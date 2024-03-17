Highlights Everton have a rich history with nine league titles, five FA Cups and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

The Toffees have boasted some incredible players over the years, especially during their golden period in the 20th century.

The likes of Alan Ball, Graeme Sharp and Neville Southall are among the greatest players in Everton history.

Everton are one of the most historic clubs in English football history. The Toffees are one of only three teams who can boast being founder members of both the Football League in 1888 and the Premier League in 1992, and while their time spent in the latter has been largely unsuccessful, they have still tasted more glory than the majority of football teams in the country throughout their history.

As of 2024, only Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have won more league titles than Everton's nine, and throughout their history, the Blues have also lifted five FA Cups, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1985. There have been many fantastic players who have played for the Blues down the years and this article now looks at the ten greatest.

Ranking factors

These players have been chosen based on:

The longevity of their Everton career

What they won during their time at Goodison Park

The legacy they left on the club

All of these players spent a large portion of their career with the Toffees and all bar one lifted at least one trophy while representing the club. Here are Everton's 10 best players of all time.

Everton's 10 Best Players of All Time Rank Player Position Years Spent 1 Dixie Dean Striker 1925-1937 2 Neville Southall Goalkeeper 1981-1998 3 Alan Ball Midfielder 1966-1971 4 Colin Harvey Midfielder 1963-1974 5 Howard Kendall Midfielder 1967-1974, 1981 6 Brian Labone Defender 1958-1971 7 Graeme Sharp Striker 1980-1991 8 Peter Reid Midfielder 1982-1989 9 Bob Latchford Striker 1974-1981 10 Alex Young Striker 1960-1968

10 Alex Young

1960-1968

Alex Young was an extremely graceful forward who perhaps epitomised the club's philosophy 'The School of Science' more than any Everton player before or after him. While he was far from the most prolific of centre forwards ever to represent the club, the beauty with which the Scotsman played the game made him a fans' favourite throughout his time at Goodison Park and earned him the nickname 'The Golden Vision'.

Young signed from Hearts in 1960 for a then club-record sum of £55,000 and his 22 goals in the 1962/63 helped the Blues on their way to winning their first league title since World War Two broke out in 1939. The striker would also star in the Toffees' 1966 FA Cup triumph before departing the club two years later, with a record of 87 goals from 270 appearances during eight years spent at Everton.

Alex Young's Everton career Position Striker Appearances 270 Goals 87 Major honours 2

9 Bob Latchford

1974-1981

While Alex Young was renowned for other things besides his goalscoring, Bob Latchford is instead recognised for his clinical nature in front of goal during a fairly frustrating period in the club's history. The striker was signed from Birmingham City in 1974 for a British record transfer fee of £350,000, and he quickly repaid the faith shown in him with 15 goals in 30 league appearances in his first season at the club.

Latchford would go on to be Everton's top goalscorer for all seven of the seasons he spent on Merseyside, including the 1977/78 season in which he also was the league's top scorer with 30 goals. Despite his goalscoring exploits, he is the only player on this list who never won a trophy with the Toffees, although he did score in the 1977 League Cup final, which Everton lost to Aston Villa.

Bob Latchford's Everton career Position Striker Appearances 246 Goals 110 Major honours 0

8 Peter Reid

1982-1989

Peter Reid was a boyhood Liverpool fan turned blue after he signed for Everton in 1982 at the age of 26, and after a slow start to his career at Goodison Park, he soon became a star player in a team that would become the best in the country. The midfielder starred in the 1984 FA Cup final, which the Blues won 2-0 against Watford, marking their first piece of silverware in 14 years, but the following season, they would achieve much more.

In 1984/85, Everton won the league title with a record 90 points as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup, and Reid was named the PFA Footballer of the Year for 1985. During his seven years at the club, the midfielder won the adoration of the Goodison faithful for his tireless effort and tough tackling, and he added a second league title to his trophy haul in 1987 before joining QPR two years later.

Peter Reid's Everton career Position Midfielder Appearances 229 Goals 13 Major honours 4

7 Graeme Sharp

1980-1991

Graeme Sharp is Everton's second-highest goalscorer in their history, scoring 160 goals in 426 appearances during 11 years spent at Goodison Park. The Scotsman was signed as a youngster from Dumbarton in 1980 and also played in the team alongside Peter Reid that won numerous honours in the mid-1980s.

Sharp scored in the 1984 FA Cup final and also scored 30 goals in the memorable 1984/85 season, including a screamer against Liverpool in 1984 which won the BBC's Goal of the Season award for that year and won the Blues their first Merseyside Derby at Anfield in 14 years. He left for Oldham Athletic in 1991, but returned to the club post-retirement as a club ambassador before briefly fulfilling a non-executive role on the Everton Board of Directors.

