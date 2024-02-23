Highlights England has produced several brilliant goalkeepers over the years, with the likes of David Seaman and Gordon Banks just to legendary figures to have been selected for international duty.

Banks remains the only England goalkeeper to win a World Cup, which enshrines his status as the best goalkeeper for the Three Lions.

Some English goalkeepers, like Peter Bonetti, didn't have much of an impact at international level but were still excellent goalkeepers at club level.

Over the years, it's fair to say that England have had their fair share of world-class goalkeepers. On the international scene, former managers of the Three Lions have had many selection headaches ahead of a major tournament.

At the 1966 World Cup, Sir Alf Ramsey had three top class keepers to choose from in Gordon Banks, Peter Bonetti and Ron Springett. At the start of the 1990 edition in Italy, Sir Bobby Robson selected Peter Shilton, Chris Woods and David Seaman. It's never easy having to choose from three top class keepers, but it just showed what talented players the country has had in that position over the years.

From Banks to Shilton and from Jordan Pickford to Joe Hart, England fans have witnessed many top shot-stoppers between the sticks; however, who are the top 10 greatest English keepers of all time?

Our ranking factors

The main factors taken into account when ordering these players were as follows:

Importance to the team - This can be classed as goals, assists, clean sheets or just sheer contribution to the team. You don't necessarily have to score all the goals or provide all of the assists to be considered high on the list.

- This can be classed as goals, assists, clean sheets or just sheer contribution to the team. You don't necessarily have to score all the goals or provide all of the assists to be considered high on the list. International level - While succeeding at club level is important, to then perform successfully on the international scene is just as crucial when compiling this list.

- While succeeding at club level is important, to then perform successfully on the international scene is just as crucial when compiling this list. Clean Sheets - Unsurprisingly, for a goalkeeper to make the cut, you have to be able to keep the ball out of the net and be consistent when your team-mates need you in pivotal moments.

- Unsurprisingly, for a goalkeeper to make the cut, you have to be able to keep the ball out of the net and be consistent when your team-mates need you in pivotal moments. Club and international trophies - If a player has played a crucial part in their team winning trophies, they have been ranked higher on this list. The top of professional football is all about winning trophies — and these players epitomised that.

- If a player has played a crucial part in their team winning trophies, they have been ranked higher on this list. The top of professional football is all about winning trophies — and these players epitomised that. Individual Awards - However, some players stay at teams that don't compete for major trophies every year, so using individual awards to rank the 10 best is also important.

10 greatest English goalkeepers in football history Rank Name Notable clubs England caps 1. Gordon Banks Leicester City, Stoke City 73 2. Peter Shilton Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest 125 3. David Seaman Arsenal, Manchester City 75 4. Ray Clemence Liverpool, Tottenham 61 5. Jordan Pickford Sunderland, Everton 58 6. Joe Hart Manchester City, West Ham, Celtic 75 7. David James Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City 53 8. Peter Bonetti Chelsea 7 9. Chris Woods Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday, Rangers 43 10. Paul Robinson Tottenham, Blackburn Rover 41 All statistics via Transfermarkt and correct as of 23/02/2024

10 Paul Robinson

Notable clubs: Tottenham, Blackburn Rovers

Handed his debut by Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2003, Robinson began his England career in the worst way possible - a 3-1 defeat to Australia. The former Tottenham 'keeper then enjoyed a fair bit of success with the Three Lions soon after, though. He was the first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2004 and the World Cup in 2006 - both times the Three Lions were knocked out in the quarter-final stage. His unfortunate blunder against Croatia in a Euro 2008 qualifier saw him fall out of favour with then-manager Steve McClaren. Under Fabio Capello, Robinson rarely featured before retiring from international duty in 2010.

At club level, the Englishman excelled while at Tottenham before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 2008. His most iconic moment in football came in 2007 when he scored from inside his own half against Watford.

9 Chris Woods

Notable clubs: Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday, Rangers

Woods spent most of his international career as a second choice option. With Peter Shilton ahead of him in the pecking order, it was always going to be tough for the Norwich shot-stopper to establish himself as the Three Lions' number one. His first taste of international football came in 1985 against the USA, and he was also named in England's squad for the '86 World Cup. But he didn't play a single minute, with his side losing to Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Later in his career, Woods did manage to secure major tournament experience as England's number-one goalkeeper. Playing all three of the Three Lions' Euro 1992 campaign, he kept two clean sheets in three games, but it wasn't enough to send them through to the knockout stages. Retiring in 1998 after playing for the likes of Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday, Woods is now a goalkeeping coach for the Scotland national team.

8 Peter Bonetti

Notable clubs: Chelsea

Bonetti is a truly legendary figure at Chelsea. Nicknamed 'The Cat' for his astonishing reflexes and graceful agility, the former 'keeper played 729 times for the club, making him the second-highest appearance maker in the Blues' history.

