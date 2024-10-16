Key Takeaways Manchester United have had dozens of legendary English players represent them over the years.

Wayne Rooney's 13-year stint with Manchester United saw him leave the club as their top scorer.

Sir Bobby Charlton is ranked as the greatest English player in Man Utd history after a trophy-laden career.

Manchester United Football Club are, undoubtedly, one of the biggest football teams in the world. Outside of maybe Barcelona and Real Madrid, there are perhaps no other clubs that have such a global reach. Over their 146-year history, they have spent the bulk of that time competing for honours in the most prestigious competitions, both domestically and in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, there have been thousands of players born in England that have represented the Red Devils over the years. While many names that were average at best will have been generally forgotten by the masses over time, there are some that just can not ever be ignored, such was their quality. So, with that being said, who are the 15 greatest English players to ever represent the Old Trafford side?

Ranking Factors

Fan reception of the player

Time spent and impact made

Honours won

Overall quality of the player

As well as the aforementioned factors, any player on this list is eligible due to being born in England and being of English nationality. They did not, necessarily, have to play for the national team to make this list, though of course, many of the entrants did. Also worth noting is that any player that played before assists were recorded as a stat will have that column marked by "N/A," which is not to suggest they had no assists, just that there is no official figure.

The 15 Greatest English Players in Manchester United's History Rank Name Years at Man United Appearances Goals Assists Honours Won 1. Sir Bobby Charlton 1956-1973 758 249 N/A 3x Football League First Division 1x European Cup 1x FA Cup 2. Wayne Rooney 2004-2017 559 253 139 5x Premier League 1x Champions League 1x Europa League 1x FA Cup 3x EFL Cup 3. Paul Scholes 1993-2011, 2012-2013 713 153 81 11x Premier League 2x Champions League 3x FA Cup 2x EFL Cup 4. David Beckham 1992-2003 390 85 121 6x Premier League 1x Champions League 2x FA Cup 5. Rio Ferdinand 2002-2014 455 8 8 6x Premier League 1x Champions League 2x EFL Cup 6. Bryan Robson 1981-1994 416 92 5 2x Premier League 3x FA Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 7. Duncan Edwards 1953-1958 175 21 N/A 2x Football League First Division 8. Gary Neville 1992-2011 609 7 49 8x Premier League 2x Champions League 3x FA Cup 3x EFL Cup 9. Andy Cole 1995-2001 275 121 45 5x Premier League 1x Champions League 2x FA Cup 10. Alex Stepney 1966-1978 539 2 N/A 1x FL First Division 1x European Cup 1x FA Cup 11. Michael Carrick 2006-2018 464 24 35 5x Premier League 1x Champions League 1x Europa League 1x FA Cup 3x EFL Cup 12. Dennis Viollet 1953-1962 293 179 N/A 2x Football League First Division 13. Jack Rowley 1937-1954 503 312 N/A 1x Football League First Division 1x FA Cup 14. Steve Bruce 1987-1996 393 47 6 3x Premier League 3x FA Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup 15. Mark Robins 1988-1992 60 14 0 1x FA Cup 1x European Cup Winners' Cup

15 Mark Robins

1988-1992

Now, based solely on statistics, current Coventry City manager Mark Robins’ 60 appearances and 14 goals for Manchester United between 1988 and 1992 would not solely constitute his place on such a list. When context is applied to his record, however, it makes Robins’ time with the Red Devils far more important.

Ahead of an FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest in 1990, despite consistent denials from then-chairman Martin Edwards, media reports were heavy with rumours that Sir Alex Ferguson would be sacked had Man United lost the game, with the club 15th in the league and already out of the League Cup.

Luckily for Man United fans, Robins scored from a Mark Hughes cross to win the game and, in reflection, save Ferguson’s role, which he would serve for a further 23 years.

14 Steve Bruce

1987-1996

Having had a career in management that has spanned almost three decades, it can be easy for the modern football fan to forget that not only did Steve Bruce have a long, 700+ game playing career, but was a very talented footballer. A centre-back, Bruce joined the Red Devils from Norwich City in 1987 and would spend nine years at Old Trafford.

Though never selected to play for England, Bruce became the first English captain to guide his team to a Double in the 20th century. A capable defender, Bruce won 12 major honours with the Reds, including three Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup before departing for Birmingham City at 36 years old in 1996.

13 Jack Rowley

1937-1954

“Gunner” Jack Rowley joined Manchester United as a 17-year-old in 1937, helping the club finish as runners-up in the Second Division to earn promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1931. Rowley, as most men his age, served in the Second World War upon its outbreak, resuming his career with Manchester United in 1946 and remaining there for a further nine years.

