The Premier League has seen many international superstars come to our shores to contribute to the product of English football. Names such as Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Cristiano Ronaldo are just some of the incredible foreign talent that the division has had the pleasure of witnessing.

However, despite the number of foreign players increasing over the past decade, the top flight is still host to many top English talents and was built off a backbone of great homegrown players.

Therefore, in this list, GiveMeSport will be ranking the top 10 English players to have ever played in the Premier League, based on their overall contribution to the world's most-watched football league.

Ranking Factors:

Titles won

Overall ability

Longevity

Impact on the Premier League

10 Andy Cole

Premier League Clubs: Newcastle, Man United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland

Playing for eight separate clubs in the Premier League, Andy Cole takes up the 10th spot on this list due to his consistent goalscoring abilities and league titles won. Spending the majority of his career at Manchester United, Cole formed a formidable strike partnership alongside Dwight Yorke, recording a staggering 98 goals between the pair in the 1998/99 season across all competitions.

However, Cole's best-ever goal return came in the black and white colours of Newcastle United in his first Premier League campaign in 1993/94, firing 34 goals and assisting 13 in 40 games. He even had a signature move named the "Cole turn," where he would change direction quickly while the defender was flat-footed. The forward's playstyle relied on predatory finishing inside the box with both feet and his head, using intelligent movement to engineer himself space.

Andy Cole's Premier League Statistics Appearances 415 Goals 187 Assists 69 League Titles 5

9 Harry Kane

Premier League Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City

Second in the all-time Premier League top goalscorers list, Harry Kane's talent is impossible to ignore despite having never won the title during his career. Breaking onto the scene seemingly out of nowhere in the 2013/14 campaign, Kane would go on to terrify defenders across the division for nine consecutive seasons, with his lowest return being 17 goals. His highest tally came in the 2017/18 season, where he scored 30 goals in 37 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it was not just his goalscoring abilities that made him such a talented forward, attaining a sensational passing range, allowing him to also drop deeper into the midfield areas to help dictate the game. In his time at Spurs, Kane developed a unique relationship with South Korean star Son Heung-Min, recording 47 goal contributions between the two, the most in Premier League history.

Harry Kane's Premier League Statistics Appearances 320 Goals 213 Assists 47 League Titles 0

8 Steven Gerrard

Premier League Club: Liverpool

Another sensational talent who was desperately unlucky to never get his hands on a Premier League trophy is arguably the best midfielder to have ever played in the division, Steven Gerrard. Known for his unbelievable shooting range, Gerrard scored some stunners in his time from distance, with perhaps his best in the league being against Middlesbrough in the 2004/04 season, striking from distance on the half volley.

Gerrard's best return occurred in the 2008/09 campaign, where the midfielder recorded 16 goals and 11 assists in 31 games, though despite his unbelievable amount of contributions, Liverpool were unable to clinch the title, finishing four points behind Manchester United. However, the Englishman's abilities were much more than goal contributions, as he was also able to operate as a holding midfielder due to his reading of the game and possessed a vast passing range.

Steven Gerrard's Premier League Statistics Appearances 504 Goals 121 Assists 97 League Titles 0

7 Gary Neville

Premier League Club: Manchester United

A player who did get his hands on a fair share of silverware is Gary Neville, who, over the span of 13 seasons at Manchester United, won eight Premier League medals. Not of the ilk of a modern-day right back, who tends to require more technical quality and output, Gary Neville was a more defensively astute full-back. He could get forward and support but was relied upon for his solidity at the back.

His world-class defensive acumen and his consistency season upon season made him a dependable figure in Sir Alex Ferguson's winning machine. Another aspect of his game that was top-notch was his passing and crossing, developing a strong relationship with David Beckham on the Red Devils right flank for eight years.

Gary Neville's Premier League Statistics Appearances 397 Goals 5 Assists 35 League Titles 8

6 John Terry

Premier League Club: Chelsea

The highest-scoring defender of all time in the Premier League at 41 goals, John Terry was the true definition of a leader on the pitch, captaining Chelsea from 2004 till 2017. Winning five league titles, Terry was a part of the sensational Jose Mourinho side in the 2004/04 campaign that set the record for the least number of goals conceded in a Premier League season, shipping only 15 goals across 38 games.

His partnership alongside Ricardo Carvalho, at the heart of Chelsea's backline, was fierce, but individually, Terry was imperious. Being a brute of a centre-back, Terry would throw his body on the line to block shots and was dominant aerially. He was also an accomplished footballer on the ball, relied upon as a distributor from the back, and could execute with either foot.

