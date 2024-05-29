Highlights English coaches in the modern era perhaps haven't hit the heights of those back in the 20th century.

The likes of Brian Clough and Bob Paisley have led clubs such as Nottingham Forest and Liverpool to European Cups.

Sir Alf Ramsey guided England to their only ever major tournament victory, with Gareth Southgate looking to become the second Three Lions boss to lift silverware.

Having given birth to the sport, England will always have a prominent place within the footballing landscape. From winning the World Cup in 1966 to the triumph of the Women's team at the Euros in 2022. England's international success may be sporadic, but they are never far from the pinnacle of the sport.

In order to sustain a place in the footballing conversation throughout history, England have, of course, had to produce an abundance of talented players, but also crucially, managers. The nation may not boast an array of managers at the highest level in modern times, but the country has flaunted some exceptional coaches with numerous major honours to their names.

While the likes of Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche have flirted with the prospect of leading the modern generation, they haven't got close to influencing the game in the way the likes of Brian Clough and Sir Bobby Robson managed to. Below is a list of the ten greatest English managers of all time. These bosses have been ranked based on three key factors.

Ranking factors

Longevity - The best coaches have been able to dominate different eras.

- The best coaches have been able to dominate different eras. Success - The size of a manager's trophy cabinet is influenced by the teams they have represented, so titles won at traditionally smaller clubs are looked upon favourably.

- The size of a manager's trophy cabinet is influenced by the teams they have represented, so titles won at traditionally smaller clubs are looked upon favourably. Influence - Pots and prizes are important, but a great manager can also look back at a defining legacy.

Greatest English Managers of All Time Rank Manager Active Years 1. Bob Paisley 1974 - 1983 2. Brian Clough 1965 - 1993 3. Sir Bobby Robson 1968 - 2004 4. Sir Alf Ramsey 1955 - 1978 5. Herbert Chapman 1907 - 1934 6. Bill Nicholson 1958 - 1974 7. Don Revie 1961 - 1977 8. Howard Kendall 1979 - 1999 9. Tom Watson 1888 - 1915 10. Gareth Southgate 2006 - Present

10 Gareth Southgate

Managerial Career: 2006 - Present

One of the few modern managers who can make a case for being in this conversation, Gareth Southgate's recent exploits with the England national team arguably place him in the country's top two coaches of all time.

After a three-season spell with Middlesbrough, Southgate left the domestic game to take charge of the England Under-21s in 2013. Three years into his coaching role with the youth side, Sam Allardyce was dismissed from the senior team, opening up an opportunity for the former defender. Southgate took over as interim coach and never looked back, leading England to the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of the European Championships in 2021.

Despite receiving criticism for what some feel is his lack of tactical acumen, the cultural shift in the national team set-up enacted by Southgate is undeniable. He has ultimately directly contributed to one of the most successful periods for England in modern times.

Managerial Career Notable teams Middlesbrough, England Major trophies None Individual awards BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award (x2)

9 Tom Watson

Managerial Career: 1888 - 1915

While many fans may have never heard of the Sunderland great, Tom Watson was perhaps the first era-defining coach in English football. The Newcastle-born manager has been lauded for introducing tactics of any kind to the game in the country and went on to build two of the first sides to dominate the First Division.

A footballing pioneer, Watson first led Sunderland to three league titles in four years in the 1890s, before earning a move to Liverpool in 1896. He spent 15 years on Merseyside, winning two first-division titles and leading the Reds to their first-ever FA Cup final in 1914. He remains - to this day - the longest-serving Liverpool manager of all time, spending 19 years at Anfield.

Managerial Career Notable teams Sunderland, Liverpool Major trophies First Division (x5) Individual awards N/A

8 Howard Kendall

Managerial Career: 1979 - 1999

A man who enjoyed spells at several clubs, Howard Kendall most notably brought success to Everton, where he is now seen as an iconic and influential figure in the club's history. Howard Kendall managed over 270 games for the Toffees as a player and continued impacting the Merseyside club by winning two League titles and an FA Cup as a manager.