He was arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the country in the 1960s and 1970s after making his debut at the age of just 18 in March 1960. His finest moment in a Chelsea shirt came in the 1970 FA Cup final win over Leeds United. Bonetti was fouled early, which left him limping heavily, but he defied the injury to put in a sensational performance. Many will be surprised to see him this low down on our list, but unfortunately, he never really had monumental success on the international scene and would only make seven appearances for his country.

7 David James

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City

The former Liverpool shot-stopper racked up an incredible 572 Premier League appearances throughout his lengthy career, playing at some of the country's best clubs along the way. James also featured between the sticks for Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Ham United and Portsmouth before ending his career abroad. He is widely considered as one of the best 'keepers in the history of the league.

However, many will remember his less-than-impressive form for the international team during what was dubbed the 'Golden Generation', something which James didn't quite fit into. Despite featuring 53 times for his country, James spent a lot of his career as a second-choice goalkeeper for the Three Lions. The aggressive and imposing shot-stopper retired from England duty in 2010 after a dismal tournament in South Africa where he, most notably, shipped in four goals against Germany in the round of 16.

6 Joe Hart

Notable clubs: Manchester City, West Ham, Celtic

Question marks were raised when Hart became England's number one 'keeper under Roy Hodgson. He didn't have the best start to life with his beloved country, shipping in two sloppy free-kicks against Switzerland back in 2011. However, between 2011 and 2015, you could argue that he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and it came as no surprise to see him called up on several occasions by Hodgson.

His England career was practically at an end following his mistakes against Wales and Iceland at Euro 2016, and it wasn't long after the tournament that he retired from international duty. With that being said, given his standout years at City, Hart will be considered one of the best shot-stoppers that the country has ever produced. In total, Hart played 340 times in the Premier League and kept 127 clean-sheets, but has confirmed that 2023/24 will be his last season in professional football. Happy retirement, Joe.

5 Jordan Pickford

Notable clubs: Sunderland, Everton

The Everton man certainly has his critics, but he's proven time and time again over the years just what a reliable presence between the sticks he is. It's fair to say that England's current number one is one of the best goalkeepers in the league today. He is very divisive, but his ability to keep a firm hold of the England number-one spot shows that he is a good keeper.

With the Toffees struggling over the last few years, Pickford has always stepped up when it really matters, with some wondering how he hasn't secured a bigger move yet. Ever since making his international debut, Pickford has been Gareth Southgate's first-choice, featuring regularly at the World Cup (2018 and 2022) as well as Euro 2020.

4 Ray Clemence

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Tottenham

Ray Clemence is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play for Liverpool. As well as that, one could argue that he was the finest shot-stopper in Europe throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, a period in which the Merseyside outfit won five league titles and three European Cups.

A reassuring presence between the sticks right from the off, the former 'keeper inspired confidence in those around him. Most of his success came at club level, but Clemence still managed to rack up an impressive 61 caps for his country before retiring in 1983.

3 David Seaman

Notable clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City

Well known for his composure, cat-like reflexes and excellent positioning, Seaman was a vital part of Arsenal's success during the 1990s and early 2000s. He won three league titles during his spell in north London, including two Premier League titles.

His consistent performances have seen him become a club legend. Over the course of his career, he made 344 Premier League appearances, with 141 clean sheets in that time. For England, Seaman picked up an impressive 75 caps during his 14-year stint with the Three Lions, playing a key role in Euro 1996, World Cup 1998, Euro 2000 and the World Cup in 2002.

2 Peter Shilton

Notable clubs: Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest

Shilton was an intelligent shot-stopper who was known for his physical presence, handling, positional sense, composure and consistency. While he rose through the ranks and Leicester City, and quickly established himself as a top goalkeeper, the bulk of his success came at Forest, where he played a starring role in the club's European success in the 1978–79 and 1979–80 seasons.

On the international scene, only three England players have appeared in more major tournament matches than Shilton, with his 20 appearances the most of any goalkeeper. Not only that, he also holds the record for the most England caps of all time. Quite some career between the sticks!

1 Gordon Banks

Notable clubs: Leicester City, Stoke City

A consistent and instinctive player, Banks possessed significant physical strength and was an excellent shot-stopper. He possessed an excellent position sense and was also known for his handling and awareness. Banks was the epitome of a proper 'keeper, with many still looking up to his work in this modern era.

Despite never winning much at club level, Banks is the only English goalkeeper to win a World Cup, playing a starring role in the Three Lions' 1966 campaign on home soil, defeating West Germany in the final. But his defining moment of his career actually came at another World Cup. While the Three Lions were beaten in a group stage game by Brazil in 1970, Banks denied Pele with 'the save of the century.' Diving low to his far right, he stretched to reach the great Pele’s goalbound header. With the Brazilian forward already celebrating what appeared to be a certain goal, Banks miraculously managed to not only get a hand to the ball, but to flick it up, over the bar and to safety. A true legend of the game who thoroughly deserves the number one spot on our list.