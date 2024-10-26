Key Takeaways Leeds United have had a number of brilliant English talents play at Elland Road for them over the years.

Two entrants on this list are still playing, such was the impact of the time they had at the club.

All six of the top six entrants played under Don Revie in what was unquestionably Leeds' most successful period as a club.

Leeds United Football Club certainly have a storied history. Founded in 1919, Leeds have experienced domestic success at the highest level and deep runs into the most prestigious European competitions, but have also had their struggles along the way, none more evident than the fallout of their 2004 relegation from the Premier League.

Throughout this time, the Whites have boasted some exceptional talents, with legendary figures from the golden days of Don Revie like Billy Bremner and Joh nny Giles to modern heroes like Pablo Hernandez. Amidst all of that, United have understandably had some brilliant English players represent them, but who have been the best of all time?

Ranking Factors

Time spent and honours won with Leeds United

Leeds fans' reception to the player

Overall quality and ability

Ranking the 15 Greatest English Players in Leeds United History Rank Name Years at Leeds Appearances for Leeds Goals Assists Honours Won 1. Jack Charlton 1952-1973 773 96 N/A 1x Football League First Division (1968-69) 1x Football League Second Division (1963-64) 1x FA Cup (1971-72) 1x Football League Cup (1967-68) 2x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967-68, 1970-71) 2. Paul Madeley 1963-1980 726 34 N/A 2x Football League First Division (1968-69, 1973-74) 1x Football League Second Division (1963-64) 1x FA Cup (1971-72) 1x Football League Cup (1967-68) 2x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967-68, 1970-71) 3. Norman Hunter 1961-1976 726 21 N/A 2x Football League First Division (1968-69, 1973-74) 1x Football League Second Division (1963-64) 1x FA Cup (1971-72) 1x Football League Cup (1967-68) 2x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967-68, 1970-71) 4. Paul Reaney 1961-1978 749 9 N/A 2x Football League First Division (1968-69, 1973-74) 1x Football League Second Division (1963-64) 1x FA Cup (1971-72) 1x Football League Cup (1967-68) 2x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967-68, 1970-71) 5. Allan Clarke 1969-1978 366 151 N/A 1x Football League First Division (1973-74) 1x FA Cup (1971-72) 1x Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1970-71) 6. Trevor Cherry 1972-1982 486 32 N/A N/A 7. David Batty 1987-1993, 1998-2004 373 4 11 1x Football League First Division (1991-92) 1x Football League Second Division (1989-90) 8. Lee Bowyer 1996-2003 265 55 20 N/A 9. Nigel Martyn 1996-2003 273 0 0 N/A 10. Rod Wallace 1991-1998 257 66 21 1x Football League First Division (1991-92) 11. Kalvin Phillips 2014-2022 234 14 13 1x EFL Championship (2019-20) 12. John Lukic 1978-1983, 1990-1996 431 0 0 1x Football League First Division (1991-92) 13. Luke Ayling 2016-2024 268 11 21 1x EFL Championship (2019-20) 14. Tony Currie 1976-1979 124 16 N/A N/A 15. Brian Deane 1993-1997, 2004-2005 201 45 19 N/A

15 Brian Deane

1993-1997, 2004-2005

Signed from fellow Yorkshire outfit Sheffield United in 1993, Brian Deane arrived for a then-club record fee that he would do more than enough to make up for. The attacker would be a staple in the Leeds teams that both competed for honours both domestically and in Europe and, in his second stint, a side that struggled after relegation from the Premier League, making over 200 appearances and notching 45 goals in that time.

In his second year at Elland Road, Deane really came into his own, earning the Player of the Year award as he helped fire Leeds into Europe. While his second stint was not necessarily as wondrous as his first, supporters still fondly remember Deane scoring four goals against Queens Park Rangers in a 2004, 6-1 thrashing.

14 Tony Currie

1976-1979

Having started his career with Watford and establishing himself with Sheffield United, midfielder Tony Currie made the move to West Yorkshire in 1976. Known for his passing range and overall threat when going forward with the ball, Currie soon made himself a fan favourite with his style of play, a dynamic attacking player with a keen eye for goal.

Currie, who earned 17 caps with England between 1972 and 1979, spent only three years with the Whites, eventually moving to QPR to sate his wife’s homesickness for London. Had Currie remained with Leeds, he could well be higher on this list, but even in three years, he showcased an absurd amount of quality.

