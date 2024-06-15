Highlights European midfielders are among some of the very best players to have ever stepped onto a football pitch.

French icons Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini make the list after trophy-laden careers.

The list features Spanish greats Xavi and Andres Iniesta, with three England stars also making the cut.

Throughout Europe, some of the game's finest central midfielders have left their mark at the highest level. From terrifying defensive-minded warriors to silky smooth forward operators, the continental peak of football is responsible for generating some of the greatest to ever ply their trade from the engine room.

From Zinedine Zidane taking France all the way in the 1998 World Cup on home soil to Andres Iniesta's winning strike in South Africa in 2010, midfielders have been deciding some of the biggest moments in the sport's history for many years. In an ode to those midfield greats, below is a list of the 10 best to grace the middle of the park, in an attempt to decipher the greatest to come from the continent and dominate the sport.

To come to these conclusions, the following factors have been taken into consideration:

Ranking Factors

Statistical Information (Goals, Assists etc.)

Club Success

International Success

Individual Awards

Importance to Their Respective Teams

Related 10 Best Midfielders Going to Euro 2024 [Ranked] From Jude Bellingham to Luka Modric, there will be some exceptional midfielders on display this summer.

10 Greatest European Midfielders of All Time Rank Player 1 Zinedine Zidane 2 Michel Platini 3 Andres Iniesta 4 Steven Gerrard 5 Xavi 6 Frank Lampard 7 Patrick Vieira 8 Paul Scholes 9 Lothar Matthäus 10 Roy Keane

10 Roy Keane

Republic of Ireland

Now known around Europe for his passionate punditry outbursts and his no-nonsense attitude in front of many a camera, Roy Keane's much-loved persona derives directly from being, at one point, one of the most fearless defensive midfielders in all of Europe.

Related Patrick Vieira Explains What Happened Before Roy Keane Tunnel Fight The former Arsenal captain has revealed what caused the infamous confrontation at Highbury in 2005.

The ferocious Irishman broke through in his home country with Cobh Ramblers, before being brought across the channel to Nottingham Forest by Brian Clough in 1990. After a successful stint in the east Midlands, relegation in 1993 for the Reds saw the end of Keane's time at The City Ground, and he moved to Manchester United under Alex Ferguson. Twelve years, nearly 500 appearances and 17 trophies later, Keane's leading presence in the Manchester United team was the catalyst for much of their success under Sir Alex.

Roy Keane's Career Stats Club Appearances 614 Club Goals 78 Honours Premier League x7, FA Cup x4, Champions League

9 Lothar Matthaus

West Germany/Germany

Renowned for his range of passing, technical talent and purebred striking ability, Lothar Matthaus is widely regarded as one of the greatest German players of all time. Breaking through at Herzogenaurach in 1978, it wouldn't take long for Europe's biggest and brightest to take notice of Matthaus. Four years at Borussia Monchengladbach were followed by a move to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich, where he would spend another four years before he embarked on a journey to Inter in Italy.

To date, he remains the most-capped player in the history of the German national team with 150 appearances, both before and after the country's re-unification, as well as being the only German to pick up the coveted Ballon d'Or in his career. In every sense of the word, a complete midfielder, and a mightily impressive second entrant onto the list.

Lothar Matthaus' Career Stats Club Appearances 785 Club Goals 204 Honours World Cup, European Championships, Bundesliga x7, Serie A, UEFA Cup x2, DFB-Pokal x3, Individual Honours Ballon d'Or

8 Paul Scholes

England

A player heralded as special in the opinion of some of the game's greatest, Paul Scholes was a wizard in the centre of the park for Manchester United and England. Known for his incredible passing ability, as well as his knack for scoring outrageous long-range belters, Salford-born Scholes had every tool to dictate, change and set the pace and tone of every game he played in.

Related 20 Footballers Who Answered The Paul Scholes v Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard Debate Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Deco and Cesc Fabregas are among the players that have answered the age-old Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate

Silky in possession and frighteningly good at distributing it, Scholes spent his entire professional career at Old Trafford, clocking up over 500 league appearances in 20 years of service. In that time, he famously reversed his initial retirement in 2011 to come back for another year and a half, picking up the last of his 11 Premier League trophies as the curtain fell on his storied career for good. Well, not quite for good, as 43-year-old Scholes ended his retirement again to turn out three times for his son's team, Royton Town, in 2018.

Paul Scholes' Career Stats Club Appearances 716 Club Goals 155 Honours Champions League x2, Premier League x11, FA Cup x4, Club World Cup, League Cup x2

7 Patrick Vieira

France

An invincible in the sense of both his famous Arsenal achievement and his incredible strength and power in midfield, Patrick Vieira will forever be one of the Premier League's most terrifying individuals. Built the size of a van but armed with the grace of a ballet dancer, the Frenchman was imperious in the heart of Arsenal's midfield on their way to an immortal invincible season.

His defensive grit is matched easily by his ability in possession, driving his team forward and forcing the opposition backwards with equal ease and grace. His trophy cabinet is as impressive as the man himself, with the jewel in his crown being the 1998 World Cup with France, a feat he so nearly repeated in 2006.

Patrick Vieira's Career Stats Club Appearances 650 Club Goals 56 Honours World Cup, European Championships, Premier League x3, FA Cup x5, Serie A x5, Coppa Italia, Confederations Cup

6 Frank Lampard

England

If 'Super Frank' was able to match his ability on the field with his ability in the dugout, we would be looking at one of the most successful managers to ever lead a team. Sadly, his managerial career has not quite panned out that way yet, but his playing career will forever be heralded as one of history's finest.

