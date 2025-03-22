Throughout the years, the England national team has been graced by some of football’s finest talents. Very few positions capture the essence of flair and unpredictability quite like wingers do. On the flip side, the weight of the crown can weigh heavily on the head of any England player, let alone a position that fans and pundits alike can often pin all their hopes of creativity on in desperate moments.

From legendary icons to unsung heroes, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 greatest wingers to have ever donned the Three Lions shirt. This list pays homage to the heroes of the 20th century whilst celebrating the stars of the modern era who have left their mark on the international stage.

10 Greatest English Wingers in History Rank Player Caps Goals and Assists 1. Stanley Matthews 54 11 goals and 13 assists 2. Tom Finney 76 30 goals and 13 assists 3. David Beckham 115 17 goals and 42 assists 4. John Barnes 79 11 goals and 5 assists 5. Chris Waddle 62 6 goals and 1 assist 6. Joe Cole 56 10 goals and 14 assists 7. Raheem Sterling 82 20 goals and 27 assists 8. Theo Walcott 47 8 goals and 8 assists 9. Bukayo Saka 43 12 goals and 7 assists 10. Steve McManaman 37 3 goals and 2 assists

Related 10 Best England Strikers in Football History (Ranked) Considering their contribution to the England national team, here are the best ever English strikers.

10 Steve McManaman

England record: 37 caps, 3 goals and 2 assists

Steve McManaman was one of the most technically gifted wingers of the 1990s. Though his successful club career often overshadowed his time with England, he still made a lasting impact by featuring in Euro 1996, World Cup 1998 and Euro 2000. His peak came at Euro 1996, where he started every game and was pivotal in England’s emphatic 4-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Whilst the records show that he didn’t register an assist, his inside pass to Paul Ince led to Alan Shearer’s penalty, and he initiated the one-two with Paul Gascoigne for Shearer’s second goal.

After Terry Venables' departure following the heartbreaking semi-final defeat, McManaman suffered from his profile of being an out-and-out winger under Glenn Hoddle’s 3-5-2 system. However, Kevin Keegan's arrival in 1999 brought him back into the fold on a more consistent basis, but by that time David Beckham was the undisputed starting right-winger. Marred by managerial changes and inconsistency, McManaman was still able to make the most of his opportunities and leave a mark on England's history.

9 Bukayo Saka

England record: 43 caps, 12 goals and 7 assists