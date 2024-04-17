Key Takeaways England's men's team are well-known for failing to win a major tournament since 1966.

Despite the disappointment, they have produced a plethora of impressive squads.

Featuring the likes of Wayne Rooney, Paul Gascoigne and Harry Kane, the Three Lions' greatest teams have come so close to glory.

England are famous for suffering disappointment at major international tournaments. Some would even argue it is part of the country's DNA, with the glorious failure at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2020 still fresh in the memory. Painful penalty shootouts over the years have only added to that familiar heartache.

Despite the doom and gloom, England are one of the biggest footballing countries in the world. From grassroots to the Premier League, arguably the best division in the world, almost everyone across the country is enraptured by the sport. Naturally, that has led to some incredible teams at major tournaments.

The men's national team may have only won one major trophy, but they have had endless world-class players turn out for them, making up remarkable teams, while newly appointed Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to make his mark with the squad when he officially takes charge of the Three Lions in the new year. Here are some of the best sides England have ever produced and the act Tuchel will have to follow to achieve success.

Ranking Factors

Player quality - The talent of the individuals involved in each England squad is the first factor to be considered.

The talent of the individuals involved in each England squad is the first factor to be considered. Tournament performance - Although not crucial, the better they performed, the higher they've been ranked.

Although not crucial, the better they performed, the higher they've been ranked. Pre-tournament expectations - Some of the greatest England teams went into competitions with little confidence, but returned booming.

Ranking the Greatest England Teams of All-Time Rank Year Competition 1. 1966 World Cup 2. 2004 Euros 3. 2020 Euros 4. 1996 Euros 5. 1990 World Cup 6. 2002 World Cup 7. 1986 World Cup 8. 2006 World Cup 9. 2018 World Cup 10. 1970 World Cup

Related 10 Best England Wins in World Cup History (Ranked) England have only won the World Cup once in 1966, but have enjoyed some memorable wins over the years. Here are some of the best.

10 1970 World Cup

Just four years on from the glory of the 1966 World Cup, England were hoping to defend their crown in Mexico. Sir Alf Ramsey's side could only reach the quarter-final before being knocked out by West Germany.

England also lost to Brazil in the group stage, but there was no shame in that. The South American outfit featuring Pele, are still considered one of the greatest international teams of all time. In that match, Gordon Banks' iconic save is still remembered as he denied one of the greatest players of all time. England could still call upon the legendary figures of Geoff Hurst and Bobby Charlton in the final third, highlighting how they had retained their pedigree from four years earlier.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 1-0 Romania Group Stage England 0-1 Brazil Group Stage England 1-0 Czechoslovakia Quarter-final England 2-3 West Germany

9 2018 World Cup

Going into the 2018 World Cup, England had no hope. It was two years on from one of their most humiliating moments ever, as they crashed out to Iceland in Euro 2016. With Gareth Southgate in charge, who was and still is known as a pragmatic and reserved manager, the Three Lions didn't even dare to dream. How quickly that changed.

England won their opening match with a last-minute header from Harry Kane before destroying Panama. In the knockout stages, they finally broke their curse and won a penalty shootout against Colombia on their journey to the semi-finals. They even dreamed of the final when Kieran Trippier scored a stunning free-kick to take the lead against Croatia, but they collapsed and lost 2-1 after extra-time. Heartbreak once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England's penalty shootout victory over Colombia in 2018 was the first World Cup knockout match they had won since 2006.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 2-1 Tunisia Group Stage England 6-1 Panama Group Stage England 0-1 Belgium Round of 16 England 1-1 Colombia (4-3 on pens) Quarter-final England 2-0 Sweden Semi-final England 1-2 Croatia Third-placed Playoff England 0-2 Belgium

8 2006 World Cup

The 2006 World Cup came at the end of England's 'Golden Generation' - and it brought a familiar sense of frustration. But the overwhelming talent that the squad possessed on paper forced its inclusion.

In Germany, England cruised through the group stages with seven points and beat Ecuador in the round of 16 to set up another quarter-final against Portugal. Just like in Euro 2004, it ended with heartbreak, losing on penalties. With Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole and Gary Neville as a backline, they should have been world-class, but inter-club frictions never let them kick into gear. Once again, it was a question of what could have been for the Three Lions.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 1-0 Paraguay Group Stage England 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago Group Stage England 2-2 Sweden Round of 16 England 1-0 Ecuador Quarter-final England 0-0 Portugal (1-3 on pens)

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

7 1986 World Cup

In 1986, Peter Shilton created an arch-nemesis. A villain he would never forgive and someone he still hates to this day. In the quarter-finals of the World Cup, England were knocked out by Argentina, with both goals from legendary midfielder Diego Maradona.