Related Frank Lampard 'Candidate' for Canada National Team Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could be to take a job overseas for the first time in his managerial career.

A central midfielder remaining in place as Chelsea's record goalscorer is a sensational feat to accomplish, but such is one that Lampard has managed, sitting at the top of the tree with his 211 goals for the Blues. Armed with an unbelievable positional sense, Lampard's late, ghosting runs into the box became the point of example for many a midfielder who has followed him, with the Chelsea and England legend revolutionising the role of a box-to-box midfielder.

Frank Lampard's Career Stats Club Appearances 898 Club Goals 268 Honours Premier League x3, Champions League, FA Cup x4, League Cup x2

5 Xavi

Spain

The very definition of a pace-setter in football, Xavi's IQ in the game is never likely to be matched. His constantly pirouetting neck in his relentless scanning of the pitch was consistent with his desire to read the game tempo at a moment's notice. He would see the developing situations on a pitch before anyone else around him would have the chance to form them.

Related 15 Best Spanish Players Right Now [Ranked] Spain can feel quietly confident going into Euro 2024, especially with a group of players as well rounded as this.

Such were the tools that allowed Xavi to become one of the classiest midfielders of his generation. His success would transcend across both his time at Barcelona and his time in the Spanish national team, securing both the World Cup and the Euros in back-to-back campaigns, with his contributions as the heartbeat of both winning sides one of the most important cogs within them.

Xavi's Career Stats Club Appearances 929 Club Goals 112 Honours Champions League x4, World Cup, European Championships x2, LaLiga x8, Club World Cup x2, Copa del Rey x3

4 Steven Gerrard

England

Arguably the greatest player to have never lifted the Premier League, Steven Gerrard had everything you could hope to expect from a midfielder. Leading Liverpool as captain for years, his formidable leadership was matched with a remarkable amount of natural, purebred ability, with the Liverpool-born, Red-raised central man being one of the most synonymous names in Anfield's esteemed heritage.

Related Steven Gerrard Revealed How Much he Hated Man Utd in 2015 Steven Gerrard spoke openly about his hatred for Liverpool's fierce rivals in an interview in 2015.

Blending defensive acumen with a frightening attacking sense, Gerrard was one of the most complete midfielders the game was lucky enough to see, cementing his legacy by being named in the PFA Team of the Year a record-setting eight times. One of the most naturally gifted players the game has ever seen, Gerrard is a true footballing great, but narrowly missed out on a place on the podium.

Steven Gerrard's Career Stats Club Appearances 749 Club Goals 191 Honours Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup x2, UEFA Super Cup x2, League Cup x3

3 Andres Iniesta

Spain

Who will ever forget Andrés Iniesta's famous 116th-minute dagger against the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 World Cup? Watching the Barcelona and Spain legend wheel away, shirt aloft, in the dying embers of one of the best individual World Cup campaigns of all time was a moment that will be remembered through most of footballing eternity. It was a moment that symbolised the player Iniesta was. Though not often a goalscorer, he carried an air of grace and talent about him in his ability with the ball at his feet that few could dream of possessing.

Untouchable by defenders and unmarkable to many more, Iniesta was one of the game's best dribblers, with his excellence in possession and playmaking seen even now at the ripe age of 40, still plying his trade for UAE side Emirates.

Andres Iniesta's Career Stats Club Appearances 885 Club Goals 93 Honours World Cup, European Championships x2, Champions League x4, LaLiga x9, Club World Cup x3, Copa del Rey x6

2 Michel Platini

France

Off-field controversies aside, stark as they may be, few can ignore the talent and excellence of Michel Platini. Very few players can be lucky and talented enough to say they have held aloft the coveted Ballon d'Or on multiple occasions. Platini managed to earn the accolade three times in a row in the 1980s.

GIVEMESPORT Key statistic: Michel Platini is one of just seven players to win consecutive Ballon d'Or awards, joining Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan, Johan Cruyff and Marco Van Basten.

Armed with wizard-like trickery and a remarkable goalscoring sense, Platini was one of the most feared gunmen in Europe, through his exploits with the French national team and club affairs with Juventus and Saint-Etienne. With a league scoring rate of one goal just under every two games, Platini will forever be remembered as one of the most creative and effective attacking midfielders the game has ever seen.

Michel Platini's Career Stats Club Appearances 550 Club Goals 297 Honours Champions League, European Championships, Serie A x2, Ligue 1, Coppa Italia, Coupe de France, UEFA Super Cup Individual Honours Ballon d'Or x3

1 Zinedine Zidane

France

The greatest. Zinedine Zidane was one of the most entertaining footballers one could ever bear witness to. Equipped with all the grace and attacking prowess in the world, the Frenchman was one of Europe's coolest operators for all of his remarkable years in the sport.

Related Bellingham's Stats From Debut Real Madrid Season vs Zinedine Zidane's Zinedine Zidane had a debut season to remember with Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham is having one too.

His brilliance with the ball at his feet and reactions to incoming challenges were unmatched, sliding away from those who dared to oppose him with incredible ease. His knack for the famous goal was there two, with his side-winding volley in the Champions League final past a helpless Oliver Kahn being remarked as one of the greatest acrobatic efforts in the very fabric of football. A figurehead of excellence through his time with Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid, Zidane was one of the most gifted, and effective, footballers we have ever seen. A worthy selection at the very top of the pile.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Stats Club Appearances 690 Club Goals 125 Honours World Cup, European Championships, Champions League, Serie A x2, LaLiga, UEFA Super Cup x2 Individual Honours Ballon d'Or

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 15/06/2024)