The boss eventually departed Goodison Park for Athletic Club due to frustrations over the ban on English clubs from participating in Europe at the time. There is some talk in the public sphere about how much greater Kendall's influence could've been had he been able to continue working with a wonderfully assembled side that included the likes of Gary Lineker and Peter Reid.

Managerial Career Notable teams Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Athletic Club, Manchester City, Notts County, Sheffield United Major trophies First Division (x2), FA Cup, European Cup Winner's Cup, FA Charity Shield (x3), Anglo-Italian League Cup Individual awards English Manager of the Year (x2)

7 Don Revie

Managerial Career: 1961 - 1977

The greatest Leeds United coach in history, according to many, Don Revie was a staple of English football during the late 1960s and the early 1970s as he formed an infamous rivalry with Brian Clough. The fiery head coach was known for revolutionising the way teams scouted and prepared for opponents and built a physical Leeds team that contributed to the narrative that football in England was a brutal and nasty game.

By 1964, just three years after his arrival, Revie had taken the Yorkshire club to the first division after winning promotion from the second tier. He then guided his team to two league titles and an FA Cup, and he now has a statue outside of Elland Road. This success with the Whites earned Revie the England job, where he won the British Home Championship in 1975.

Managerial Career Notable teams Leeds United, England, United Arab Emirates, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahly Major trophies First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, FA Charity Shield, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (x2), British Home Championship Individual awards None

6 Bill Nicholson

Managerial Career: 1958 - 1974

Another manager on this list who has been described as the greatest ever for his club, Bill Nicholson spent 36 years at Tottenham as a player and a manager. The legendary boss now has a street in North London named after him. Nicholson led Spurs during their most silverware-laden era, winning the club their most recent League title in 1961, as well as three FA Cups, two League Cups and two European trophies.

The iconic coach is applauded for becoming the first manager in English football to win the League and Cup double in the 20th century and the first manager to lead an English team to a major European trophy. Nicholson was awarded an OBE in 1975 and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame for his impact on the game and Tottenham specifically in 2003.

Managerial Career Notable teams Tottenham Hotspur Major trophies First Division, FA Cup (x3), League Cup (x2), FA Charity Shield (x3), UEFA Cup, European Cup Winner's Cup, Anglo-Italian League Cup Individual awards None

5 Herbert Chapman

Managerial Career: 1907 - 1934

Across north London, Herbert Chapman made similar waves to Nicholson roughly 30 years earlier, bringing major silverware to Arsenal. However, unlike his counterpart, Chapman began elsewhere, winning two first division titles and an FA Cup at Huddersfield.

The Yorkshireman built on this success when he moved to Arsenal, elevating the Gunners from a side that was regularly fighting relegation to a side that won the club its first three league titles and an FA Cup. The north London side would ultimately dominate English football during the 1930s. Not only did Chapman introduce several tactical innovations, but he's also cited as being incredibly influential in professionalising the sport in the United Kingdom. He ensured players were paid correctly, and is said to have pioneered training techniques, encouraging the use of physiotherapists and massage therapists.

Managerial Career Notable teams Northampton Town, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Arsenal Major trophies First Division (x5), FA Cup (x2), FA Charity Shield (x4) Individual awards None

4 Sir Alf Ramsey

Managerial Career: 1955 - 1978

A name that will live eternally in England's hall of fame, Sir Alf Ramsey was the figurehead for the nation's greatest-ever side, winning the World Cup on home soil in 1966. Despite being known as an uncompromising character with a mundane philosophical outlook on football, reflected in his pragmatic tactics, his achievements in 1966 have led to a road in Ipswich being named after him. Ramsey also has a statue at Wembley Stadium, which was constructed in 2009.

He led Ipswich Town for eight years, a period which included a First Division triumph in 1962. This triumph came the season after winning promotion, and their first-ever season in the top flight. The success at Portman Road earned him the England job, where his tactical innovation of utilising a narrow formation led to the country's first and only major honour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alf Ramsey (61.1%) has the third-best win percentage as England manager with only Gareth Southgate (61.3%) and Fabio Capello (66.7%) having a better record.

He followed this with a run to the semi-finals and subsequent third-place finish at Euro 1968 before things unravelled, and he was dismissed after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 1974. While Ramsey had his critics, he left behind a legacy that says he is the only person to coach England to victory in a major tournament.

