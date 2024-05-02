Highlights England has produced a plethora of attacking talent over the years, with players like Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer standing out.

The best England attackers have been ranked on factors including international achievements, club achievements, individual awards, and legacy within football.

Each player highlighted, from Sir Stanley Matthews to Wayne Rooney, has made a significant impact on the international stage through their goals and performances.

England has seen its fair share of phenomenal players throughout history, particularly in the realm of attackers. From the dazzling wingers to the clinical strikers, the Three Lions have boasted an array of talent that has left an indelible mark on the international stage.

Narrowing down the ten greatest attackers the country has produced is no easy feat. There have been multiple Ballon d’Or winners, modern-day legends and record-breakers. As such, many talented players have had to miss out.

Players such as David Beckham and Bobby Charlton failed to make this list, as they were considered to be more midfielders than forwards. Nonetheless, there is plenty of talent to choose from here is a list of the very best to lead the line for England based on numerous factors.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Teddy Sheringham

Career Span: 1993-2002

One half of the famous SAS duo, Teddy Sheringham is more well known for his exploits in club football, including his last-gasp equaliser in the 1999 Champions League final.

In the prime years of his career, the former Nottingham Forest man was a favourite for his country, representing the Three Lions on 51 occasions. Although his goal-scoring record was not as impressive as others on the list, his combined 19 goal contributions showed that he was a valuable asset in a supporting role.

Teddy Sheringham's International Career England Caps 51 England Goals 11 England Assists 8 England Honours None

9 Sir Stanley Matthews

Career Span: 1934-1957

Widely regarded as many to be one of the best English players to ever grace a football pitch, Sir Stanley Matthews is hampered by the fact that the Second World War completely derailed his international career. The winger was unable to play for his country between 1939-1946, where he undoubtedly would racked up more caps.

With 54 caps in total, Matthews managed to score 11 times and provided a further five assists. These numbers may not appear all that impressive at first, but speak to anyone who saw this immortal figure play the game and they will wax lyrical about him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Stanley Matthews was the first English player to ever win the Ballon d'Or.

Stanley Matthews' International Career England Caps 54 England Goals 11 England Assists 5 England Honours None

8 Kevin Keegan

Career Span: 1972-1982

To some, Kevin Keegan may be better known for his ranting and raving as a manager. And while he was one of England's worst-ever coaches, on the pitch, it's a completely different story.

He most certainly had his fair share of critics for some of his antics, byt the former Liverpool man was mesmeric in any team he played in. Making his international debut in 1972, the 73-year-old would win two Ballon d'Ors by the end of the decade and finish his international career with 63 caps. Had he been born a few years later, he would've been a guaranteed starter in England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

Kevin Keegan's International Career England Caps 63 England Goals 21 England Assists 2 England Honours None

7 Michael Owen

Career Span: 1998-2008

Bursting onto the scene with his incredible solo effort against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, Michael Owen may look back on his international career with some regret. As one of the talismans during England's golden generation, the Liverpudlian perhaps should've gotten his hands on at least one major trophy during his time with the Three Lions, but it wasn't to be.

A serious injury in the 2006 World Cup, just eight years on from when he announced himself on the international stage, effectively ended Owen's time at the elite level. He would still finish as one of his country's most impressive goalscorers, but there was room for him to achieve even more.

Michael Owen's International Career England Caps 89 England Goals 40 England Assists 12 England Honours None

6 Jimmy Greaves

Career Span: 1959-1968

Modern-day fans may know Jimmy Greaves as the man whose record for most goals as a Tottenham Hotspur player was beaten by Harry Kane. What they might not know is that the striker has the best goals-to-game ratio for England in men's international football.

Although many sing the praises of Sir Geoff Hurst for his role in Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 success, it is often forgotten that it was Greaves who was set to be the leading man throughout the competition. After all, he did start in every single group game. A nasty tackle against France ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament and the former Milan man had to watch his teammates bring home the trophy.

Jimmy Greaves' International Career England Caps 57 England Goals 44 England Assists 1 England Honours One

5 Alan Shearer

Career Span: 1992-2000

The other half of the famous SAS duo, Alan Shearer was an out-and-out goalscorer who was able to fend off the likes of Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler and more to hold down his spot as England's number nine.

The peak of his international career came in Euro '96, where Shearer scored five goals in as many games. This is despite the fact he had been on an awful run of form for his country leading up to the tournament. He announced a surprise international retirement in 2000, preventing him from reaching even greater heights. Now, he is working wonders ranking Premier League players alongside Micah Richards and the next entrant on this list.

Alan Shearer's International Career England Caps 63 England Goals 30 England Assists 11 England Honours None

4 Gary Lineker

Career Span: 1984-1992

One penalty. Gary Lineker was one penalty away from becoming England's all-time record goalscorer. And he missed trying to paneka it. That's one way to blow a shot at history.

Despite that one blip, Lineker was far and away the best English striker of his generation. Blessed with lightning pace, the former Leicester City man knew how to get in the right place at the right time and made a stellar career doing just that. Like the rest of his teammates, Lineker will likely still feel the heartbreak of Italia '90, where Sir Bobby Robson's group will feel as though they could've gone all the way. It's the least Lineker would've deserved for his years of service.

Gary Lineker's International Career England Caps 80 England Goals 48 England Assists 4 England Honours None

3 Sir Geoff Hurst

Career Span: 1966-1972

'They think it's all over. It is now.' One of the most iconic pieces of commentary in footballing history all thanks to Sir Geoff Hurst. The former West Ham man was not meant to have this level of fame. He wasn't meant to be England's starting striker. But destiny had other ideas.

The first man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. The only man to do so and win. There's a strong argument to suggest that his achievement alone is worthy of Hurst being top spot. However, on talent and longevity, two players are deserving of a higher ranking. Even if they never have a moment to cement their legacy in English folklore quite like this man did in his finest hour.

Geoff Hurst's International Career England Caps 49 England Goals 24 England Assists 1 England Honours One

2 Wayne Rooney

Career Span: 2003-2018

'Remember the name, Wayne Rooney.' That was what fans were told when a 16-year-old from Everton's academy beat Arsenal's David Seaman from distance. He made sure you wouldn't forget who he was as Rooney became one of his country's biggest talents.

A stellar Euro 2004 was sadly the highlight of this magnificent footballer's international career as the former Manchester United man, like many of his cohorts, failed to meet expectations when wearing the famous white jersey. While tournament success was not found, individual honours were aplenty. Rooney holds the record for most caps of any outfield player in history and was England's highest goalscorer. That was until one man surpassed him.

Wayne Rooney's International Career England Caps 120 England Goals 53 England Assists 20 England Honours None

1 Harry Kane

Career Span: 2015-Present

Given the fact that Harry Kane is still the main man of his generation, there is plenty of time for him to extend his goalscoring record, add even more caps to his resume and possibly break England's international trophy drought.

The Bayern Munich man won the 2018 World Cup golden boot, the first tournament in which the Three Lions had reached the semi-finals in this millennium. This was then followed by an agonising defeat in the Euro 2020 final to Italy. With this year's tournament being held in the country that Kane now calls home, this could be one of his final opportunities to lift a trophy as England captain. Should he do so, he will have to be considered as one of if not the greatest England player of all time.

Harry Kane's International Career England Caps 89 England Goals 62 England Assists 19 England Honours None

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (as of 02/05/24).