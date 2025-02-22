Summary Though the Premier League is now heavily talked about, that is not to say that there were not stars before its creation in 1992.

Countless brilliant English players have spent decades in the game across the 20th century.

Of all the entrants on the list, only one played relatively meaningful minutes in the Premier League towards the end of his career.

Now over 30 years old, the Premier League has carved out a rich and storied history since its founding in 1992, a reformatting of the highest level of English football which has gone on to become perhaps the best footballing league in the world. That is not to say, however, that there was nothing before the Premier League.

The English game is one that stretches back well over a century, with countless stars having come and gone before the days of modern football. Many records are often kept, now, with a focus on the Premier League, meaning some true footballing greats can perhaps be easily forgotten about by comparison.

With all of this being said and considered, just which 10 English players were the greatest ever before the introduction of the Premier League?

Related 50 Greatest Premier League Players of All Time [Ranked] The Premier League has seen an abundance of extremely talented players, but who makes the cut?

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective, meaning that two lists on the same topic having different entrants is more than feasible, given it is down to the opinion of the writer. With that, this list has been based on the following:

Quality - Simple, but necessary. Just how good was each entrant?

Legacy - How well remembered is each entrant? How much did they win during their careers?

Timeframe - Each entrant must have played either entirely or predominantly before the Premier League era.

Longevity - How many years did each entrant play the game for?

Greatest English Players Before the Premier League Era Rank Name Years Played Notable Clubs Notable Honours Won 1. Sir Bobby Charlton 1956-1980 Manchester United Ballon d'Or, World Cup, European Cup, First Division (x3), FA Cup 2. Sir Stanley Matthews 1932-1965 Stoke City, Blackpool Ballon d'Or, FA Cup 3. Bobby Moore 1958-1983 West Ham United, Fulham World Cup, FA Cup, Cup Winners' Cup 4. Kevin Keegan 1968-1985 Scunthorpe, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton, Newcastle Ballon d'Or (x2), First Division (x3), European Cup, Bundesliga 5. Gordon Banks 1958-1973, 1977-1978 Leicester City, Stoke City World Cup, League Cup (x2) 6. John Barnes 1980-1999 Watford, Liverpool First Division (x2), FA Cup (x2), League Cup 7. Gary Lineker 1978-1994 Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Spurs Cup Winners' Cup, Copa del Rey, FA Cup 8. Geoff Hurst 1958-1979 West Ham, Stoke World Cup, FA Cup, Cup Winners' Cup 9. Peter Shilton 1966-1997 Leicester, Stoke, Forest, Southampton, Derby, Plymouth First Division, European Cup (x2), League Cup 10. Jimmy Greaves 1957-1971 Chelsea, AC Milan, Spurs, West Ham Serie A, FA Cup (x2), Cup Winners' Cup, World Cup

10 Jimmy Greaves

1957-1971

One of the most prolific goalscorers of his era, few English players in history have possessed as lethal a finish as that of Jimmy Greaves. The forward spent four years with Chelsea to start his career, establishing himself as a brilliant attacker and cementing a move to AC Milan in 1961.

Greaves struggled to settle in Italy, moving back to England that same year to join Tottenham Hotspur, where he would play for nine further seasons. Greaves was Spurs’ all-time top goalscorer until being overtaken by Harry Kane, finishing as the top scorer in the First Division six separate times.

Though he never won a league title with the Lillywhites, he did guide Tottenham to two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time in North London, finishing his professional career with one season at West Ham United.

9 Peter Shilton

1966-1997

It is unfortunate for Peter Shilton in that many modern fans simply remember the “Hand of God” incident at the mention of his name. Away from that, England’s most-capped player had an incredible, 31-year career as a professional, making over 100 appearances for Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Derby County respectively between 1966 and 1992.

An expert shot-stopper, Shilton was also commended for his leadership and ability to organise his defence. His weight and overall stature allowed him to intimidate strikers in front of him, despite him not being especially tall as a goalkeeper. He remains one of the few professionals to have played in over 1,000 matches.

8 Geoff Hurst

1958-1979

The last living member of the World Cup-winning England side at the time of writing, Geoff Hurst is still fondly remembered by many. This is particularly for his exploits during that tournament with the Three Lions, which included Hurst becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Domestically, Hurst enjoyed a stellar career, predominantly with West Ham United, who he spent 14 years with after joining in 1958. Hurst, who initially played cricket as well as football, started focusing fully on the latter in the early 1960s and would help West Ham lift an FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964 and 1965 respectively.

Hurst scored 180 league goals for the Hammers, a large chunk of the 249 goals he scored overall for the club, a return that means he remains the second-highest top scorer in West Ham history, despite departing the club over 50 years ago. After three years with Stoke City, Hurst turned out for four teams in as many years before his 1979 retirement.

Related 15 Best Referees in World Football Right Now (2025) Referees are held to impossible standards, but some officials come closer to perfection than others. Here are the best around.

7 Gary Lineker

1978-1994

Now a much-loved presenter, Gary Lineker began his career with hometown club Leicester City, debuting for the team in the 1978/79 season. By the early 80s, not only had Lineker become a regular player for the Foxes, but a player that was consistently notching a high tally of goals each season, finishing the 1984/85 campaign as the First Division’s top scorer.

1985 saw Lineker move to Everton, defending champions of England at the time. Despite scoring 38 goals in 53 games, the striker could not help fire Everton to a successive title, finishing as runners-up in the sole season he spent there before a move to Barcelona, fresh off the back of a Golden Boot win at the 1986 World Cup.

After three years in Catalonia, which saw him become the highest-scoring Brit in Spanish football until Gareth Bale overtook him years later, Lineker returned to England with Tottenham Hotspur, winning the FA Cup with them in 1991 and moving to Japan the following year before retiring in 1994.

6 John Barnes

1980-1999