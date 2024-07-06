Highlights Arsenal have a rich history of producing world-class talents from their academy.

Academies have long been an important part of the setup at any top football club. They help define the club's culture, and, ideally, provide the first team with a steady stream of players who can make an impact at the top level without having to be bought for huge transfer fees.

Arsenal have produced an incredible number of top-level players. Some of them have gone on to have stellar careers elsewhere, whilst others have etched their names into Arsenal folklore and become legends. For a number of them, it was all they ever dreamed of, as the support for the club among a number of their academy players is incredibly strong. Here is a look at the Gunners' greatest ever academy line-up, featuring some big names and talents across multiple decades.

Arsenal's Greatest Ever Academy XI Player Position First-Team Debut Year(s) at Club Appearances Made Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper 2012 2010-2020 38 Pat Rice Right-Back 1967 1964-1980 528 Tony Adams Centre-Back 1983 1980-2002 672 David O'Leary Centre-Back 1975 1973-1993 722 Ashley Cole Left-Back 1999 1997-2006 228 Ray Parlour Midfielder 1992 1989-2004 466 Cesc Fabregas Midfielder 2003 2003-2011 303 David Rocastle Midfielder 1985 1982-1992 275 George Armstrong Winger 1962 1961-1977 621 Bukayo Saka Winger 2018 2008-present 226 Kevin Campbell Striker 1987 1985-1995 213

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez

Perhaps the first surprise on this list, but Emiliano Martinez is arguably one of the best goalkeepers Arsenal have ever produced. This is simply because Arsenal haven't produced that many goalkeepers, with most of their great players between the sticks being signed from elsewhere. It's well known that Martinez didn't go on to become an Arsenal legend, but his achievements elsewhere, and his antics on the pitch, will go down in history.

Martinez joined Arsenal's youth setup from Independiente in his native Argentina in 2010 and was soon loaned out to Oxford United where he made one appearance. He would make sporadic appearances for Arsenal in his decade at the club and was loaned out five more times. His breakthrough came when Bernd Leno was injured by Neal Maupay, and he saw out the rest of the 2019-20 season winning the FA Cup and Community Shield as the starting goalkeeper. Martinez would leave to join Aston Villa and he has been an incredibly strong keeper for them, helping the West Midlands club climb up the Premier League table.

Internationally, he has become Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper. He was a key part of the nation's victory over France at the 2022 World Cup with his antics going viral.

Right-Back

Pat Rice

Pat Rice joined Arsenal in the mid-1960s as an apprentice and made his debut in 1967. He became a stalwart at right-back and eventually was named as club captain. He is one of three players to have captained Arsenal in five different FA Cup Finals, with another appearing later.

Rice was rarely injured, and his ever presence led him to play in every game in three different seasons at the club (1971-72, 1975-76, and 1976-77). He won three trophies with Arsenal as a player; the 1971-72 League and Cup double, and the 1979 FA Cup. His Arsenal story didn't end when he left, however, as he would return to coach the youth teams at the club, winning the FA Youth Cup twice, in 1988 and 1994. He was also Arsene Wenger's assistant from 1996 to 2012, helping to coach the club to some of their greatest achievements, including their invincible season.

Centre-Back

Tony Adams

'Mr. Arsenal'. Tony Adams spent fourteen years as captain of the North London club and never played anywhere else. A hard-tackling and committed central defender, Adams terrorised the opposition for two decades. His aerial prowess and reading of the game underpinned his previously mentioned abilities and made him one of the best defenders in the country.

Adams became one of the first captains to lead a team to the League Cup and FA Cup double in 1993 and led Arsenal to a European triumph in 1994 when they beat Parma in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. When Arsene Wenger joined the club, he developed further as a player and became a good ball-playing defender.

His off-the-pitch battles are widely known, as his alcohol addiction led to a stint in prison in 1991 after being convicted of drink-driving. His ability to overcome that, and then start a charitable foundation that aims to help sportsmen and women overcome addictions, is a testament to his legacy in sport which goes beyond the pitch.

Centre-Back

David O'Leary

David O'Leary is the record appearance maker for Arsenal having played in 722 games for the Gunners. He joined the club as an apprentice in 1973 and made his debut two years later. He would make 30 appearances in his debut campaign despite being just 17 years old at the time. He was known for his calmness on the pitch and graceful style of play.

O'Leary won the 1979 FA Cup Final with Arsenal and made his 400th appearance for the club when he was just 26 years old. He broke the appearance record of George Armstrong in 1989. In 10 of his seasons at the club, he would make over 40 appearances. By the end of the 1980s, he was limited to a bit-part role, but he was still a part of the team that won the 1991 First Division title and the 1993 League Cup and FA Cup double.

