Since the Premier League was introduced in 1992, English football has seen countless talents arrive from countries around the world to thrive in the top flight. But this article focuses solely on the first division's home nation, where a multitude of English talents forged incredible club careers, despite often struggling to live up to expectations with the national team.

This starting 11 consists of the best English players in the history of the Premier League, focusing on their acheivements within the competition and generally at domestic level, rather than what they did or didn't do for the Three Lions.

Ranking Factors:

Longevity

Natural Ability

Perception

Trophies

David Seaman

Goalkeeper

David Seaman's contribution to English football places him as the number-one keeper choice in the Premier League era. He joined Arsenal in 1990, two years before the new first division was formed.

Seaman was a mainstay in Arsenal's setup until his departure in 2003, winning two Premier League titles and racking up 141 clean sheets throughout his career. In addition, when with the North London giants, he had the best clean sheets record in two seasons before the Golden Glove award was introduced. He spent one year with Manchester City before hanging up his boots and English goalkeepers since are yet to match his impact on the game.

Gary Neville

Right-back

Gary Neville's footballing ability goes under the radar these days, due to the man underrating himself and his talent when working as a pundit. Neville racked up 400 Premier League appearances and was one of the most influential players in Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure at Manchester United, playing from 1992 to 2011.

Neville's best trait was being able to use his football IQ to anticipate defensive situations presented to him and win his individual battles. His nearly two-decade-long career at Old Trafford saw him captain his side on multiple occasions, as well as winning five titles to boot. He was the best example of a player who never gave up every single time he walked onto the pitch.

Tony Adams

Centre-back

Our second Arsenal player on this list is Tony Adams, a player who is more commonly known as 'Mr. Arsenal'. Adams spent 19 years with the Gunners and came through the ranks at the age of only 17. He became the club captain at 21, showcasing his incredible leadership qualities, remaining with the team until he retired 14 years later.

Adams was known for his man-marking, tackling, and winning aerial duels, but his main quality was encapsulated by his passion for his football club. He showed his adaptability when Arsène Wenger arrived as manager, expanding his skill set to offer the team more in possession. The partnership won two Premier League titles, with Adams winning four top division titles overall.

John Terry

Centre-back

John Terry would be the perfect partner to compliment Adams in central defence, with the Chelsea centre-back possessing similar attributes. Terry was a no-nonsense player who was fierce and commanding in every game when he was in the back-four. His 19-year stint in blue saw him win not only five Premier League titles, but also become the most successful captain in the West London club's history.

Terry's talent shone through in a variety of systems, and he played under 16 different managers during his time at Chelsea, but his leadership and influence in the dressing room was never questioned by those overseeing the team to success. José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte are the only managers to have won the Premier League with Chelsea, with Terry wearing the armband throughout.

Ashley Cole

Left-back

Finalising the back four is a player who played alongside both Adams and Terry for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, Ashley Cole. Cole initially revolutionised the full-back position with his attacking-minded playstyle, but as he got older became an increasingly adept defender and ultimately became one of the best left-backs of all time due to his all-round game.

His speed was paramount, which he used to good effect in defensive situations too, often clearing the ball off the line and trailing back to defend to support the team.

Cole's three Premier League titles make him one of two players to win the biggest prize with Arsenal and Chelsea, winning twice with Arsenal, including playing an important role in the iconic Invincibles season in 2003/04.

David Beckham

Right-wing

David Beckham cements himself into this team because of his contributions to Manchester United. A sublime free-kick taker and a fantastic passer from varying angles and distances, his creativity was a key factor in the team's success during his time at the club. He also famously pulled off an iconic goal against Wimbledon from the halfway line, further showcasing his miraculous long shot-taking ability.

Beckham was another key figure within the team throughout Ferguson's tenure. Despite often being perceived as a celebrity first and a footballer second, the England skipper was incredibly industrious on the pitch and dedicated to perfecting his craft on the training ground. Beckham's embodiment of hard-work paid off, with him winning six Premier League titles in an 11-year stint in Manchester.

Paul Scholes

Centre-midfield

Joining Beckham in the midfield is his former long-time colleague Paul Scholes, who is one of Manchester United's greatest players of all time. Scholes is often humble about his own ability, but his reception from a plethora of talent across the world speaks volumes about his natural talent.

Scholes' strongest areas were based on his technical ability. He had a great eye for a killer pass, and knew exactly where to be at the right time. He had lethal long-shot accuracy too, and is famed for his ability to hit the back of the net from the edge of the box. He stands alone in this list for Premier League wins, winning the title on 11 separate occasions.

Frank Lampard

Centre-midfield

Alongside Terry, Frank Lampard was a huge leader in Chelsea's dressing room during their era of relentless trophy accumulation.

Despite playing as a midfielder, he is the club's leading all-time goalscorer, and was unrivalled in his ability to arrive late into the box and hit the back of the net, usually courtesy of a Didier Drogba set-up. He was also an incredibly clinical penalty taker and put away plenty of free kicks in his time as well.

But there was a lot more to him than simply scoring goals. Lampard was a hard worker off the ball, which made him perfect for Jose Mourinho's style of play, and often launched attacks with long-range passes on the counter.

Steven Gerrard

Centre-midfield

The only player on this list without a Premier League title is Steven Gerrard, but he walks straight into the starting 11 because of his all-round game. He was primarily utilised as a central midfielder, but he could play anywhere in midfield or even on the wing.

Aside from the normal duties of those playing in those positions, Gerrard scored many iconic goals from outside the box. A keen long-shot taker, he was also equally good at dead-ball situations from free kicks and penalties. He's considered to be one of the most complete players in football history, who had immense energy levels with a strong ability to tactically evolve into different systems.

Phil Foden

Left-winger

This list has only one active player in the form of Manchester City star Phil Foden. Despite being just 24-years-old, he has six Premier League titles to his name and is widely regarded as one of the best talents in English football, working under Pep Guardiola's leadership.

Foden's ability is unquestioned and he has lined up in a variety of attacking roles for Manchester City. He has 61 goals and 28 assists in 182 appearances, highlighting his abilities in offensive situations. He still has most of his career ahead of him, yet is on course to set unprecedented records considering his importance to the team at City.

Wayne Rooney

Striker

Wayne Rooney stands alone as the sole attacker in this line-up and also as the only player in Premier League history to score 200+ goals and provide 100+ assists. He ranks third all time in goals and fourth in assists, an accolade that perhaps doesn't get enough credit.

Rooney's career began as a fresh-faced 16-year-old from Everton, before going to Old Trafford to win five Premier League titles at Manchester United. He spent his career as an out-and-out striker before playing in deeper roles later on in his career, but his contribution to any team he was in shone through due to his impressive work rate and undoubted quality.