Managerial Career Notable teams Ipswich Town, England, Birmingham City Major trophies First Division, World Cup, British Home Championship (x9) Individual awards English Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ipswich Town Hall of Fame Inductee, Mussabini Medal

3 Sir Bobby Robson

Managerial Career: 1968 - 2004

One of the most coveted managers in England's history, Sir Bobby Robson's portfolio excels in all criteria. The iconic coach had longevity in the game, surviving the constantly changing environment as football modernised, to enjoy a 36-year managerial career.

Robson won it all; four league titles, the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup and several more domestic cups were all part of his substantial set of accolades. Regarding his influence on the game, Robson was rewarded with many individual awards and a knighthood, being described as devoting his "talents to the good of the game". He's widely understood to be Ipswich's greatest-ever manager, outdoing Alf Ramsey's achievements by delivering the Tractor Boys' only piece of European silverware. He's praised for being one of the first English managers to make a major impact on the continent, taking charge of many of Europe's top clubs.

Managerial Career Notable teams Fulham, Ipswich Town, England, PSV Eindhoven, Sporting CP, Porto, Barcelona, Newcastle Major trophies UEFA Cup, FA Cup, Texaco Cup, Eredivisie (x2), Johan Cruyff Shield, Primeira Divisao (x2), Taca de Portugal, Supertaca Candido de Oliveira, Copa del Ray, Supercopa de Espana, European Cup Winner's Cup, British Home Championship Individual awards European Manager of the Year, FWA Tribute Award, UEFA President's Award, English Football Hall of Fame Inductee, BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award, Ipswich Town Hall of Fame Inductee

2 Brian Clough

Managerial Career: 1965 - 1993

It's hard to understate the impact Brian Clough had on the English game and how he helped elevate it to the forefront of the continent with his European success at Nottingham Forest. Of course, Clough is most well known for his resounding achievements at The City Ground. However, his exceptional endeavours began in the East Midlands at Derby County, where he took over the club in the Second Division and won the top flight just two years later.

3:45 Related The 10 smallest footballing cities to win a European trophy Some of Europe's smallest cities have won European trophies in the past 60 years.

This meteoric rise at Derby was regarded as a historic moment in English football, a feat many believed was likely not to be repeated, with the game increasingly becoming less competitive due to imbalances in resources between clubs. However, Clough did replicate this success, winning promotion with Forest in 1977, lifting the league trophy in 1978, and then back-to-back European Cup successes in 1979 and 1980. This sort of rapid trajectory would be unthinkable in the modern day, and Clough was able to sustain Forest as a competitive outfit for many years to come, despite not possessing equivalent resources to the elite clubs.

Managerial Career Notable teams Hartlepool United, Derby County, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest Major trophies First Division (x2), Texacao Cup, Watney Cup, League Cup (x4), Full Members Cup (x2), FA Charity Shield, European Cup (x2), European Super Cup, Anglo-Scottish Cup Individual awards Manager of the Year, LMA Hall of Fame Inductee, English Football Hall of Fame Inductee, NFFC Hall of Fame Inductee, Made in Derby Walk of Fame

1 Bob Paisley

Managerial Career: 1974 - 1983

Bob Paisley undoubtedly possesses the most illustrious career of any English manager. Following the legacy left by his predecessor Bill Shankly at Liverpool, Paisley cultivated a side that became the most successful English team of all time and firmly cemented the Merseyside-based club as one of the largest footballing institutions on the planet.

Related Jurgen Klopp's Stats Compared to Liverpool's Greatest Managers Prove he is Special Success has many fathers, and Jurgen Klopp fits comfortably in the same bracket as Liverpool's finest Helmsmen.

The luminary won six League titles, three League Cups, three European Cups and one UEFA Cup in his time at Anfield. No other English coach comes close to matching this list of honours, and few in football history do, either. Only Carlo Ancelotti has won Europe's elite competition more times and only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more English top-flight titles. While some dismiss some of his achievements as merely continuing what Shankly had built, Paisley forged his own identity and monopolised the English game in Liverpool's favour for many years.