The Argentine's second is now known as the 'Hand of God' as it - quite obviously - saw him punch the ball into the net. The goal was allowed to stand - creating one of the biggest controversies in World Cup history - and the Three Lions crashed out. But with Gary Lineker, Terry Butcher, Ray Wilkins and Glenn Hoddle in the side, it was an England team full of talent despite disappointment.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 0-1 Portugal Group Stage England 0-0 Morocco Group Stage England 3-0 Poland Round of 16 England 3-0 Paraguay Quarter-final England 1-2 Argentina

6 2002 World Cup

England's Golden Generation is always looked back on with disappointment. They should have won something - and the 2002 World Cup was the true start of that journey. With a team that featured Michael Owen, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and countless others, the Three Lions only showed their talent in one match - a 3-0 win against Denmark.

After that triumph in the round of 16, England were frustratingly knocked out by Brazil due to a Ronaldinho free-kick and David Seaman's mistake. However, even if they didn't live up to their potential, we had to include them on this list. On paper, it was one of the best international teams around.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 1-1 Sweden Group Stage England 1-0 Argentina Group Stage England 0-0 Nigeria Round of 16 England 3-0 Denmark Quarter-final England 1-2 Brazil

5 1990 World Cup

Italia '90 is looked back on fondly by football fans of a specific vintage. England's performances underpin the nostalgia, but that glorious summer kickstarted the revival of the sport in Britain. Going into the tournament, there was little hope for England's aspirations on the pitch - much of the focus was reserved for the country's infamous hooligan fanbase.

The troublesome supporters were sated by a run to the semi-finals. The images of a sobbing Paul Gascoigne, at the time the most exciting player in the world, were enough to send a grown man to tears, but that shouldn't take away from their talent. The playmaker, coupled with Lineker and Chris Waddle, inspired a generation as one of the best England teams ever.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 1-1 Ireland Group Stage England 0-0 Netherlands Group Stage England 1-0 Egypt Round of 16 England 1-0 Belgium Quarter-final England 3-2 Cameroon Semi-final England 1-1 West Germany (3-4 on pens) Third-placed Playoff England 1-2 Italy

Related Gary Lineker's Dream Teammates 11 The BBC Match of the Day presenter played with some iconic names throughout his career.

4 Euro 1996

Euro 1996 was the first time that England were allowed to host a major international tournament in 30 years. The heartbreak of 1990 was bad enough for England, but what fans at the time didn't know was that it was about to get even more painful. With Terry Venables as manager and the iconic song 'Three Lions' at the top of the charts, there was a sense of belief in the country.

During the group stages, expectations only increased as England beat bitter international rivals Scotland and destroyed the Netherlands. The Three Lions then won on penalties against Spain to reach the semi-finals, before losing to Germany via spot kicks on home soil. Gareth Southgate missed the crucial penalty to send himself and the whole country into tears.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 1-1 Switzerland Group Stage England 2-0 Scotland Group Stage England 4-1 Netherlands Quarter-final England 0-0 Spain (4-2 on pens) Semi-final England 1-1 Germany (5-6 on pens)

3 Euro 2020

Close

The England team at Euro 2020 epitomised the fighting spirit of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the competition until 2021. With it being played across Europe, the Three Lions luckily had all but one match on home soil. It saw them keep a clean sheet in their first five games of the tournament, even beating bitter rivals Germany in the round of 16.

Southgate's side broke their semi-final curse as Harry Kane's strike against Denmark sent his country into the showpiece against Italy. Unfortunately for the nation, the heartbreak only came one match later as they lost the final on penalties, but that shouldn't take away from just how world-class the team was.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage England 1-0 Croatia Group Stage England 0-0 Scotland Group Stage England 1-0 Czech Republic Round of 16 England 2-0 Germany Quarter-final England 4-0 Ukraine Semi-final England 2-1 Denmark Final England 1-1 Italy (2-3 on pens)

2 Euro 2004

England's team in 2004 didn't go as far as other iterations of the national side, but they really should have. Look at one position and you'd see a world-class player. Look the other way, and you'd see one of the best players in the world. With a young Wayne Rooney thriving up front, the only people who could stop the Three Lions from winning were England themselves - or a cruel twist of fate.

Rooney was forced off inside the opening half-hour of England's quarter-final against host nation Portugal with a fractured metatarsal. In the absence of their teenage talisman, England were knocked out on penalties to continue the heartbreaking theme.

Tournament Performance Round Match Group Stage France 2-1 England Group Stage England 3-0 Switzerland Group Stage England 4-2 Croatia Quarter-final England 2-2 Portugal (5-6 on pens)