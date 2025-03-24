England’s engine room has, for years, been a point of contention. It’s a bewildering area of any football pitch – one that can be categorised into a number of different roles, such as your archetypal trequartista’s, your all-action box-to-box players or your defence-minded ground-eaters.

In the modern day, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and whoever joins them in the middle of the action are hoping to fly the England flag high from a midfield perspective for the foreseeable future – but what about the stars of yesteryear?

Forget their exploits at domestic level, we’re here to shed light on their respective brilliance while exclusively considering their performances and output at international level. Here are the ten midfielders – from defensive-minded enforcers to artistic deities – to ever don the Three Lions jersey.

Ranking Factors