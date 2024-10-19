Key Takeaways Arsenal boast a rich history of world-class English players turn out for them over the years.

Arsenal Football Club are one of England's most successful and storied teams. Over the course of their 138-year history, the North London outfit have generally found themselves as one of the best in the country. In modern history, Arsene Wenger's reign of over two decades saw the Gunners break into the bracket of top teams once more, both domestically and in wider Europe.

As can be expected for an English club, thousands of English players have represented Arsenal over the years. Many are names that are brief footnotes within any particular era, but of that mass number, several have carved out a reputation for themselves, something that ranks them above the rest. So, with that being said, who are the greatest-ever English players to have represented Arsenal?

Ranking Factors

Lists are, as a concept, subjective, with two lists on the same topic having different entrants being more than plausible, depending on the opinions of the writer. With that being considered, this list has ranked its entrants based on the following criteria:

Time spent at the club and honours won within that timeframe

Overall reception held by the fans, then and now

General quality and ability as a football player

15 Greatest English Arsenal Players in History Rank Name Position Years With Arsenal Appearances Goals Assists Honours Won 1. Tony Adams CB 1983-2002 669 46 11 2x Football League First Division 2x Premier League 3x FA Cup 2x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 2. Ian Wright ST 1991-1998 281 180 31 1x Premier League 2x FA Cup 1x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 3. David Seaman GK 1990-2003 546 0 0 1x Football League First Division 2x Premier League 4x FA Cup 1x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 4. Lee Dixon RB 1988-2002 619 26 27 2x Football League First Division 2x Premier League 3x FA Cup 1x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 5. Bukayo Saka RW 2018- 236+ 61+ 60+ 1x FA Cup 6. Ashley Cole LB 1999-2006 228 9 28 2x Premier League 3x FA Cup 7. Sol Campbell CB 2001-2006 211 12 6 2x Premier League 2x FA Cup 8. George Armstrong LW 1961-1977 621 57 N/A 1x Football League First Division 1x FA Cup 9. Nigel Winterburn LB 1987-2000 556 9 19 2x Football League First Division 1x Premier League 1x FA Cup 1x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 10. David Rocastle CAM/CM 1985-1992 241 28 7 2x Football League First Division 1x League Cup 11. Jack Wilshere CM 2008-2018 197 14 27 2x FA Cup 12. Paul Merson RM/CAM 1985-1997 401 93 50 2x Football League First Division 1x FA Cup 1x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 13. Theo Walcott RW/ST 2006-2018 397 108 73 2x FA Cup 14. Ray Parlour CAM 1992-2004 459 31 29 3x Premier League 4x FA Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 15. Alan Smith ST 1987-1996 319 105 22 2x Football League First Division 1x FA Cup 1x League Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup

15 Alan Smith

1987-1996

Alan Smith established himself with Leicester City, joining the Foxes as a 20-year-old in 1982 and remaining there for five years before being snapped up by Arsenal, becoming one of the first major signings of then-manager George Graham’s reign, which would run for nine years in total.

Smith struggled at the beginning of his career with the Gunners. At one stage during his first season, he went two months without scoring a goal. Smith would, eventually, find his feet and with that, find his form. Within the attacker’s first five years at the club, he was top scorer in four of those campaigns.

In over 300 games, Smith notched 106 goals while claiming two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup. It was also during his time with Arsenal that Smith made his England debut in 1988, who he would play 13 games for in four years.

14 Ray Parlour

1992-2004

Affectionately named “the Romford Pele,” Ray Parlour came through the youth academy at Arsenal and made his debut at 18 years of age against Liverpool. Though Parlour conceded a penalty in his first game, his career would thankfully reach far greater heights.

Within Parlour’s first few years, he gradually rose through the ranks. It was after Arsene Wenger’s appointment as manager in 1996 that Parlour became a regular in the first team, either on the right-hand side or in central midfield. When Arsenal won the domestic double in the 1997-98 campaign, Parlour played a pivotal role and was named man of the match in the 1998 FA Cup final against Newcastle United.

Parlour spent over a decade with Arsenal, departing in 2004 after 12 years of service to join Middlesbrough, his place as an Arsenal cult hero firmly cemented.

