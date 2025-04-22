While golf's world rankings tend to be dominated by the United States, Europe's output of outstanding golfers continues to provide competition for the sport's leading nation. Since the turn of the century, Europe has won eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups, underlining the depth and breadth of talent across the continent.

To celebrate the rich history of European golfing success, Bunkered decided to name and rank the greatest 50 golfers of all time from said continent, and without further ado, here's who was named in the top 20.

20 greatest European golfers of all time (20-11) Rank Golfer Best Major result 20. Peter Alliss The Open (8th) 19. Christy O'Connor Jr The Open (T3) 18. Ian Poulter The Open (2nd) 17. Bernard Gallacher The Open (T18) 16. Sam Torrance The Open (5th) 15. Henrik Stenson The Open (W) 14. Justin Rose US Open (W) 13. Darren Clarke The Open (W) 12. Padraig Harrington PGA Championship & The Open (W) 11. Tony Jacklin US Open & The Open (W)

10 Sandy Lyle

Majors: 2