Rowley was a pivotal part of the “Famous Five” frontline that helped Man United win the 1948 FA Cup and four years later, Rowley’s 30 goals fired the Red Devils towards the First Division title for the first time in over 40 years. When Rowley departed the club, he did so having scored 312 goals, an eye-watering figure, in 503 games.

12 Dennis Viollet

1953-1962

Joining Man United as an amateur during the 1949/50 campaign, Dennis Viollet turned professional at just 17 years old and made his debut two years later. Part of the famed and beloved Busby Babes, Viollet’s positional play and natural pace made him a handful for opposing defenders.

His partnership with Tommy Taylor helped the Red Devils win back-to-back league titles in 1956 and 1957. After the tragic Munich disaster, Viollet mercifully escaped with only minor injuries, though still missed most of the remaining season, which was understandable.

By the time of Viollet’s departure in 1962, he had established himself as one of the club’s greatest-ever attackers. His 1959/60 season tally of 32 league goals has still never been matched by another Red Devil.

11 Michael Carrick

2006-2018

Michael Carrick is one of the more underrated players to have played for Manchester United and to play in the Premier League. The midfielder joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, going on to make 464 appearances for the Manchester side in the 12 years he spent with them.

A midfielder that was a master at controlling the tempo of a game, Carrick’s work often went under the radar, but the calm he possessed had an influence on any team he played within, as did his keen eye for interceptions and the consistency with which he utilised such a trait.

The 2012/13 campaign was perhaps when Carrick shone the brightest, his status as a lynchpin well deserved as he helped guide Man United to what is, at the time of writing, their most recent Premier League title. From then on, Carrick struggled with injuries in the five seasons before his retirement, but never did his commitment to the club waiver.

10 Alex Stepney

1966-1978

When Alex Stepney moved to Manchester United in 1966, after a brief, three-month stint at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, it was for a then-world record fee for a goalkeeper of £55,000. He enjoyed a successful start to life at Old Trafford, winning the 1966/67 league title with Sir Matt Busby going on and declaring that Stepney’s signing had been “the single most important factor” in their triumph.

Just one year later, Man United had reached the European Cup final, in which they played Benfica at Wembley. With the game tied at 1-1, a late, ferocious shot from the legendary Eusebio was fired towards Stepney, who made a vital save to take the game to extra time, during which the Red Devils scored three goals to win the game.

Stepney scored two goals for Manchester United, both of which coming during the 1973/74 season in which he was the designated penalty taker. A consistent and constant figure for over a decade, the shot-stopper played in 539 games for Manchester United before moving to America in 1978, his legacy cemented.

9 Andy Cole

1995-2001

It was during a two-year stint with Newcastle United that Andy Cole broke out as one of the best strikers in the country. 68 goals in 84 games was enough for Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United to sign him for a then-British record transfer fee. He joined halfway through the 1994/95 campaign and his 12 goals in 18 matches was a positive sign of things to come.

Cole won nine trophies with Man United, but his greatest season has to be the 1998/99 campaign, the year in which the Red Devils became the first English team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in one season. Cole, alongside striker partner Dwight Yorke, scored 35 goals between them, with Cole’s lightning pace serving as a nice balance to Yorke’s exceptional strength.

8 Gary Neville

1992-2011

A true one-club man, Neville’s 19-year stint with Manchester United saw him win more than one of every major honour in football. With over 600 games for the Red Devils, Neville won Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues, FA Cups and League Cups throughout what was a decorated career.

Regarded as one of the Premier League’s best-ever full-backs, Neville was known for not only his consistency, but his capabilities in the tackle and his general professionalism, the latter being especially highlighted when in 2010, after two seasons of sporadic appearances, he resigned as team captain, remaining club captain away from the pitch. Sir Alex Ferguson once referred to him as the best English right-back of his generation, the highest of praise from the game’s greatest manager.

7 Duncan Edwards

1953-1958

It took just six months for Duncan Edwards to debut for Manchester United after signing for them, still aged just 16. The defensive midfielder, who was straight away assigned the number 5 shirt, became well known for his driving runs forward, often on the back of breaking up an opponent’s attack. In years to come, many contemporaries would rank him as one of the best players they had faced or played with, or the best overall.

In 1955, at 18 years and 183 days old, Edwards became England’s youngest post-war player. He was a player that was comfortable in most positions, plying his trade some two decades prior to the birth of “Total Football” as a concept. Edwards had made 175 appearances for the club by the age of 21, when his career and life were tragically cut short as a result of the Munich Air Disaster.