13 Luke Ayling

2016-2024

Now plying his trade for Middlesbrough, Luke Ayling was signed by Leeds in 2016 for £200,000 from Bristol City. Eight years and almost 300 games later, that fee is viewed by many as Leeds’ best bit of transfer business in years. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Ayling became known for his bombing runs up and down the flank, offering consistent support in Leeds’ attacking play.

Affectionately known as “Bill,” Ayling was often the deputy to Liam Cooper, wearing the armband and showcasing vital leadership if ever the Scottish international was injured or otherwise absent from the team.

12 John Lukic

1978-1983, 1990-1996

Lukic had a 23-year-long professional career, spending all of that time with Leeds United and Arsenal. He emerged as a young prospect at Elland Road, becoming David Harvey’s successor and playing over 150 games before handing in a transfer request in 1983.

He made over 200 appearances at Highbury during the remainder of the 1980s and between 1987 and 1990, he played in every single Arsenal match. After the signing of David Seaman in 1990, Lukic rejoined Leeds, with manager Howard Wilkinson looking for a replacement for Mervyn Day and going on to play over 250 times more for the West Yorkshire side.

All in all, with 431 appearances for Leeds and a First Division title to his name, he has gone down as one of the club’s greatest goalkeepers in history.

11 Kalvin Phillips

2014-2022

Kalvin Phillips is one of the latest players to have turned himself into something of a Leeds United icon. Having come through the academy, Phillips was not as highly regarded as some of his fellow graduates, like Alex Mowatt, Lewis Cook and Charlie Taylor. He was often used as a box-to-box midfielder in his early career.

Under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance, however, everything changed. Deployed as a deep-lying playmaker, Phillips went on to earn the nickname of “The Yorkshire Pirlo” for the incredible passing range that he displayed. Phillips was Bielsa’s lynchpin and it was through the Argentinian’s guidance that the Leeds lad made his way into the England team, winning England Player of the Year after his first year with the Three Lions.

10 Rod Wallace

1991-1998

Making a name for himself with Southampton in the top flight of English football, Rod Wallace was snapped up by Leeds in 1991, where he quickly became an integral part of the first team. Capable of leading the line or playing out wide, Wallace received a call-up to the England team a year after moving to Yorkshire, though was forced to pull out due to injury. Despite his form, the striker was never called up again.

Wallace was ever-present in his debut season as Leeds won the First Division title, his form and place in the team continuing for seven years as United were consistently amongst the top six in the Premier League. After 66 goals in over 250 games, Wallace’s time at Leeds came to an end in 1998 when he moved to Rangers in Scotland.

9 Nigel Martyn

1996-2003

Nigel Martyn was 30 years old when he joined Leeds, moving north after seven years and over 250 appearances for Crystal Palace. Despite this, in Martyn’s seven-year stint at Elland Road, he marked himself out as one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s history.

The shot-stopper became known for his consistency, with Leeds fans coming to adore the man that, week-in, week-out, would put in solid performances between the sticks. Many regard him as Leeds’ greatest-ever number 1, ahead of the likes of Gary Sprake and John Lukic.

A full international for England between 1992 and 2002, Martyn left Leeds for Everton in 2003 after the emergence of Paul Robinson and a disagreement with then-manager Terry Venables, but is still fondly remembered at Elland Road to this day.

8 Lee Bowyer

1996-2003

Having burst onto the scene with Charlton Athletic, when Lee Bowyer moved to Leeds in 1996, it was for a then-record fee for a British teenager. From the 1998-99 season, he became a regular in United’s starting 11 and was a key contributor to Leeds’ European success in the early 2000s, scoring crucial goals against Milan, Barcelona and Anderlecht during United’s 2000-01 Champions League campaign.

Bowyer joined West Ham United in 2003, a year prior to Leeds’ relegation from the top flight, but not before notching 75 goal contributions in over 250 games for the club. Though off-field issues seemed to mar his career somewhat, Bowyer remains a fondly thought-of figure in West Yorkshire.

7 David Batty

1987-1993, 1998-2004

Local lad David Batty came through the Leeds academy before turning professional in 1987, quickly establishing himself as a terrier in midfield, always battling for the ball and exceptional in the tackle. There was far more to his game than just tackling, however, with Batty also garnering a reputation for his passing ability as he helped Leeds to promotion in 1990 before winning the top flight just two years later.

Batty was reluctantly sold to Blackburn Rovers in 1993 by Howard Wilkinson, but would return to Leeds at the end of 1998 who, by that stage, were a young side managed by David O’Leary, with the boss wanting some experience for his side, spending six further years at Elland Road before retiring in 2004.

6 Trevor Cherry

1972-1982

Cherry established himself with Leeds’ West Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Town, as a defender that was capable of covering any position within the back line. His performances impressed Don Revie enough to sign him in 1972 after Huddersfield’s relegation.