Graeme Sharp's Everton career Position Striker Appearances 426 Goals 160 Major honours 4

6 Brian Labone

1958-1971

Brian Labone was a classy defender, who came through the ranks at Everton and spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Toffees, making his debut in 1958. He was a star in the 1962/63 league championship winning side and earned the nickname 'the last of the Corinthians' from his manager Harry Catterick, in reference to the famous amateur footballing side who prided themselves on their professionalism and commitment to fair play.

Labone made 534 appearances for the club and was even persuaded to delay his intended retirement in 1969, playing for Everton for two more years and helping them win another league title in 1970 before finally hanging up his boots the following year. During his career, the centre-back also won 26 England caps, and represented his country at the 1970 World Cup.

Brian Labone's Everton career Position Defender Appearances 534 Goals 2 Major honours 3

5 Howard Kendall

1967-1974, 1981

Howard Kendall is one of Everton's most famous sons and the Park End stand of Goodison Park was named in his honour as a result of his achievements as a player and manager for the club. The talented midfielder signed for the Blues from Preston North End in 1967 and spent seven years at the club, playing a starring role in the team which won the league in 1970.

After leaving the club in 1974, he would return as manager in 1981, playing for the club another six times in a short period as their player-manager, and led the club to four trophies between 1984 and 1987. His achievements as Everton manager sometimes overshadow his abilities as a player who made up part of an iconic midfield trio nicknamed 'the Holy Trinity', along with two other players on this list.

Howard Kendall's Everton career Position Midfielder Appearances 274 Goals 30 Major honours 1

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As of 2024, Howard Kendall is the last English manager to win a UEFA competition with an English club.

4 Colin Harvey

1963-1974

The second member of the Holy Trinity was Everton youth product Colin Harvey, who made his senior debut for the club aged just 18, away at Inter Milan in the European Cup, now known as the Champions League. He soon became a regular for his boyhood club, playing in the 1966 FA Cup final, which the Toffees won 3-2 against Sheffield Wednesday.

Harvey spent 11 years at Goodison Park, making 383 appearances and also winning the league title in 1970, before he left the club in 1974. He would return to the club as Howard Kendall's assistant during the successful 1980s and even succeeded him as manager in 1987, although he could not emulate his success and stepped down in 1990, only to be re-appointed as the returning Kendall's assistant.

Colin Harvey's Everton career Position Midfielder Appearances 383 Goals 24 Major honours 2

3 Alan Ball

1966-1971

The third and final member of the Holy Trinity was Alan Ball, who was arguably the favourite player of almost every Everton fan in the late 1960s. Fresh from winning the World Cup with England aged just 21, the midfielder was signed from Blackpool for a club-record fee of £110,000, and he immediately became a star on Merseyside.

Nicknamed 'Perpetual Motion' for his endless running, Ball was the key player for the entirety of his five-and-a-half seasons at Everton, including in the title-winning season of 1969/70, in which he scored 12 goals. He made 251 appearances and scored 79 goals for the club before manager Harry Catterick made the hugely unpopular decision to sell him to Arsenal for a British record fee of £220,000 in 1971.

Alan Ball's Everton career Position Midfielder Appearances 251 Goals 79 Major honours 1

2 Neville Southall

1981-1998

Neville Southall made more appearances for Everton than any player before or after him and was at one time widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world. He made an inauspicious start to this playing career, with lower league clubs in his native Wales and north-west England, before he signed for the Toffees as a 22-year-old in 1981.

By 1983, Southall was Everton's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, and he remained as such for the following 14 years, notching up 751 appearances in that time. He was voted the FWA Footballer of the Year in Everton's title-winning 1984/85 season, becoming the last goalkeeper to achieve such a feat as of 2024, and finished his Goodison Park career as the most decorated player in the club's history, with five major honours to his name.

Neville Southall's Everton career Position Goalkeeper Appearances 751 Goals 0 Major honours 5

1 Dixie Dean

1925-1937

Dixie Dean is known as one of the greatest goalscorers in English football history, and his 60 league goals in the 1927/28 season is a record that will almost certainly never be broken. Nicknamed 'Dixie', William Ralph Dean joined his boyhood club Everton as an 18-year-old and immediately became a prolific goalscorer for the Blues, surviving a horrific motorcycle accident in 1926 to continue leading the Everton frontline for the entirety of his 12 years at the club.

Dean scored a jaw-dropping 383 goals in 433 appearances, making him the second-highest goalscorer in English league football history, although he comfortably boasts the best goals-to-game ratio. His goals helped Everton win three major honours during his time with the Toffees, including two league titles and an FA Cup, and a bronze statue of the man stands outside Goodison Park.