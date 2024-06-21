Highlights European MMA talent is well and truly on the rise, with UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov capturing fans' attention over the past several years.

In the current climate, we've got the likes of Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and even Tom Aspinall flying to flag for European fighters.

GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 10 greatest European MMA fighters of all time, and it makes for a star-studded list.

MMA is a quickly growing sport all around the world, but seemingly no more so than in Europe. With each year, more and more Europeans are gaining an interest in the sport, with MMA gaining interest all over the continent.

One of the main reasons why the sport is growing at such a rapid pace is due to the high level of talent coming out of Europe. Over recent years, there has been an emergence of exciting and entertaining European fighters, ranging from the likes of Conor McGregor, to his fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although the UFC is a relatively young sports organisation, MMA fans have still got to enjoy some elite European fighters. Today, we are going to rank the top 10 European stars to compete under the UFC banner.

Ranking factors:

UFC title wins and defences

Activity

Longevity

Historical impact on MMA

10 Jan Blachowicz

UFC record: 12-7-1

Polish MMA veteran Jan Blachowicz has a UFC career that spans back to 2013. However, he was able to find his form in his mid-to-late 30s. Blachowicz would find his feet in the promotion with an impressive 9-1 run between 2017 and 2021. During this streak, he would earn impressive wins over the likes of Jacare Souza, Luke Rockhold, and Israel Adesanya. A period of time that would see him capture and defend the light heavyweight title in an emphatic style. The fighter from Poland has entertained fans for over 10 years, earning seven victories via finish. He is one of only two Polish UFC champions, and the only fighter to do it in the men's division.

9 Alistair Overeem

UFC record: 12-8

Dutch heavyweight Alistair Overeem was active in the UFC for 10 years. A time period that would see him bring an exciting style to the division, as well as one of the most memorable debuts of all time, finishing Brock Lesnar. In his 20 UFC bouts, he only went the distance with his opponents three times. Also, despite the losses on his record, the UFC veteran only lost to the elites of the heavyweight division. His notable wins include the likes of Sergei Pavlovich, Fabricio Werdum, and Junior Dos Santos.

8 Leon Edwards

UFC record: 14-2

Leon Edwards is the youngest fighter on this list, born in 1991. Fighting out of Birmingham, England, Leon Edwards has shown significant improvements throughout his UFC career, propelling him to one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the organisation. From 2016, 'Rocky' has boasted a perfect 13-fight unbeaten streak. The most notable victory in this stretch was his redemption versus Kamaru Usman. Being behind on the scorecards with just one minute left on the clock, Edwards pulled off the most remarkable comeback knockout to earn himself the welterweight title. The English-Jamaican then proved to MMA fans that his win was not due to good fortune as he defeated Usman for a second time in their third meeting via decision. Edwards would also go on to defend the belt a second time versus Colby Covington, in a dominant decision win.

7 Alexander Gustafsson

UFC record: 10-8

Many UFC fans will remember Gustafsson for being one-half of one of the greatest UFC title bouts of all time. His first title bout versus Jon Jones is one of the most entertaining bouts the Octagon has ever witnessed. Many feel that it was the Swede who should have had his hand raised that night, although that was not the case. However, Alexander Gustaffson was beloved by fans during his UFC tenure. With impressive wins over the likes of former champions Glover Teixeria, Jan Blachowicz, and 'Shogun' Rua, the fighter from Sweden proved he had the skills to be a champion if not for Daniel Cormier and Jones being in his way.

6 Michael Bisping

UFC record: 20-9

Winning season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter, Michael Bisping would see his various UFC winning streaks broken by those at the top of the middleweight division for years. Losses to the likes of Chael Sonnen, Luke Rockhold, and Vitor Belfort meant Bisping would have to continue to wait for a title opportunity. However, following an amazing comeback win over Anderson Silva and a replacement opportunity following a Chris Weidman injury, 'The Count' would find himself in a late-notice title rematch versus Luke Rockhold. As a huge underdog going into the bout, Bisping earned himself the middleweight title following a first-round knockout. Going on to defend the belt against Dan Henderson, Michael Bisping would retire as one of the biggest underdogs to ever win a UFC title.

