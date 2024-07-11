Highlights England had their tournament fortunes overhauled by Gareth Southgate.

The former international defender became the first men's manager to reach two major finals with the Three Lions.

Southgate's two substitutes combined to score the goal that fired England into the final of Euro 2024.

England's record between 1966 and 2018 at major international competitions left them as the laughingstock of Europe. The Three Lions failed to qualify for more tournaments (seven) than semi-finals (three) and never made it to the showpiece event in any summer. This was despite enjoying a supposed golden generation in the early 2000s with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard — two of the greatest players of all time.

It was underwhelming, but as soon as Gareth Southgate became manager in 2016, the record drastically improved. At the 2018 World Cup, they reached the semi-finals in unexpected fashion before narrowly losing to Croatia. Despite the disappointment, it brought the nation together. While questions have loomed over the style of play, the success has been unquestionable. At Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, the Englishman guided his side to consecutive finals.

There's no doubt that Southgate, despite all the criticism and pragmatic football, has been one of England's greatest-ever managers, stockpiling a glut of unforgettable moments along the way. Here are the brightest bursts of Southgate's international tenure, stretching from the manager's first tournament to potentially his last.

Ranking Factors

Significance - Events in the group stage carry less weight than those that take place in the knockout stages.

The stronger the team it was against, the higher it has been ranked.

The stronger the team it was against, the higher it has been ranked. Tournament stature - Matches at major international competitions naturally carry more weight than qualifying games.

Greatest England Moments Under Gareth Southgate Rank Moment Year Competition 1. Semi-final victory over Denmark 2021 Euros 2. Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute winner against the Netherlands 2024 Euros 3. Demons exorcised against Germany 2021 Euros 4. Penalty shootout hoodoo ended against Colombia 2018 World Cup 5. Spot-kick success over Switzerland 2024 Euros 6. Derby triumph against Wales 2022 World Cup 7. Statement victory over Spain 2018 Nations League

7 Spain 2-3 England

2018 Nations League

Although this list is dominated by matches at the World Cup and Euros, no one can forget England's unbelievable performance away to Spain during the league stage of the 2018 Nations League. The Three Lions won in Spain for the first time in 31 years as they recorded a memorable victory in Sevilla. They were 3-0 up at half-time, as Sterling ended his 27-game drought for England with two goals, whilst Rashford added to the rout in the 30th minute.

Spain were truly torn apart by Southgate's side — and, with it taking place just a handful of matches post-World Cup, it showed fans at home that they were improving. Although the second half was more cagey and Spain pulled two back, the first half was so impressive it didn't matter. The match is also remembered for Eric Dier's unnecessary but spectacular slide tackle on Sergio Ramos. In truth, it was clean and stunning, but the Tottenham defender was awarded a controversial yellow card.

Match Information Date 15th October 2018 Spain Goalscorers Paco Alcacer (68'), Sergio Ramos (90'+8) England Goalscorers Raheem Sterling (16', 38'), Marcus Rashford (30') Significance Helped qualify for the Nations League Finals

6 England 3-0 Wales

2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup ended in heartbreak for England as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France. On the path to that pain, they played their best football under Southgate. The Three Lions destroyed Iran in their opening match — and their final group-stage clash saw them go head-to-head with neighbours Wales in Qatar. The rivalry has always been aggressive and fierce, and tensions only rose during the World Cup. Wales had to win, but in the second half, they were destroyed by a dominant England.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick past Danny Ward. Phil Foden then doubled their lead a minute later after a defence-splitting assist from Harry Kane, before Rashford scored his second goal of the night with another impressive run. England have never scored more goals while keeping a clean sheet in a World Cup match.

Match Information Date 29th November 2022 England Goalscorers Marcus Rashford (50', 68'), Phil Foden (51') Wales Goalscorer N/A Significance Qualified for knockout stages

5 England 1-1 Switzerland (5-3 on pens)

Euro 2024

England's performances early on at Euro 2024 left everyone back home concerned. They somehow finished top of their group with just five points before miraculously beating Slovakia in the round of 16 courtesy of Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time overhead kick. In the quarter-finals, they faced Switzerland, knowing it was bound to be their hardest challenge yet. Breel Embolo opened the scoring against the Three Lions, but a stunning Bukayo Saka equaliser led to bedlam in the stands.

