Key Takeaways England's finest goal scorers display intelligence, technique & relentless movement.

The Three Lions have boasted some of the most clinical finishers the game has ever seen.

Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Michael Owen, and more highlight the nation's top finishers.

Goal scoring is an art form and as the nation who invented the sport, it is no surprise that England have created some of the world's best at it. Over time, English strikers have delivered some iconic moments and their exploits have been felt all around the world.

A list which includes multiple World Cup Golden Boot winners, a Ballon d'Or winner, and some of the Premier League's finest marksmen, here we rank England's greatest-ever finishers. The below ranking factors have been taken into consideration when putting this list together.

Ranking Factors

Goal record

Quality and variety of finishes

Level played at

10 Greatest English Finishers in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player 1 Harry Kane 2 Alan Shearer 3 Michael Owen 4 Wayne Rooney 5 Jermaine Defoe 6 Gary Lineker 7 Jimmy Greaves 8 Robbie Fowler 9 Andy Cole 10 Teddy Sheringham

10 Teddy Sheringham

Notable Teams Played For: Tottenham, Man United, West Ham

Although not blessed with pace, Teddy Sheringham made up for it with his intelligent movement and remarkable technique. Able to play as both an out-and-out number nine and slightly deeper as a supporting forward, Sherringham possessed fantastic ability and football IQ.

Ranked just outside the top 10 for both goals and assists, the English forward was just as happy to provide for teammates, as score himself. Deadly in front of goal, and always finding himself in the right place at the right time, Sheringham was the dream forward for any team.

Teddy Sheringham Premier League Stats Appearances 418 Goals 146 Assists 76 Goals Per Game 0.35

9 Andy Cole

Notable Teams Played For: Newcastle, Man United, Blackburn

The fourth-highest scorer in Premier League history, Andy Cole, was lethal. Winning five league titles whilst with Man United, the English striker was pivotal for the Red Devils, as he spearheaded their attack. As with any great striker, Cole's movement was exceptional, and his understanding of space and timing were crucial reasons for scoring so many goals.

His runs off the ball were able to create space for not only himself, but also his teammates, and when a chance came his way, he often took it. A reliable goalscorer throughout his career, Cole loved to hit the back of the net.

Andy Cole Premier League Stats Appearances 414 Goals 187 Assists 73 Goals Per Game 0.45

8 Robbie Fowler

Notable Clubs Played For: Liverpool, Leeds, Man City

Nicknamed 'God' by the Anfield faithful, Robbie Fowler was unbelievable in front of goal. Former teammate Jamie Redknapp said: "Nobody -- nobody -- could finish like him," when discussing the English forward, and this opinion was shared by almost everyone who watched him play.

His affiliation with Liverpool, being from the city and scoring a supreme number of goals, explains why he is loved so much, and why his nickname makes perfect sense. Lethal when a chance came his way and able to score a goal out of nothing, Fowler had an incredible left foot, which few could stop.

Robbie Fowler Premier League Stats Appearances 379 Goals 163 Assists 39 Goals Per Game 0.43

7 Jimmy Greaves

Notable Clubs Played For: Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham

The top scorer in English top-flight history, Jimmy Greaves, was an incredible striker. Part of the England squad that won the 1966 World Cup, although an injury in the quarter-finals prevented him from featuring in the semi-finals and final, Greaves was England's main man until that point. He scored an astounding number of goals everywhere he went in his career, including for Chelsea, Tottenham and England.

The former Spurs man was the club's all-time leading scorer until 2023 when Harry Kane surpassed him, and he also holds the record for the most hat-tricks for England, with six. A brilliant poacher, who was deadly in the penalty area, Jimmy Greaves' legacy will live on forever.

Jimmy Greaves Career Stats Appearances 587 Goals 420 Goals Per Game 0.72

6 Gary Lineker

Notable Clubs Played For: Leicester, Tottenham, Barcelona

The 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner, Gary Lineker, was deadly. Best known nowadays for presenting Match of the Day, Lineker enjoyed a spectacular playing career at the highest level. Always finding himself in the right place at the right time, the Englishman was the definition of a true sportsman, never even getting booked during his career.

When a British player goes abroad, particularly to Barcelona, they must be special, and Lineker was exactly that. A remarkable goalscorer for both club and country, the former Leicester man delivered on the biggest of stages.

