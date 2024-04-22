Highlights England have produced some incredible players over the years, including a fair few special midfielders.

Debate has always raged about who was better between Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

England's World Cup-winning side of 1966 produced two of the nation's greatest midfielders who shone at opposite ends of the pitch.

Defining what makes a "midfielder" these days is no easy task. The dissipation of fixed positions and increased prominence of 'roles' or 'functions' mean those deployed in the middle of the park are tasked with an array of duties - from attacking to defending, and everything in between.

Nevertheless, they remain the cornerstone of any elite side, just as they have done throughout history. After all, the saying goes that games are won in midfield. And, fortunately for England, they have been blessed with some incredible all-rounders down the years to help the Three Lions take to the international stage with an amplified weight of expectation.

Trusted with the role of being a team's nucleus, the midfielder comes in all different shapes, sizes, strengths and weaknesses. Here are the best England have produced, using some ranking factors to aid the thankless task.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

Greatest English Midfielders of All Time Rank Player Career Span 1. Sir Bobby Charlton 1958–1970 2. Steven Gerrard 2000–2014 3. Paul Gascoigne 1988–1998 4. Frank Lampard 1999–2014 5. Paul Scholes 1997–2004 6. David Beckham 1996–2010 7. Bryan Robson 1980–1991 8. Nobby Stiles 1965–1970 9. Chris Waddle 1985–1991 10. Glenn Hoddle 1979–1988 11. Ray Wilkins 1973–1986

11 Ray Wilkins

Career Span: 1973–1986

Ray Wilkins starred for Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Rangers during a career which yielded FA Cup and Scottish top-flight glory. Boasting a journeyman career even Nicolas Anelka would have been proud of, the deep-lying playmaker also featured for Paris Saint-Germain, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Hibernian.

Widely considered one of the beautiful game's most courteous men, Wilkins was a key player for England for much of the 1980s, featuring in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups and earning 84 caps in all. A glowing review of Wilkins' lauded character is how little impact his red card against Morocco in 1986 - the first English dismissal at a World Cup - had on his overall standing in the pantheon of greats.

Ray Wilkins' International Career Caps 84 Goals 3 Assists 4 Honours None

10 Glenn Hoddle

Career Span: 1979–1988

An inspiration to Tottenham Hotspur's successive FA Cup victories at the beginning of the '80s - before he took his considerable talent abroad to help Monaco lift the French title amid the exodus of English talent at the turn of the decade - Glenn Hoddle's creative instinct led to a glittering career and a fleeting singing vocation.

Just about everything went in the '80s, so perhaps it wasn't too wild of an idea for Hoddle to have a crack at pop stardom alongside his compatriot Chris Waddle. Think 'Tears for Fears' meets maverick footballers with dodgy haircuts and zero stage presence, and you get their 'interesting' record.

Reflecting on the blurred lines between a potential appearance on Top of the Pops and a successful football career, however, the duo prospered when they chose to stick to what they knew, and Hoddle is the only entry in this list to have also managed the Three Lions. Nevertheless, he remains one of those binding stars who was never appreciated at international level, despite being such a wonderful talent.

Glenn Hoddle's International Career Caps 53 Goals 8 Assists 3 Honours None

9 Chris Waddle

Career Span: 1985–1991

Foreign territory is something rarely conquered by Britain's homegrown footballers. Many who move abroad fail to live up to expectations. However, that notion is something of a two-sided coin. On the one hand, you have the Jonathan Woodgate and Stan Collymore catastrophes at Real Madrid and Real Oviedo. But on the other, you have a charmed circle of supreme British exports which features the recent rise of Jude Bellingham, along with David Platt, Kevin Keegan, and one Chris Waddle.

The Englishman - known for his evocative mullet off the pitch, and showreel-worthy elegance on it - played the best part of three years of his career as a Marseille Galactico, winning the French title in each. Seemingly cut from a different cloth compared to his compatriots at the time, Waddle was a mesmerising footballer who had the elementary traits to bewilder defenders and incessantly reward his brilliance with goals and assists to show for it. A star of England's uplifting Italia '90 campaign, Waddle returned home in 1992, joining Sheffield Wednesday and scooping the prestigious FWA (Football Writers' Association) Footballer of the Year Award in the inaugural Premier League season.

Chris Waddle's International Career Caps 62 Goals 6 Assists 1 Honours None

8 Nobby Stiles

Career Span: 1965–1970

England's 1966 World Cup win is primarily remembered for Sir Geoff Hurst's goalscoring heroics, Sir Bobby Charlton's bombastic brilliance or Bobby Moore's elegance at the back. But without the diminutive, flashless figure of Nobby Stiles at the base of midfield, the greatest summer in English football history would never have been possible.

Ironically for a player famously missing his front teeth, Stiles brought some much-needed bite to midfield. When it was put to Sir Alf Ramsey that he had best leave out the tough tackler following a particularly robust challenge against France in the group stages, the England manager emphatically refused. The Manchester United terrier played every minute of the global triumph.

