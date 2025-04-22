While golf's world rankings tend to be dominated by the United States, Europe's output of outstanding golfers continues to provide competition for the sport's leading nation. Since the turn of the century, Europe has won eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups, underlining the depth and breadth of talent across the continent.

To celebrate the rich history of European golfing success, Bunkered decided to name and rank the greatest 50 golfers of all time from said continent, and without further ado, here's who was named in the top 20.

20 greatest European golfers of all time (20-11)

Rank

Golfer

Best Major result

20.

Peter Alliss

The Open (8th)

19.

Christy O'Connor Jr

The Open (T3)

18.

Ian Poulter

The Open (2nd)

17.

Bernard Gallacher

The Open (T18)

16.

Sam Torrance

The Open (5th)

15.

Henrik Stenson

The Open (W)

14.

Justin Rose

US Open (W)

13.

Darren Clarke

The Open (W)

12.

Padraig Harrington

PGA Championship & The Open (W)

11.

Tony Jacklin

US Open & The Open (W)

10 Sandy Lyle

Majors: 2