6 Bryan Robson

1981-1994

A resume like Bryan Robson’s is impressive in itself, let alone the fact that, within his early years at first club West Bromwich Albion, he suffered three leg breaks in the same year and still managed to bounce back. After almost 200 games for the Baggies, Robson moved to Old Trafford in 1981 alongside teammate Remi Moses.

Robson was more than capable of contributing on both sides of the game, with his creativity in attack being as valued as the control and reading he possessed over the defensive side of football. “Captain Marvel” was aptly named, with Robson being a constant until his final two seasons with the club which, though were blighted by injury, saw Robson contribute in any way he could. The League and Cup double attained in 1994 was the perfect send off for such a legend.

5 Rio Ferdinand

2002-2014

Rio Ferdinand was 24 years old when he moved to Manchester United for £30 million in 2002, breaking the British transfer record following his transfer to Leeds United for £18 million two years prior. He went on to spend 12 years at Old Trafford, establishing himself as one of the game’s greatest defenders.

Alongside fellow club legend Nemanja Vidic, Ferdinand formed one of Manchester United’s best-ever defensive partnerships. He was at the spine of a team that were successful both domestically and continentally, with his pace and ability to read the game contributing to the world-class level that he played at for years.

By the time of his departure for QPR in 2014, Ferdinand had played over 450 games for the Red Devils, with that number and his achievements asserting him as a true club hero.

4 David Beckham

1992-2003

Part of the fabled Class of ‘92, David Beckham spent over a decade with his boyhood club Manchester United, cementing himself as nothing short of a legend. Making his league debut in 1995, the right-sided midfielder found himself starting consistently following the departure of Andrei Kanchelskis, with Beckham’s stunning technical ability soon making him a household name.

A wizard with the ball at his feet, Beckham racked up over 200 goal contributions in his time at Manchester United, eventually departing the club for Real Madrid in 2003 after nine major honours with the Red Devils. In his final game for the team, he scored a trademark free-kick goal as the club won another Premier League, the sixth of Beckham’s career.

3 Paul Scholes

1993-2011, 2012-2013

For Sir Bobby Charlton to describe you as “a beautiful player to watch,” it would mean you must have had only the highest calibre of quality, which Paul Scholes certainly did. Scoring twice on his debut against Port Vale in the 1994/95 League Cup, Scholes never looked back, with the midfielder soon becoming a staple of some of Man United’s most successful sides.

Scholes’ passing range is the stuff of legend, with many citing him as one of the Premier League’s best-ever passers. A player for the big occasions, when Scholes was fit, he was simply undroppable.

Initially retiring in 2011, Scholes reversed his decision five months later, coming back into the fold and passing the 700-game mark for the Reds. Scholes helped the Red Devils to the 2012/13 Premier League title before retiring for a second and final time.

2 Wayne Rooney

2014-2017

The all-time leading scorer for Manchester United and the only player, thus far, to have scored at least 250 goals for the club, Wayne Rooney is an absolute icon at Old Trafford. After bursting through at Everton as a teenager, the then-18-year-old moved to the Red Devils for what was then a record fee for a player under the age of 20.

It did not take long for Rooney to showcase his quality, despite his youth and questions asked of his price tag. Rooney was an explosive forward, capable of showing off dynamism and creativity in any position along the frontline. As Rooney aged and his pace declined, Rooney was used in deeper, attacking midfield roles, or even as a box-to-box midfielder at times.

Rooney would return to Everton, the club with which he started his career, in 2017, but not before cementing his place as one of the best Englishmen to ever play for Manchester United.

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

1956-1973

A man that embodied the very spirit and culture of Manchester United, Sir Bobby Charlton’s influence on the club and where they stand today is undeniable and indelible. Charlton made his senior debut for the Red Devils in 1956, scoring twice against Charlton Athletic and eventually establishing himself as a first-team mainstay in the following season.

Present for the Munich tragedy, Charlton’s injuries were, by comparison to others, fairly minor and he was back playing within a month of the incident. From Man United’s darkest day, Charlton remained to contribute towards and help lead their rebuild, with his best form coming as a deep-lying forward.

A World Cup winner with England, Charlton’s greatest club achievement came in 1968, 10 years on from the Munich disaster, when Charlton captained the Red Devils to European glory at Wembley. An icon in every sense, Charlton played for five further years after that final, eventually bringing his glittering career to an end in 1973.

(All stats are from either Transfermarkt or the official Manchester United website and are correct as of 15/10/2024)