Nobby Stiles' International Career Caps 28 Goals 1 Assists 0 Honours 1966 World Cup

​​​​​

7 Bryan Robson

Career Span: 1980–1991

Famously nicknamed 'Captain Marvel' for his valorous performances, Bryan Robson wore the armband for both Manchester United and England, captaining his country on 65 occasions. Additionally, he remains the Red Devils' longest-serving captain, marshalling the club to their first two Premier League titles, while also overseeing a further three FA Cups, one League Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup.

Robson represented England on 90 occasions between 1980 and 1991, making him, at the time, the fifth-most capped Three Lions player. His goalscoring tally of 26 placed him eighth on the list at the time, with only Bobby Moore, Billy Wright, and Harry Kane captaining the nation's men's team on more occasions.

Bryan Robson's International Career Caps 90 Goals 26 Assists 2 Honours None

6 David Beckham

Career Span: 1996–2010

Since 1996, nobody has assisted more goals for England than the nation's most iconic sporting celebrity, David Beckham. His startling tally of 42 goals created in 115 caps puts the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar in a bracket of his own, with Steven Gerrard's haul of 24 the closest to rivalling him.

A 1998/99 treble winner with the Red Devils, Beckham's career was full of classic moments – including his lob from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996, which made him a household name, and 'that' stoppage-time free-kick against Greece to send England to the 2002 World Cup. In essence, his style off the pitch translated onto it, and he's head and shoulders above other English midfielders with his creative output.

David Beckham's International Career Caps 115 Goals 17 Assists 42 Honours None

5 Paul Scholes

Career Span: 1997–2004

A one-club luminary at Manchester United, making the best part of 700 appearances before retiring in 2011 – and going over that mark after briefly returning to football the following year upon Sir Alex Ferguson's demands – Paul Scholes was up there with the best midfielders in the world for much of his career.

Everything he touched was magic, and the Salford-born playmaker attracted particular attention when his exploits on the continental stage helped the Red Devils achieve a historic treble in the 1998/99 campaign. His England career entailed 66 caps - but he would have had far more if not for favoured contemporaries Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Paul Scholes' International Career Caps 66 Goals 14 Assists 14 Honours None

4 Frank Lampard

Career Span: 1999–2014

Frank Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading scorer, with his knack for unleashing rockets into the top corner a hallmark of his high-octane playing style during his club's finest period. 211 goals in 638 appearances for the Blues is accompanied by his record for most goals from a midfielder in Premier League history - 177 - to prove just how deadly he was from the edge of the area.

Lampard won three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, four FA Cups, and two League Cups. In 2005, he was named FWA Footballer of the Year and finished runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year. The powerful midfielder is also one of seven Englishmen to surpass 100 caps for his country.

Frank Lampard's International Career Caps 106 Goals 29 Assists 12 Honours None

3 Paul Gascoigne

Career Span: 1988–1998

Phil Foden tried - and many others did, too - but nobody will ever be quite like Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne - in style of play or haircut. One of England's finest footballers ever, the 1991 FA Cup winner with Tottenham is also regarded as one of the most naturally gifted talents in the industry, with his remarkable playmaking ability rubber-stamping him as a true English icon.

Gascoigne was adored during his playing career, sparking a national phenomenon known as 'Gazzamania' which prompted television broadcaster Terry Wogan to dub him "probably the most popular man in Britain today" in September 1990. For the Three Lions, he was at the heart of the team's run to the 1990 World Cup semi-final and his seminal volley at the home-based Euro '96 against Scotland (complete with the famous dentist’s chair celebration) cemented his position in England's football folklore.

Paul Gascoigne's International Career Caps 57 Goals 10 Assists 9 Honours None

2 Steven Gerrard

Career Span: 2000–2014

A midfield conductor who dragged his beloved Liverpool through the infamous 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals - with the latter later coined the 'Gerrard Final' after his wonder strike whilst injured led to victory against West Ham. Steven Gerrard personified the storied Anfield European Nights with his heroic one-man wrecking machine performances.

Without getting too involved in the Scholes-Lampard-Gerrard debate, it was the latter who was the more complete footballer, with his role in attack and defence meaning he was preferred over the others by his international managers. Bringing his A-game to the world stage, 'Captain Fantastic' racked up 114 England caps, skippered the Three Lions 38 times and played in six of the seven major tournaments for which they qualified between 2000 and 2014.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No English midfielder has made more FIFA Pro World XI appearances (3), PFA Team of the Year appearances (8), UEFA Team of the Year appearances (3), and won the PFA Player of the Month (6) more times than Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard's International Career Caps 114 Goals 21 Assists 23 Honours None

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

Career Span: 1958–1970

The late Sir Bobby Charlton has a strong argument for being England's best player ever. Whether deployed in midfield or attack, the Manchester United legend was the backbone of many magical team performances. After surviving the horror of the Munich air disaster in 1958, he went on to forge a legendary, trophy-laden career, scoring 198 goals in 606 top-flight league games alone.

His honours included the Golden Ball for player of the tournament in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, the European Cup, and the Football League First Division three times. Charlton also became the second Englishman (after Sir Stanley Matthews) to win the Ballon d'Or - doing so in 1966, before finishing as runner-up in 1967 and 1968.

Sir Bobby Charlton's International Career Caps 106 Goals 49 Assists 1 Honours 1966 World Cup

All statistics via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15th July 2024.