The defender spent a decade at Elland Road, making 27 appearances for England within that time frame and becoming the first England player to be shown a red card in a friendly, against Argentina in 1977. Though he missed Leeds’ 1975 European Cup final through suspension, in the semi-finals against Barcelona, he was tasked with and successfully managed to nullify Johan Cruyff across both legs.

Cherry became Leeds captain upon former skipper Billy Bremner’s departure in 1976. He left Leeds himself in 1982 to become player-manager of Bradford City, his third West Yorkshire-based club.

5 Allan Clarke

1969-1978

Allan Clarke, or “Sniffer,” a name that touched on his ability to sniff out goals and chances, become a British record transfer when he joined Leicester City in 1968. After just a season with the Foxes, Leeds elected to sign the young attacker, breaking that record once again.

Clarke joined a Don Revie side that, while brilliant and in possession of some honours, had been too consistent in falling at the final hurdle. The 1972 FA Cup final, the centenary edition, saw Leeds play Arsenal, a game the Whites won 1-0 courtesy of a Clarke goal in the 53rd minute with United finally getting their hands on the FA Cup.

Clarke had a staggering goal record for the Whites, netting 151 goals in 366 games and earning 19 caps for England during his time in West Yorkshire, scoring 10 goals for the Three Lions. He also featured in the 1975 European Cup final against Bayern Munich and at one stage, was tackled by Franz Beckenbauer in a clear foul that was not given as a penalty.

4 Paul Reaney

1961-1978

A fierce defender by nature, Reaney’s calibre is perhaps best measured by the fact that legendary winger George Best once ranked him as one of the two toughest defenders he had ever faced. Another staple of the Don Revie era, Reaney won seven honours in a stint with the Whites spanning over 15 years and in 1975, started in Leeds’ controversial European Cup final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Reaney made just three appearances for England between 1968 and 1971, but made history as the second non-white footballer to play for the Three Lions, though this was not a well-known fact at the time.

3 Norman Hunter

1961-1976

Making his debut in 1962, Norman Hunter would go on to become one of Leeds’ greatest-ever defenders. Forming a partnership with Jack Charlton in the heart of defence, Hunter was ever-present as Leeds won the Second Division in 1964 and was similarly consistent in their first season back in the top flight, during which they missed out on the league title only on goal difference.

Hunter made his debut for England in 1965 and was part of the World Cup-winning squad a year later, going on to win 28 caps for the Three Lions. Hunter, known as “Bites Yer Legs” to the Leeds faithful, was loved for his tough-tackling style of play, but was also technically astute as a player, which often goes under the radar. He made over 700 appearances for the club before departing in 1976.

2 Paul Madeley

1963-1980

Born in Beeston, Leeds, Madeley joined United in 1962 as a youth player, making his debut two years later and becoming a mainstay in the first team in 1966. Madeley soon became known for his versatility, able to offer cover to most positions if ever there was an injury within Don Revie’s side, which there often was due to their style of play, ultimately racking up over 700 games for the Whites.

In an era where kit numbers changed depending on position, Madeley wore every shirt number from number 2 to number 12, covering every single area of the pitch excluding the goalkeeper position. Capable in defence, midfield and attack, Madeley was a crucial piece of the Revie side that won honours in the late 60s and early 70s and between 1971 and 1977, made 24 appearances for the England national team.

1 Jack Charlton

1952-1973

A bonafide Leeds United icon, no player, active or otherwise, within the last 40 years have come remotely close to reaching Jack Charlton’s legacy at Elland Road. Not only did Charlton play a staggering 773 games for Leeds, being the club’s most-capped player, across his career, but he started every single match.

In a career spanning over two decades, Charlton hit the peak of his powers under revered manager Don Revie who, upon arriving at Leeds, was not immediately fond of Charlton. It was when Revie moved Charlton from up front to centre-back, a position he would maintain for a further decade.

Charlton was at the heart of everything good that happened for Leeds under Revie, helping United get promotion to the top flight before winning the First Division five years later. An FA Cup, League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups came in Revie’s tenure, as Leeds were consistent challengers for most honours in England, while internationally, he was part of the 1966 World Cup winning Three Lions side.

Charlton retired ahead of the 1972-73 FA Cup final after failing to recover fully from an injury. A prolific scorer for a defender, Charlton hit the net 96 times during his time at Elland Road, at which there is now a stand named in his honour.

(All stats are from either Transfermarkt or the LUFCDATA website and are correct as of 23/10/2024)