13 Theo Walcott

2006-2018

Theo Walcott is best remembered for the blistering pace he possessed during the prime of his career. For years, after joining Arsenal as a teenager from Southampton in 2006, Walcott terrorised opposing defenders with his speed, utilising it to easily bypass some of the league’s best defenders.

After Robin van Persie departed Arsenal in 2012, Arsene Wenger began using Walcott as a striker as well as his natural wide position. It paid dividends for the Gunners, with Walcott finishing as their top scorer that very season.

Though Walcott won no league honours in his career, he helped Arsenal triumph in two FA Cups during his 12-year stay at the club, in which he scored over 100 goals.

12 Paul Merson

1985-1997

During George Graham’s tenure as Arsenal manager, one of the few players that was at the club before and after his appointment was Paul Merson. The attacking-minded player came through the academy and made his debut in 1985, the year prior to Graham’s appointment.

By the 1988-89 season, Merson had become a regular in the first team, a campaign that saw Arsenal win the First Division in the final game of the term, when Michael Thomas scored in stoppage time against Liverpool at Anfield. Four years on, Merson won the FA Cup and League Cup double, having won another First Division two years prior.

Though Merson had high-profile struggles with addiction, he never lost the quality that appealed to the Arsenal faithful. By the time of his departure in 1997, Merson had made 401 appearances for the Gunners with 93 goals and 29 assists to his name.

11 Jack Wilshere

2008-2018

Jack Wilshere will forever have a question mark by his name with regards to his career as a whole, not just with Arsenal. Having burst onto the scene as a teenager in 2008, Wilshere soon established himself as, if not a generational talent, something exceptionally close to it. Across a decade at the Emirates, Wilshere made just under 200 appearances for the Gunners while picking up two FA Cups in the mid-2010s.

Injuries were the bane of his career, however, and it would probably be fair to say that due to such problems, Wilshere never truly reached his peak. They were the leading cause of his early retirement, which occurred in 2022 when he was just 30 years old.

10 David Rocastle

1985-1992

“Rocky,” as he was and still is better known, is nothing short of a cult icon amongst Arsenal fans. Like several entrants on this list, Rocastle came through the Gunners’ youth academy before making his senior debut in 1985. The midfielder spent seven years with Arsenal, winning two First Division titles and a Football League Cup in that time.

Rocastle made 241 appearances for Arsenal. Though he never managed the player, Arsene Wenger later commented that Rocastle was “a modern player” with “an exceptional dimension,” such was Rocky’s ability. Tragically, Rocastle died in 2001 aged just 33 after battling cancer, but is still remembered often and fondly by supporters of the Gunners.

9 Nigel Winterburn

1987-2000

Nigel Winterburn started his career with Birmingham City, spending a season there and the following season with Oxford United until his 1983 move to Wimbledon, who he spent four years with. In 1987, he moved to North London where, as a left-back, Winterburn established himself as one of the best in the country in a backline that included Martin Keown, Steve Bould and Tony Adams amongst others.

The defender made over 550 appearances for the Gunners, picking up three top flight triumphs as well as a League Cup, a pair of FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. Arsene Wenger’s arrival as manager in 1996 came with a new focus on dietary habits, which no doubt helped Winterburn’s longevity. The left-back played consistently for Arsenal until his departure in 2000, by which point, he was 37 years old and had established himself as one of the club's best-ever left-backs.

8 George Armstrong

1961-1977

George “Geordie” Armstrong made his debut for Arsenal in 1962, a year after joining the club, aged just 17. Over a near-two decade spell with the club, Armstrong went on to make 621 appearances for Arsenal, a record at the time and a figure that has only since been overtaken by David O’Leary and Tony Adams.

Though Armstrong made no international appearances, that was mainly due to Alf Ramsey’s preference of playing without wingers. Armstrong was a consistent source of attacking inspiration for the Gunners, even during generally trying periods. In the 1970-71 season, Armstrong, fresh off being named Player of the Year in 1970, featured in every single match of the campaign, a term that saw Arsenal win both the First Division and the FA Cup.

Geordie joined Leicester City in 1977, retiring soon after. In 1990, he returned to Arsenal as a coach and held that position until his death in 2000.

