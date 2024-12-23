The UEFA Champions League is arguably one of the most competitive club competitions in world football. Housing some of Europe's biggest teams each year with some of the greatest players in the world representing their clubs, the Champions League boasts some of the most entertaining football in the modern day.

Liverpool are the most successful English outfit, having won it six times, whilst Manchester United and Chelsea are the only other two clubs to have won multiple European titles. Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are the only other clubs to win the biggest prize in European football, but the latter two won before the competition's rebrand in 1992.

But not all English players have played for English clubs, with some like Steve McManaman and Jude Bellingham having played abroad with Real Madrid (and Borussia Dortmund in Bellingham's case).

GIVEMESPORT has produced a list ranking the best English players to ever play in the competition, based on the following criteria. It must be noted that the included players are only those to have played since the Champions League's rebranding in 1992.

Ranking Factors

Appearances - number of times a player featured in the competition

- number of times a player featured in the competition Statistical data - goals scored, assists provided etc.

- goals scored, assists provided etc. Performances in big moments - were they part of making history such as scoring in a final?

- were they part of making history such as scoring in a final? Trophies - how many titles they won during their career

- how many titles they won during their career Impact on team - how crucial were their goals, assists, overall performances?

- how crucial were their goals, assists, overall performances? Legacy left on the competition

10 Greatest English Players to Play in the Champions League Rank Player Clubs Played For Appearances Titles Won 1. Wayne Rooney Manchester United 85 1 2. Steven Gerrard Liverpool 73 1 3. Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City 105 1 4. Steve Mcmanaman Liverpool, Real Madrid 43 2 5. John Terry Chelsea 109 1 6. Paul Scholes Manchester United 121 2 7. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich 49 0 8. Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid 40 1 9. Gary Neville Manchester United 110 2 10. Kyle Walker Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City 57 1

10 Kyle Walker

Manchester City

Kyle Walker has featured in the Champions League for nine successive seasons, with his first three appearances coming in the 2016/17 campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, before making the switch to Manchester City the following season.

Since then, the Sky Blues captain has gone on to make 57 total appearances in the competition for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. But in his case, numbers don't tell the full story.

Widely touted as one of the best right-backs in football, Walker has been a crucial member of the City defence for a number of years, and helped them go the distance in their 2022/23 treble-winning season after keeping a clean sheet in the final against a star-powered Inter Milan outfit.

9 Gary Neville

Manchester United

In his 19-year playing career at the senior level, Gary Neville established himself to be one of the greatest defensive full-backs of all time, and was a master at 1v1 defending for both club and country.

Having spent his entire career playing for Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Neville made at least one appearance in 17 Champions League campaigns, in which he made 110 appearances, and won two titles, in 1999 and 2008, respectively.

Not known to be a goalscorer, scoring just seven goals in his entire club career, the English right-back would record two of those goals in this competition, scoring in both the 2002/03 and 2004/05 campaigns, while he also assisted seven times.

8 Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is the latest Englishman in a line of few to play for Spanish giants, Real Madrid. Starting out his Champions League career with Borussia Dortmund and making his competition debut at the age of 17, Bellingham has already recorded 40 appearances, and has 22 goal involvements - just over one every two games, scoring 11 goals, and assisting 11 more.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old - who is hailed as one of the best youngsters in world football - was key in helping Madrid claim their 15th European Cup in the 2023/24 season. Throughout the campaign, he registered four goals and five assists, one of which came in the final, where he assisted teammate Vinicius Junior for the second goal of the contest and sealed victory over his former club, Dortmund, at his home of football, Wembley Stadium.

7 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich

Harry Kane may be the only player on this list to have not yet won a Champions League trophy, but that could all yet change now that he is a member of Bayern Munich, who are tied for third with Liverpool for most titles won in the competition, with six.

The best British footballer born in 1993 has put up impressive numbers in Europe, averaging almost one goal involvement per game, registering 44 contributions in 49 games, including 34 goals scored, showcasing exactly why he is considered as world-class, and one of the best strikers since the turn of the century.

6 Paul Scholes

Manchester United

Paul Scholes was the heartbeat of Man United's midfield for several years, in which he scored 24 goals and added 12 assists in 121 Champions League appearances - the most by an English player, and the 19th most of all-time.

Having missed the 1998/99 final after picking up a booking in their semi-final clash with Italian juggernauts, Juventus, Scholes was still firing on all cylinders almost a decade later, playing 90 minutes in the final against Chelsea in 2008, which went to penalties. There, he won his second, and final, European trophy, and played in a further two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, where both opponents were Barcelona.

5 John Terry

Chelsea

Getty

Arguably one of the greatest tacklers of his generation, John Terry was also a handy scorer for Chelsea from the back in the Champions League, in which he recorded 10 goals and six assists in 109 appearances in the competition.

Despite being stout in defence, and featuring in the Champions League for 13 of the 19 seasons he played in his career, when thinking of Terry playing in the competition, the mind usually springs to one of two things. Firstly, his costly penalty against Man United in the 2008 final, where he slipped when taking his spot-kick - one which would have clinched Chelsea's first ever title - and the other being when he paraded around the pitch at full-time in the 2012 final in Munich in full kit, despite having been suspended for the fixture after receiving a straight red card in the previous match.

4 Steve McManaman

Real Madrid

Steve McManaman had to move to Spain to get his first - and only - taste of Champions League football, partaking in four iterations of the competition from1999/00 to 2002/03.

Despite having a career which spanned 15 years, during his first nine years with Liverpool, he would only ever play in the UEFA Cup. Seeking a new challenge away from his boyhood club, with Real Madrid, the winger would make 43 appearances in the competition, scoring five goals and providing six assists on his way to winning two Champions League titles in just four seasons. This saw him cement his place as one of the greatest British players to play abroad.

Furthermore, during that time, he would never be eliminated before the semi-final stages of the competition, choosing to return to England to join Man City following his release from the club at the conclusion of the 2002-03 season.

3 Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Finishing his career as one of Chelsea's greatest ever English players, Frank Lampard enjoyed his time playing in the Champions League, in which he amounted 105 total appearances, three of which came in the twilight of his career with Man City.

All 23 of his goals came for the Blues, though, one of which came in the 2008 final in Moscow against Man United, which ensured the tie went to extra time and penalties. While he converted his own penalty, he ultimately came out on the wrong side of the scoreline.

However, in the 2011/12 campaign, he would don the armband in the final in John Terry's absence, and led his team to victory over Bayern Munich in Munich, in a fixture that again went all the way to penalties, but this time, being on the winning side of the occasion.

2 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

The image of Steven Gerrard lifting the Champions League title in Istanbul in 2005 after a miraculous comeback against one of the most dominant AC Milan teams of its time is one of the most iconic images in the history of the competition.

The Liverpool legend always seemed to enjoy playing against the best teams in Europe, and in the nine seasons in which he featured in the competition, he would pull on the Reds shirt 73 times, registering a return of 21 goals and 14 assists.

He would return to the final in 2007, again against Milan, but this time Liverpool weren't able to pull off a comeback, losing 2-1 after a brace from Filippo Inzaghi.

1 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney is one of the most naturally gifted footballers of his generation, and came to life playing in Europe. In his 80 appearances in the illustrious European competition, Rooney fired in 30 of his 366 career goals and created an additional 21 via his assists.

With his street-football-like style and approach to his game, defenders hated to see him coming at them as he was also one of the best finishers of his era, where he was clinical in front of goal.

Despite only going on to win one Champions League title, he still left a lasting legacy for club and country, where he is viewed by the masses as one of England's greatest ever players to play the beautiful game, period.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 19/12/2024.