Left-Back

Ashley Cole

Possibly the greatest English left-back in the history of the game, Ashley Cole was a key member in Arsenal's early 2000s success. He made his debut in 1999 and soon took the spot of Sylvinho as the starting left-back at the club. He was known for his attacking ability and, whilst early in his career his defending was criticised, became a strong defender, particularly after he had moved to Chelsea.

Cole was part of the team that won the Premier League in 2002 and 2004, and he won three FA Cups, in 2002, 2003, and 2005. He also played in the 2006 Champions League final which was his final appearance for the club. From there he moved to Chelsea, and we'll spare you the details Arsenal fans, and continued to cement his legacy as one of the best English left-backs that football has produced.

Midfielder

Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour embodied what Arsenal were all about in the 1990s. The combination of his hard-working play and a level of flair made him a fan favourite for Arsenal, and somewhat of an unsung hero. Parlour made his debut for Arsenal in 1992 against Liverpool. It was a bad start for him as he conceded a penalty but this was not a sign of things to come.

He has made more appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal than any other player. However, he was often in the shadow of players such as Patrick Viera or Robert Pires and did not get the recognition that Arsenal fans thought he deserved. Parlour won three Premier League titles, five FA Cups, a Football League Cup, three Community Shields and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. He often performed well in finals, winning the Man of the Match award in their victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final. He also scored the opening goal in the Gunners' FA Cup win in 2002 over London rivals Chelsea.

Midfielder

Cesc Fabregas

This one is a slight stretch, as Cesc Fabregas developed mostly at Barcelona before he moved to Arsenal. He was instantly on the verge of the first team and broke through after a year in the youth system. He was an incredibly creative player, and he became one of the best creators in Europe during his time at the club.

Fabregas won the 2005 FA Cup and 2004 Community Shield with Arsenal but his time at the club was almost defined by a failure to win as, whilst they were competitive, they failed to secure any more silverware. He became captain in 2008 and played some of his best football during this time. He left to join Barcelona in 2011, winning numerous trophies before returning to England with Chelsea in 2014, winning the Premier League twice, and adding an FA Cup and League Cup to his trophy cabinet.

Midfielder

David Rocastle

David Rocastle has a lasting legacy at Arsenal that is filled with emotion for many. His impact was felt early in his career, as a fight that was caused by an incident between Rocastle and Manchester United midfielder Norman Whiteside is often seen as the starting point of the rivalry between Arsenal and United that became fierce in the 1990s and 2000s. A short while later, he would score the late winner in the 1987 League Cup semi-final against North London rivals Tottenham.

His time at Arsenal came to an end in 1992. After seven seasons at the club, he had won six trophies and Arsene Wenger, who had not managed him at Arsenal, said he was: "a modern player, because the revolution of the game has gone on to more technique, and more skill". Sadly, Rocastle passed away in 2001 at just 33 years old after a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. There are a number of football facilities named after Rocastle and his name is still chanted by Arsenal fans. He is one of 32 players whose image is on the Emirates Stadium.

Winger

George Armstrong

George Armstrong is the third-highest appearance maker in Arsenal's history. He arrived at the club in the early 1960s and it wasn't long before he established himself as a top player at the club. He was known for his constant running on the wing, highly accurate crosses, and superb set-piece ability.

Armstrong was a key player in the team that won the 1970 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (an early European Competition). He was also a highly important player in the 1972 League and FA Cup-winning side. He assisted Ray Kennedy's winning header against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in the final minute of the final day of the 1971-72 Football League season. This won Arsenal the league title, their first in nearly 20 years.

Winger

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is the most recent academy graduate to appear on this list. The young winger has emerged as one of the stars of the Premier League and has become one of England's most important players. His skill and technical ability is complemented by high game intelligence that has turned him into one of the most creative forwards in Europe.

Saka has won the FA Community Shield twice and has won the FA Cup. He has been named the Player of the Season at Arsenal twice and has been the Player of the Season for England in consecutive years as well. Saka continues to improve and has already made 226 appearances for Arsenal at the age of 22. He could be well on the way to breaking David O'Leary's record. His goal contributions and general wide play have been crucial to Arsenal emerging as a title contender in recent years.

Striker

Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell was a fairly prolific goalscorer for several English clubs throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He was a prolific scorer for the youth teams and helped the team to win the 1988 FA Youth Cup under the guidance of Arsenal legend, Pat Rice. After a few impressive loan spells, he broke into the first team, helping the club to win the 1991 First Division title.

He would go on to be a good goalscorer for the club, peaking in 1993-1994 when he scored 19 goals and won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. He scored an important goal against PSG in the semi-final. His goalscoring wavered for some years before he found form and a long-term home with Everton. He would see out his career with West Brom and Cardiff City. Campbell sadly passed away on June 15th 2024 at the age of 54.