7 Sol Campbell

2001-2006

It is safe to say that Sol Campbell is a divisive figure in North London. He spent five years with the Gunners from 2001 to 2006, racking up 211 appearances in a stellar stint with the club. Prior to that, however, Campbell had spent nine years with Arsenal’s fiercest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Regardless of that, Campbell’s performances for the Gunners soon made him a favourite amongst the fans. In Campbell’s time with Arsenal, he won two Premier Leagues and three FA Cups, while being part of the famous Invincibles team of the 2003-04 season. He also scored for Arsenal in the 2005-06 Champions League final, the first goal of a game that Barcelona went on to win 2-1.

6 Ashley Cole

1999-2006

Regarded as one of the best left-backs of his generation, Ashley Cole spent the peak of his career in London, though for two separate clubs. While the second stage of that prime was spent with Chelsea, it was with Arsenal that Cole made his senior debut in 1999 as a teenager.

Cole spent the 1999-2000 season with Crystal Palace on loan and upon his return, with the long-serving Nigel Winterburn having departed in 2000, he made the left-back role his own. Winning two Premier League’s and three FA Cup’s, Cole struggled with injury for much of his final season with the Gunners, but was fit enough to play in Arsenal’s eventual defeat to Barcelona in the 2005-06 Champions League final. All in all, Cole made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, cementing himself as one of their best-ever defenders.

5 Bukayo Saka

2018-

The only entrant on this list to still be playing for Arsenal–and playing professionally–at the time of writing, Bukayo Saka is already one of the best English talents to have pulled on an Arsenal kit. Still just 23 years old, Saka has made over 230 appearances for the Gunners and in those games, has tallied at least 60 goals and 60 assists, while also being the youngest Arsenal player in the Premier League to reach 50 goals.

Saka has only one honour with Arsenal in his career thus far, the 2019-20 FA Cup, but that can not take away from the ability and quality that he has shown on a consistent basis since his debut. He has been pivotal in Mikel Arteta’s revitalisation of Arsenal as a club and has helped them reach a place of continuously competing for the league.

4 Lee Dixon

1988-2002

Lee Dixon had something of a nomadic start to his career, playing for Burnley, Chester City, Bury and Stoke City within the first six years of his time as a player. He made the move to Arsenal at 24 years old in 1988, a club that he would stay with until his 2002 retirement and a club at which he would establish himself as one of their best-ever players.

Across nearly 15 years at Highbury, Dixon was a constant in a wave of successful sides for the Gunners. He won two First Division titles before the Premier League’s introduction, after which he won two further top flight trophies, with three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

3 David Seaman

1990-2003

When he joined Arsenal in 1990, David Seaman was an established goalkeeper in English football. At 27 years old, he had made over 200 appearances during his stints with Peterborough United, Birmingham City and QPR. It was with the Gunners, however, that Seaman found his peak.

The goalkeeper spent 13 years with Arsenal, a period of time in which Seaman made consistent appearances for England. With 546 games to his name, Seaman has the highest appearance tally for any Arsenal goalkeeper in history. He helped a successful Arsenal side be at such a level, featuring in teams that won several Premier Leagues and domestic honours.

2 Ian Wright

1991-1998

When it is considered that Ian Wright was 22 years old before he played a game of league football, having spent time with amateur and semi-professional teams before then, it makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. After 253 games and 117 goals for Crystal Palace, he made the move to Arsenal in 1991, where he would remain for seven years.

With Arsenal came Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup medals for Wright, though he was forced to miss the 1993-94 final for the latter due to suspension. Upon his departure in 1998,Wright was Arsenal’s top scorer, a record that has since been beaten only by fellow Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.

1 Tony Adams

1983-2002

Across 22 years of both youth and senior football, Tony Adams played domestically for Arsenal and Arsenal alone. One of the greatest-ever Gunners, Adams spent his entire 19-year career with the North London side, winning 10 major honours amidst an eye-watering 669 appearances, the second-most games played by any Arsenal player ever and the most by any English player, with David O’Leary the only man to have made more.

Revered for not just ability to read and play the game, but for the leadership he displayed throughout his career, Adams developed as the years went on, with his ball-playing ability improving immensely under the guidance of Arsene Wenger. Such is “Mr. Arsenal”’s devotion to the club that, as well as his self-explanatory nickname, the defender saw a statue of himself unveiled outside of the Emirates in 2011 to mark the club’s 125th anniversary.