Gary Lineker Career Stats Appearances 458 Goals 233 Goals Per Game 0.51

5 Jermaine Defoe

Notable Clubs Played For: West Ham, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Sunderland

A well-travelled striker, Jermain Defoe was one of the most dangerous strikers around. Capable of scoring all manner of goals, whether it be close-range tap-ins or long-range thunderbolts, Defoe was feared all across the Premier League. His precise finishing was a nightmare for goalkeepers, and his movement created a lot of chances for himself.

Tenth on the all-time Premier League scoring list, despite never really challenging for a league title, Defoe was fantastic. During his time with both Portsmouth and Tottenham, he formed a formidable 'little and large' partnership with Peter Crouch, which caused opponents a whole host of problems.

Jermain Defoe Premier League Stats Appearances 496 Goals 162 Assists 33 Goals Per Game 0.33

4 Wayne Rooney

Notable Clubs Played For: Everton, Man United

One of the best footballers England have ever produced, Wayne Rooney, was out of this world. Breaking through as a tenacious, aggressive teenager at Everton, who was fearless and would fight for every ball, before becoming one of the best all-round strikers at Man United, and then transitioning to be more of a midfielder as he got older, Rooney could do it all. Despite changing his playing style throughout his career, one thing remained consistent, and that was scoring goals.

Man United's all-time leading goalscorer, and once England's leading scorer (until Harry Kane came along), Rooney scored all types of goals. From acrobatic strikes, free-kicks, volleys and simple tap-ins, the English forward could do it all.

Wayne Rooney Premier League Stats Appearances 491 Goals 208 Assists 103 Goals Per Game 0.42

3 Michael Owen

Notable Clubs Played For: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Man United

Michael Owen, the only Ballon d'Or winner on this list, had an incredible career. Few teenagers have had the impact on the game that Owen did, as he broke onto the scene in remarkable style. In a career which was unfortunately marred by injury, Owen was unable to hit the heights his teenage years promised. At Liverpool, when he first started in the game at 18, Owen won the Premier League Golden Boot, and at 22 he won the Ballon d'Or.

After such an impressive start to life in the game, Owen moved to Real Madrid, but due to a series of injuries, he quickly became an imitation of his younger self. One of England's most naturally gifted finishers, if the former Newcastle man had been without injuries, there is a good chance he would have been number one on this list.

Michael Owen Career Stats Appearances 483 Goals 223 Assists 58 Goals Per Game 0.46

2 Alan Shearer

Notable Clubs Played For: Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer, was truly a football legend. A league title winner with Blackburn, Shearer not only scored a lot of goals but also a lot of different types of goals. Incredible in the air, from long-range and inside the box, there wasn't a goal that Shearer couldn't score. The Newcastle icon was fearless and would bully defenders with ease, which made him one of the toughest to play against.

His record speaks for itself, and his ability to find the net in so many different ways is exactly why he is so highly respected as a finisher. His Premier League goal return may never be bettered, which makes putting him second on this list feel a little harsh.

Alan Shearer Premier League Stats Appearances 441 Goals 260 Assists 61 Goals Per Game 0.59

1 Harry Kane

Notable Clubs Played For: Tottenham, Bayern Munich

It took a couple of years for Harry Kane to find his feet in the game, but once he did, it was incredible. After a couple of failed loan spells, notably with Millwall, Norwich and Leicester, Kane was finally given a chance in the Tottenham first team, and from then he never looked back.

Going on to become Tottenham and England's all-time leading scorer, and winning the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, Kane is one of the best finishers in football history. A remarkably intelligent player, who likes to drop deep and start attacks himself, the England man is very selfless, yet is still able to score a ridiculous number of goals.

The second-best goalscorer in Premier League history, Kane has set records throughout his career, and his legacy will remain forever. He is capable of finding the net in so many ways, with both feet, from long distance, close range, and in the air, there are not many players like Harry Kane. He has been the best striker in the world for several years, and although his trophy cabinet is empty, his individual accomplishments are out of this world.

Harry Kane Career Stats Appearances 320 Goals 213 Assists 46 Goals Per Game 0.67

All statistics correct via Transfermarkt and Premier League as of 03.11.2024