John Terry's Premier League Statistics Appearances 492 Goals 41 Assists 16 League Titles 5

5 Rio Ferdinand

Premier League Clubs: West Ham, Leeds United, Man United, Queens Park Rangers

Another world-class centre-back from the same era, Rio Ferdinand became one of the most feared defenders in world football after joining Manchester United from Leeds United in 2002. Under Ferguson, Ferdinand struck a commanding partnership alongside Nemanja Vidic in the Red Devils backline, lifting 15 major trophies in his 12-year spell at the club. As a centre-back, Ferdinand was a unique talent, possessing a more elegant style of play, acquiring supreme technical skill and calmness on the ball.

However, this did not stop the Rolls-Royce from delivering on the defensive front, using his physical attributes and defensive intelligence to halt opposition attacks. A leader at the back for United, Ferdinand would constantly provide orders for his defensive partners to organise the defensive structure through strong communication skills.

Rio Ferdinand's Premier League Statistics Appearances 504 Goals 11 Assists 7 League Titles 6

4 Alan Shearer

Premier League Clubs: Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

An icon of the Premier League for his rather tame celebration for scoring so many goals, Alan Shearer is the all-time top scorer in the division's history and for good reason. His finishing abilities are second to none. Whether it came to his right foot, left foot, or to his head, Shearer was lethal when given the chance to find the back of the net. He also served as a useful target man for his teams, holding the ball up and bringing others into play, making him a complete centre-forward.

Loyal to his beloved Newcastle United, he would move from Blackburn Rovers to the Magpies in 1996, spending the rest of his career in the North East. However, Shearer's top goalscoring seasons did come for Blackburn, scoring 34 goals and assisting 13 in 42 games during the 1994/95 campaign. Unfortunately for Shearer, multiple injuries did impact his career, but it did not stop him from scoring for the most part.

Alan Shearer's Premier League Statistics Appearances 441 Goals 260 Assists 68 League Titles 1

3 Frank Lampard

Premier League Clubs: West Ham, Chelsea, Man City

The greatest goalscoring midfielder that the Premier League has ever witnessed, Frank Lampard's statistics would not look out of place on a striker's record. Astonishingly, Lampard went on a run of hitting a double-digit goal return in 10 consecutive Premier League seasons. His best return came in the 2009/10 campaign, where he helped fire Chelsea to a Premier League title by scoring 22 goals and assisting a further 16 in 36 league matches.

Ranking in sixth as the all-time Premier League top scorer as a midfielder, Lampard's ability to spot dangerous pockets of space and finish chances has never been seen at such a consistent rate in the division since. However, despite such a magnificent goal return across his career, Lampard's game was not simply all about goals. Operating as a box-to-box midfielder, Lampard also had defensive responsibilities and was a complete midfielder with a spellbinding passing range, making him a complete midfielder.

Frank Lampard's Premier League Statistics Appearances 611 Goals 177 Assists 113 League Titles 3

2 Paul Scholes

Premier League Club: Manchester United

The most successful Englishman in the history of the Premier League, Paul Scholes put together an unbelievable 19-season career at Manchester United, winning 11 Premier Leagues during that time. Spending the majority of his career as a more forward-thinking midfielder, Scholes would consistently hit around 15 goal contributions throughout the opening 11 seasons of his United career.

His best return was in the 2002/03 campaign when he scored 14 goals and assisted three in the league to aid United to the title. However, coming into the later years of his career, Scholes adapted his playstyle to become a deeper midfielder, who would dictate the tempo and control football matches. This shift in his approach to games led to him becoming an even more integral member of the team, due to his passing range and technical brilliance.

Paul Scholes' Premier League Statistics Appearances 499 Goals 107 Assists 60 League Titles 11

1 Wayne Rooney

Premier League Clubs: Everton, Manchester United

Topping this list as the greatest Englishman to have ever played in the Premier League, Wayne Rooney gripped the attention of the world when he burst onto the scene for Everton at the age of 16. Following two breakout seasons for the Toffees, Manchester United came calling in 2004, and after signing for the Red Devils, Rooney would break double digits for goals in 11 consecutive seasons. Due to his broad skill set, Rooney thrived in every role he was asked to play, whether he was deployed as a lone striker, in a pairing, off the wing, or as an attacking midfielder.

Rooney's style of play was quite unique, as he combined a blend of work rate, power, and determination with technical skill, flair, and ruthless finishing. As he aged, Rooney's role in the team naturally changed, transitioning from the all-action forward to a more controlled and precise passer of the ball, showcasing his extraordinary passing range to find teammates from deeper positions.

Wayne Rooney's Premier League Statistics Appearances 491 Goals 208 Assists 108 League Titles 5

All statistics gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-12-24.