Celtics dynasty came during a different era, it still does not diminish the value of their success. The modern game of basketball as we know it formed after the implementation of the shot clock in 1954, which propelled offense and made the game into what it is today.

The late Bill Russell headlined the squad, taking home 11 rings, five NBA MVP Awards, and was a 12-time All-Star. He was the NBA’s first true superstar and, along with the Celtics dynasty itself which he was the primary component of, ushered in the current era of the NBA where superstars take front stage.