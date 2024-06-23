Summary Despite numerous attempts, no English manager has ever won the Premier League.

Alan Pardew, Glenn Hoddle, and Joe Royle are among the top 10 English managers in the Premier League, showcasing various levels of success.

Current England manager Gareth Southgate misses out on the top 10 list after his Middlesbrough spell.

Few English managers have been able to consistently challenge at the top of the Premier League. This is no secret. In fact, despite the competition now being around for over three decades, an English manager is yet to get their hands on the country's most prestigious domestic prize.

During the three decades since the Premier League's 1992 inception, we've witnessed Spaniards, Frenchmen, Germans, and even Scots lift the trophy, yet top-flight glory has still eluded England's greatest managerial minds. This doesn't mean to say there's a surplus of general English managerial talent in the game; indeed, England's four-tiered Football League system, unique to anywhere in the world but Germany, means there are vast numbers of successful English managers operating at various levels of the football pyramid.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: While English managers struggle to win the biggest prizes today, this wasn't always the case. Liverpool's Sir Bob Paisley won six first division titles and three European Cups.

Nonetheless, management among England's biggest, most prolific title-winning clubs is exclusively dominated by those from Europe and beyond. So, if English managers haven't been overseeing Premier League title wins, what have they been doing? GIVEMESPORT's list of the Premier League's top 10 greatest English managers will analyse the relative success and evaluate the reputation of each within England's most elite sporting division, as we rank the tacticians from tenth to best.

10 Alan Pardew

Great things were expected of the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss

Once upon a time, Alan Pardew signed a record-breaking eight-year contract at Newcastle United, with expectations that the English manager could install a winning culture at the St James' Park club, something that had evaded them for quite some time.

Though just two years into Pardew's ambitious eight-year deal, the Wimbledon-born manager left Tyneside after an underwhelming campaign in which Newcastle finished 9th. A subsequent spell at Crystal Palace, where the boss narrowly lost out in the FA Cup final to Manchester United in 2016, ensured Pardew's place in the top 10. Sadly, he is one of a few big names to never win a trophy in English football.

Alan Pardew's Premier League Career Matches 318 Points Per Game (PPG) 1.24 Highest Premier League finish 5th (2011-2012)

9 Glenn Hoddle

Undoubtedly, Glenn Hoddle is better known for his playing career, with his talents among the greatest the nation has ever produced. Still, Hoddle's managerial journey to the Premier League started with him as a player. Sort of. Hoddle was the player-manager of Swindon Town's 1992-1993 promotion campaign to the Premier League, before controversially taking a full-time management job at Chelsea.

Hoddle did okay during Premier League spells at Chelsea and Southampton (with a period in charge of England), but left his beloved Tottenham Hotspur in 18th place, before getting the sack early in the 2003-2004 season.

Glenn Hoddle's Premier League career Matches 258 PPG 1.31 Highest Premier League finish 9th (2001-2002)

8 Joe Royle

Royle pulled off one of the Premier League's greatest underdog stories

Royle oversaw an unlikely promotion to the top-tier for Oldham Athletic, who have since become the first former Premier League club to drop out of England's Football League system. What's more impressive, he kept the Greater Manchester club in the Premier League, too.

Though the first season was prior to the 1992 re-branding of the Premier League, Royle, against the odds, delivered the Latics a three-year spell in England's elite football league. Royle's heroics eventually earned him moves to Everton, where he achieved a sixth placed finish and won the FA Cup, and Manchester City where he achieved back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

Joe Royle's Premier League career Matches 219 PPG 1.20 Highest Premier League finish 6th (1995-1996)

7 Alan Curbishley

Curbishley was essential to Charlton's stay in the Premier League

Another manager most admired for his heroics with one of the Premier League's lesser-fancied sides, Alan Curbishley, brought Premier League football to Valley Parade in eight of his nine seasons with the South East London club. In the 2003-2004 season, Curbishley achieved Charlton's highest-ever finish, a remarkable 7th place in the Premier League.

A subsequent spell with fellow London club, West Ham United, saw Curbishley steer the club away from relegation in his first season, and achieve a 10th placed finish in his second year. Curbishley won two of the opening three games of the 2008/2009 season before resigning due to a disagreement with the board. His achievements were not quite as dramatic north of the Thames, but an overall very solid career in Premier League management.

Alan Curbishley's Premier League career Matches 330 PPG 1.24 Highest finish 7th (2003-04)

6

Atkinson helped Aston Villa finish second in 1993