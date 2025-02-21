A new era is on the horizon for Everton Football Club, even if it is being ushered in by an old face.

David Moyes' arrival has provided the inspiration the Toffees needed to shift themselves clear of the Premier League's relegation battle; they now look destined to enter their new home at Bramley Moore Dock as a top-flight side.

Goodison Park will no doubt be missed - it has been the Merseyside club's home since 1892. So what better way to say goodbye than to gather the opinions of the Everton faithful on the best players to have graced the pitch at Goodison?

GIVEMESPORT spoke to Toffees fan Lee McClean (follow him on X), who has been an Everton home season ticket holder since 1994. He told us his greatest Everton XI from the players he's witnessed first-hand at Goosion Park.

Everton's Player of the Season award was first introduced in 2006. We have marked entries in tables with N/A for players who left the club before the inaugural award, which went to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Jordan Pickford

Goalkeeper

Lee told GMS: "You may think having witnessed the greatest goalkeeper of all time, Neville Southall, this would have been an automatic pick. Nev was coming towards the end of his career when I first stepped through the Family Enclosure turnstiles. He still had flashes of brilliance - who can forget his performance in the ’95 Cup Final - but his best days were behind him. Pickford has been key to making sure Everton remained a top-flight side since 2022 and is a world-class keeper. We are lucky to have him and lucky he is so settled in the area because he is vitally important."

A tough choice to start the 11 with Southall being an Everton legend, while Tim Howard was also a very capable servant during David Moyes' first spell at Goodison. But Pickford has provided heroics during a more troubled era for the Toffees, which has also seen him cemented as England's No.1 goalkeeper.

Everton Career Statistics - Jordan Pickford* Appearances 306 Goals 0 Player of the Season awards 4

Seamus Coleman

Right-Back

Lee told GMS: "I remember his early days running up and down that touchline like a headless chicken, sometimes he very much looked a £60k player. In the years that have passed, he has developed into a brilliant full back.

"Those three or four years when Coleman and Baines where at the peak of their powers were a joy to behold. In more recent years, since injuries have taken their toll, he has transitioned into a motivational and inspirational presence in the dressing room, pivotal in some dark times and ensuring we remained in the division."

Often regarded as one of the greatest bargains in Premier League history, Coleman has proved to be an absolute steal for the Toffees based on longevity alone - he's now into a sixteenth consecutive season at Everton. A top-level right-back on his day, Coleman and Baines were the envy of many Premier League sides during their pomp.

Everton Career Statistics - Seamus Coleman Appearances 426 Goals 28 Player of the Season awards 1

Dave Watson

Centre-Back

Lee told GMS: "A warrior of a man and a true captain. He gave everything for the club and became a legend after a shaky start. I think anyone would struggle with the expectation after being brought in to replace a legend like Derek Mountfield, but Waggy did that and more.

"Very lucky to have got to know him off the pitch since he retired and listening to him speak about Everton sends shivers up the spine. When I think of Everton, I think of players like Waggy, Peter Reid, Duncan Ferguson, Colin Harvey, Dave Hickson….players who would die for the shirt."

David Watson bridged eras at Goodison. Initially joining in 1986, he lifted the first division title in his debut season. Unfortunately, that heralded the end of Everton's glory years as the end of the 1980s bled into the creation of the Premier League. Watson continued playing until 2000, his career at Goodison spanning an incredible 15 years, and he even had a short-lived spell as caretaker manager.

Everton Career Statistics - Dave Watson Appearances 504 Goals 34 Player of the Season awards N/A

Phil Jagielka

Centre-back

Lee told GMS: "What a purchase for £4m. Brought in initially as a utility player, he was another who took a while to adjust but turned out to be a true Everton icon.

"Again, such a shame that his time here wasn’t rewarded with silverware, but that was not through any fault of his. Brilliantly consistent, quick, powerful, dominant in the air and an eye for an important goal or two. Just edges out David Weir."

Jagielka was a cornerstone of Moyes' first stint as Everton boss and made 385 appearances for the Toffees, ultimately establishing a very successful centre-back partnership with Sylvain Distin after having no clearly-defined role when first arriving at Goodison. Jagielka was made captain in 2013 and also held down a place in the England squad, eventually picking up 40 caps.

Everton Career Statistics - Phil Jagielka Appearances 385 Goals 19 Player of the Season awards 2

Leighton Baines

Left-Back

Lee told GMS: "The best left back in the club’s history and arguably the best player never to win a trophy for Everton, which is a huge shame. Could have played for anyone in the world between 2009-2016 and not looked out of place.

"Humble to a fault, he never wanted the plaudits but so many came his way because he was simply a sensational footballer. His link-up play with Steven Pienaar was worth the price of a season ticket on its own."

Baines was one of the best left-backs in the world at his peak and one of the best set-piece takers, too. He made over 400 appearances for the Toffees and was twice named Everton's Player of the Year for 2011/12 and 2012/13 - the years in which he was also included in the PFA Team of the Year. He only made 30 appearances for England but was unfortunate to face incredibly stiff competition from Ashley Cole.

Everton Career Statistics - Jordan Pickford* Appearances 420 Goals 39 Player of the Season awards 2

Andrei Kanchelskis

Right Midfield

Lee told GMS: "The best player I have seen in a blue shirt other than Wayne Rooney mk1. The excitement when we signed him at his peak has yet to be matched, I don’t think. “Skin him Andrei” was the terrace shout every time he got the ball, he was electric.

"Pace to burn, scored goals for fun and a derby hero on a couple of occasions too. The only regret is we didn’t build a team around him so he could stay for longer. If only we backed Joe Royle when he needed it."

Kanchelskis was an icon of the early Premier League era, as one of the creative sparks in the Manchester United team that won back-to-back titles after the top flight was relaunched. Despite enjoying his best goalscoring season for United when Blackburn won the league the following campaign, the Russian winger was sold to Everton where he continued to delight supporters and find the back of the net. Kanchelskis scored 15 times during his first season with the Toffees, but midway through his second campaign the wide man was sold to Fiorentina. A short but much-fabled stint on Merseyside.