That moment alone is one of the best, yet the following penalty shootout was even sweeter. England's record in shootouts over the years has been famous for all the wrong reasons, but in Dusseldorf, they scored all five with a composure and confidence the golden generation could only dream of. The nation started to believe, Southgate's decision paid off, and the crowd was in full voice all night.

Match Information Date 6th July 2024 England Goalscorer Bukayo Saka (80') Switzerland Goalscorer Breel Embolo (75') Significance Reached semi-finals

4 England 1-1 Colombia (4-3 on pens)

2018 World Cup

Expectations were low for England in 2018, but as soon as they beat Colombia, the belief quickly rose. England won their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout against the South American side, as Eric Dier confidently placed home the deciding shot. It followed a dull affair in Moscow.

The Three Lions were pegged back by a late goal from Yerry Mina after Kane, who eventually won the competition's Golden Boot, gave England the lead. That all led to the perfect scene for England to shine. It showed that Southgate had changed the mentality of the national team — and everyone started to love him in Russia.

Match Information Date 3rd July 2018 England Goalscorer Harry Kane (57') Colombia Goalscorer Yerry Mina (90'+3) Significance First World Cup penalty shootout win

3 England 2-0 Germany

Euro 2020

All but one of England's Euro 2020 matches took place at Wembley, and their clash against Germany in the round of 16 is one of the greatest in the stadium's short history. As COVID-19 lockdown inched towards a merciful conclusion, crowds were still limited. Against Germany, the ground was only half full, but those who did attend were treated to one of the best days of their lives.

England were controlled throughout before finally punishing Germany late on, as Raheem Sterling opened the scoring. Sterling, one of the greatest Premier League wingers of all time, kickstarted chaos in the stands — and Harry Kane added to it minutes later. Sweet Caroline was played at full voice and Southgate had the nation believing again.

Match Information Date 29th June 2021 England Goalscorers Raheem Sterling (75'), Harry Kane (86') Germany Goalscorer N/A Significance Reached quarter-finals

2 England 2-1 Netherlands

Euro 2024

England's 2-1 win against the Netherlands saw them reach the Euro 2024 final — and the match in Dortmund will always remain one of the greatest in the nation's history. Holland took an early lead through Xavi Simons, but Kane quickly restored parity from the spot before England controlled the contest throughout. It seemed like it was heading for extra-time, but substitute Ollie Watkins, one of the 2023/24 Premier League's best players, scored a stunning goal in the final minute to send his nation to Berlin.

Players fell on top of one another on the pitch, bedlam ensued in the stands and emotions were at an all-time high. To reach back-to-back finals after going nearly 60 years without one shows how Southgate has changed the national team. Despite the pragmatic football, the euphoria was more than deserved in Northwest Germany.

Match Information Date 10th July 2024 England Goalscorers Harry Kane (18'), Ollie Watkins (90') Netherlands Goalscorer Xavi Simons (7') Significance Secured back-to-back finals

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate became the first England men's manager to reach two major tournament finals. Every other coach in the national team's history had overseen one between them.

1 England 2-1 Denmark

Euro 2020

England's first trip to a major tournament final in more than half a century is their greatest moment under Southgate. With lockdown ending, the Three Lions playing on home soil, and the summer sun blazing, the scene was perfectly set. England went into their semi-final against Denmark as firm favourites, but they took time to click into gear as Mikkel Damsgaard opened the scoring with a viciously dipping free-kick.

An own-goal from Simon Kjaer and an extra-time tap-in from Kane, after he missed the initial penalty, sent England in front. Wembley is often criticised for a lack of atmosphere, but as the final was confirmed and Sweet Caroline was blared out, there was no better place in the world for those of a Three Lions persuasion. If only England had won the final against Italy. ​​​​​​​

Match Information Date 7th July 2021 England Goalscorers Simon Kjaer OG (39'), Harry Kane (104') Denmark Goalscorer Mikkel Damsgaard (30') Significance Reached first final since 1966

Information via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11th July 2024.