5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC record: 10-5

In just her third UFC bout, Polish fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk would find herself challenging then-champion Carla Esparza for the strawweight belt. It took her just 231 days to become UFC champion after joining the organisation, as she earned a second-round TKO over Esparza. Jedrzejczyk didn't slow down after her fast start either. She would go on to defend the strawweight belt five times, making her the most successful champion of the 115lbs division. An 8-0 opening to her UFC career would span just over three years, making her an active asset to the UFC between 2014-2017. As well as only losing to the best, Jedrzejczyk would be involved in one of the greatest UFC fights of all time in her first meeting with Weili Zhang. She would eventually hang up the gloves in 2022, leaving behind her historic strawweight legacy.

4 Islam Makhachev

UFC record: 15-1

For the early part of his career, Islam Makhachev was considered one of the most feared lightweights around. Marketed as Khabib Nurmagomedov's prodigy, the Russian fighter racked up win after win as he climbed his way into the lightweight rankings. It wouldn't be until Makhachev's 12th UFC fight that he would get a chance at undisputed lightweight gold. A first-round finish over Bobby Green would extend his winning streak to 10, giving him the chance to fight then-champion Charles Oliveira. A second-round submission over the lightweight champion would be the start of a series of impressive results for the Russian fighter. Islam Makhachev is currently riding a 14-fight win streak, a period that has seen him defend the title three times. Within those three title defences, Makhachev has two wins over pound-for-pound great Alexander Volkanovski and UFC veteran Dustin Poirier, earning two finishes in his last two bouts. Despite still being very much in his prime, Makhachev has shown he is one of the finest fighters to come out of Europe.

3 Valentina Shevchenko

UFC record: 12-3-1

Valentina Shevchenko is the highest-ranked women's fighter on our list. She joined the UFC in 2015 and racked up wins against the likes of Holly Holm and Julianna Pena in her opening four bouts. However, two losses to Amanda Nunes would mean she would have to wait for her title opportunity. In 2018, she would face fellow European Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant flyweight title. After winning the bout, Shevchenko would go on a seven-fight winning streak, defending her title each time. Shevchenko was one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC between 2018 and 2022, before eventually losing her belt to Alexa Grasso. With highlight-reel finishes and pure dominance, she will go down as one of the best female fighters the sport has seen.

2 Conor McGregor

UFC record: 10-4

There is likely no MMA fan who does not know the name of Conor McGregor. The Irish man's trash talk, finishing ability, and swagger brought him to the top of the UFC featherweight division in just over two years. Five fights and four finishes would see him face Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight belt, following a Jose Aldo injury. Dispatching Mendes at the end of round 2, McGregor would finally get his opportunity against one of the most dominant champions in the organisation, Jose Aldo. In what is now one of the most well-known knockouts in UFC history, a left hand would put the Brazilian down 13 seconds into the bout. This would not be the only belt McGregor would pick up in his career either. A year on from attaining the featherweight title, 'The Notorious' would earn a second-round finish over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt. This would make Conor McGregor the first-ever UFC double-champ and one of the biggest names in the sport to ever do it.

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC record: 13-0

Khabib Nurmagomedov is our pick for the greatest European fighter in UFC history. With 13 fights in the organisation, 'The Eagle' went on a perfect winning streak, never tasting defeat in his career. A suffocating wrestling style allowed Khabib to dominate in nearly every round and fight of his career. The fighter from Dagestan became the undisputed lightweight champion in 2018, six years after making his company debut. Over the course of his career, he defended the title three times. His title defences stand as some of the most notable wins in his career, defeating Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, all by submission. Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down in history as one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and potentially the best lightweight champion of all time.