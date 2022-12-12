Highlights There have been some classic encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and we take a look at the best El Clásico's of the 21st century.

The El Clásico is one of the biggest rivalries in football between two of the Spanish Division's powerhouses - Barcelona and Real Madrid - but what are the best clashes between the two clubs in the 21st century?

The biggest game in Spanish football has featured some of the best to have graced the pitch - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo - meaning that there is always top-quality football on show between the two powerhouses of the European game.

In this article, we will be looking at some of the biggest moments from arguably the biggest game in club football (outside of a Champions League final), which have been viewed by millions of fans across the globe.

Here are our picks for the best El Clásico moments since the turn of the century, featuring names such as Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldo.

1 Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona

Year: 2017

Who could forget this battle? And who could be the star of the show other than Messi? The magical Argentine netted a dramatic winner at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2017 to give his side a 3-2 victory. In need of a win to keep up the pace with their rivals in La Liga, the Catalan side travelled to Madrid with a tough task on their hands. Messi drew his side level with a wonderful strike after they had fallen a goal behind.

It is what transpires in the dying moments of the game that cements this encounter as the best El Clásico in the 21st century, however. The ball was pulled back to Messi at the edge of the Real Madrid penalty area and where most players would take a wild swing at the ball in the hope of finding the desired connection, the magician stroked the ball calmly into the bottom corner of the net effortlessly to hand Barca a vital victory in the home of their biggest rivals.

2 Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid

Year: 2011

In one of the most dramatic and hard-hitting El Clásico's to date. The 2011 season saw both teams collide in the Supercopa de Espana. The first game ended 2-2 at the Bernabeu. However, it was the second leg that had fans out of their seats as it had everyone that a football game could offer, from goals to fouls. This match was unmissable and ultimately unforgettable.

The game got off to a quick start with Iniesta taking the lead for Barcelona before Ronaldo quickly replied for Los Blancos. It would soon shift into the Messi show as the magician would score two goals, with one coming in the 88th minute to secure the game.

The game also saw plenty of red cards after a foul from Marcelo on Cesc Fàbregas instigated an all-out brawl which saw 4 players sent off, and an incident where Jose Mourinho poked Tito Vilanova in the eye.

3 Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid

Year: 2007

By the time 2007 rolled around, everyone was already well aware of the talent and potential of a young man named Messi. However, this 3-3 draw in one of the most thrilling Clasicos of the 21st century saw the entire football world sit up and recognise that we were witnessing greatness unfold in front of our eyes. Already being trusted by the manager at the time, Frank Rijkaard, the Argentine bagged all three of his side's goals.

Starting the game sensationally, Messi found the back of the Real Madrid net twice inside the first half an hour before weaving through the opposition defence and rifling in a last-gasp equaliser after his side had found themselves 3-2 down heading into the dying moments. Ruud van Nistelrooy bagged a brace for the away side and Sergio Ramos had thought he gave his side a historic win at the Nou Camp before Messi's late brilliance.

4 Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Year: 2015

In the prime of the MSN era at Barcelona, they looked almost unstoppable in the Spanish Division. However, an injury to Messi meant that they would be without him for the first El Clásico of the season. To the fans' surprise, CR7 didn't prove to be the influence in this game, but it was Luis Suárez and Neymar who would be crucial as Barcelona brutalised Los Blancos 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

Similar dominance to that of a famous 5-0 victory that took place 5 years prior in the 2010/11 season - which we will get onto shortly - and the massive surprise of this result (considering the lack of the GOAT playing) is why it sits towards the top of the list.

5 Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

Year: 2009

We HAD to include this match. The 2009 campaign saw a very successful season for the Catalan Giants as they would find success in Spain as well as Europe, lifting the Champions League trophy.

However, a pivotal moment in the season came when Barcelona travelled to the Santiago Bernabéu, where they would exert their dominance, led by a lethal front three of Messi, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o.

Barcelona would go on to win the game 6-2 on Madrid soil, with Messi and Henry getting the pick of the bunch, putting two goals each past Spanish legend Iker Casillas. Barca showcased dominance throughout, utilising the tiki-taka dynamic to maintain 63% possession and overall having three times more shots than their rivals.

6 Real Madrid 4-2 Barcelona

Year: 2005

We have finally reached a Real Madrid success on this list. It's safe to say Barcelona have had the better of their fierce rivals since the turn of the century. The early 2000s were perhaps Los Blancos' best years in terms of star quality. Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos, and David Beckham are just some of the global superstars plying their trade in the famous white shirt. Ronaldo Nazario - one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time - and former Barcelona man was now lining up for Los Blancos too.

Barcelona could also boast a teamsheet with names such as Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldinho and Xavi, but the Catalan giants were well beaten on the day as Madrid cruised to a 4-2 victory. Zidane and Ronaldo scored in the opening 20 minutes to almost put the game out of Barcelona's reach very early on. Raul and Michael Owen sealed the victory with second-half strikes.

7 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

Year: 2010

Following on from their El Clásico dominance the season prior, Barcelona's dominance led by mastermind Pep Guardiola carried on into the 2009-10 season. With Madrid spending big on their resurgence of the "Galactico Era", the likes of Karim Benzema, Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo joined the ranks.

However, the firepower of Madrid proved to be nowhere near enough once again as Barcelona would decimate Los Blancos at the Nou Camp 5-0, with David Villa being the star of the show, netting two goals. Even though he wasn't on the scoresheet, Messi made his presence known with his involvement in the majority of the goals. Frustrations grew for Madrid in the closing moments, with defender Sergio Ramos seeing red.

8 Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Year: 2014

This game, even though there weren't 5, 6 or 7 goals, was one of the most memorable due to a moment that led to an iconic goal scored in the 2014 Copa del Rey Final. The moment was when Gareth Bale took off in another gear, leaving Marc Bartra behind and slotting to put Madrid into the lead, defeating their rivals and lifting the Copa del Rey trophy.

It was a coming-of-age moment for the Welshman, cementing himself as a global superstar alongside Ronaldo and Benzema in Los Blancos' attacking trio. Bale took centre stage in one of the biggest games in world football in the same way other icons of the sport have done in the past.