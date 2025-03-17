Even though the English national team has had many incredible midfielders and attackers over the years who have possessed outrageous flair and technique, when fans around the world think of the English, they think of solid defensive units, and they are right to think that. Many world-class defenders have put on the iconic white strip over the years and have made themselves heroes for their country.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT will be ranking the 10 greatest England defenders in football history based solely on their achievements and performances for the national side. Included in the ranking are some of the most commonly thought of defenders, such as Bobby Moore and John Terry, however, there are also players who have been included who have achieved legendary status for their country despite not being the most well-known.

Ranking factors:

Honours won

Longevity

Legacy and fan reception of the player

Overall quality of the player

10 Greatest England Defenders in Football History Rank Player England Appearances 1 Bobby Moore 108 2 Jack Charlton 35 3 George Cohen 37 4 Ray Wilson 63 5 John Terry 78 6 Billy Wright 105 7 Ashley Cole 107 8 Rio Ferdinand 81 9 Gary Neville 85 10 Phil Neal 50

10 Phil Neal

International career span: 1976-1983

Phil Neal, to many, is regarded as the greatest British right-back in the history of football due to his consistent elite performances for Liverpool, but he also enjoyed a really good international career for England as well.

The flying full-back made 50 appearances for the English national team during a seven-year spell and was one of the first names on the team sheet during this spell. Despite being a world-class talent, because Neal’s international career lacked success in major tournaments and silverware, he can’t rank as high as some of the other England greats you will come across throughout this ranking, even though he was performing at a high level.

Phil Neal's England Statistics Appearances 50 Goals 5 Assists 0 Major Tournaments Played In 2 Honours 0

9 Gary Neville

International career span: 1995-2007

Despite not being the most glamorous or flashy of players throughout his career, Gary Neville managed to become a key player for both club and country. Everyone knows how important he was for Manchester United, but Neville was also just as important for his national team, particularly during the 1996 European Championships.

The United legend was one of the unsung heroes of England’s great run in 1996 and provided a much-needed defensive solidity on the right flank as that side had a lot of attacking flair. Unfortunately, EURO 96 was probably the peak of Neville’s international career and the rest of his days for England were hampered by injury and early tournament exits.

Gary Neville's England Statistics Appearances 85 Goals 0 Assists 4 Major Tournaments Played In 5 Honours 0

8 Rio Ferdinand

International career span: 1997-2011

The English national team has been blessed with some tremendous centre-backs over the years and Rio Ferdinand is one of the very best. Ferdinand was one of the stars of the England side during the much-talked-about golden generation due to his unique pace and abilities with the ball at his feet.

Ferdinand played alongside many defensive greats during his international career but in particular, formed a formidable partnership with Sol Campbell which was at times unstoppable. As well as putting in top performances throughout his 14-year international career, the Manchester United legend was also once named captain and in 1998, became the first-ever teenage defender to go to a World Cup with England.

Rio Ferdinand's England Statistics Appearances 81 Goals 3 Assists 2 Major Tournaments Played In 3 Honours 0

7 Ashley Cole

International career span: 2001-2014

Ashley Cole’s career longevity, not only for the clubs he played for but his country as well, is some of the most impressive we have ever seen. Cole was England’s first-choice left-back and one of the best left-backs in the world for well over a decade and during this time, was one of the national team’s most consistent performers.

Cole represented England in five major tournaments throughout his 13-year international career and made 107 appearances, meaning he is now just one of 10 English players to represent the national team on 100 or more occasions, which just shows his longevity and quality.

Ashley Cole's England Statistics Appearances 107 Goals 0 Assists 7 Major Tournaments Played In 5 Honours 0

6 Billy Wright

International career span: 1946-1959

From one player with over 100 England caps to another, the next player mentioned is the very first man to achieve 100 club status in terms of appearances for the English national team is Wolverhampton Wanderers icon, Billy Wright. The powerful centre-back was a mainstay for the national team for 13 years and will go down as one of the most important players to ever represent the national team.

Out of his 105 international caps, Wright captained England for 90 of those, which just shows how much of a valuable figure he was. The Wolves legend is often spoken about with great admiration for the part he played for England during the post-war era, guiding them to and being a key player in three World Cups.

Billy Wright's England Statistics Appearances 105 Goals 3 Assists 1 Major Tournaments Played In 3 Honours 0

5 John Terry

International career span: 2003-2012