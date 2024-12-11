Summary Father/son duos are something of a rarity in sport as a whole, let alone just football, given how hard it is to form a career.

There have still, however, been some incredible fathers and sons to have played the game.

Of all entrants on the list, 10 players mentioned are still playing football at the time of writing.

Father-son duos are something of a rarity at the highest levels of football. It is understandable, for a number of reasons. Predominantly, it is an immensely hard road to the top, so for two members of the same family to achieve that is no small feat. Though there have only been a relative handful, there are still a number of father-son duos that have been seen within the game.

Sometimes, the two play the same position, even for the same team, but it is just as likely that the pair will have excelled in different areas. More often than not, it feels the child, or children, of some of football's best-ever players never reach the level of their father, perhaps due to the pressure that accompanies their surname.

There are some instances of this, though. Where father and son both managed to play within the elite bracket of competition, be it the Premier League or another top league. So, just who are the 11 best father-son duos in football history?

Ranking Factors

Success - An obvious but crucial component, how much success did each pairing enjoy individually?

Legacy - How well-remembered is each entrant? Together, how much are their family remembered for their actions?

Best Father/Son Duos in Football History Rank Names Positions Playing Careers 1. Cesare and Paolo Maldini Defenders 1952-1967, 1984-2009 2. Peter and Kasper Schmeichel Goalkeepers 1981-2003, 2006-present 3. Lilian, Marcus and Khephren Thuram Defender, Forward and Midfielder 1991-2008, 2014-present, 2018-present 4. Johan and Jordi Cruyff Forward/Attacking Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder 1964-1984, 1992-2010 5. Danny Blind and Daley Blind Defender, Defender/Midfielder 1979-1999, 2008-present 6. Frank Lampard Sr. and Frank Lampard Left-back, Midfielder 1967-1986, 1995-2016 7. Patrick and Justin Kluivert Striker, Winger/Forward 1994-2008, 2016-present 8. George and Timothy Weah Striker, Winger/Full-back 1984-2003, 2017-present 9. Abedi Pele and Jordan and Andre Ayew Attacking Midfielder, Winger/Forward, Winger/Forward 1980-2000, 2007-present, 2009-present 10. Alf-Inge and Erling Haaland Right-back/Midfielder, Striker 1989-2003, 2016-present 11. Mazinho, Thiago and Rafinha Midfielder/Full-back, Midfielder, Midfielder 1985-2001, 2008-2024, 2011-present

11 Mazinho, Thiago and Rafinha

Capable of playing as either a midfielder or a full-back, Mazinho enjoyed a professional career spanning 16 years. He spent the bulk of his career in his native Brazil with Vasco da Gama. He spent time in Italy with Lecce and Fiorentina before returning to Brazil and joining Palmeiras, who he left after two years in 1994 to join Valencia, going onto play for Celta Vigo and Elche before returning to his home country.

Mazinho also spent five years as a Brazilian international and played a big part in helping his country win the 1994 World Cup, starting the final as a right midfielder against Italy, who Brazil beat on penalties after a 0-0 game.

A father to two sons, Mazinho’s youngest child, Rafinha, began his career with Barcelona. The midfielder would spend time with Celta Vigo, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad in Europe before moving to Al-Arabi, who he left earlier this year. In 2015, Rafinha made two appearances for the Brazil national team, following in his father’s footsteps.

Mazinho’s eldest son is perhaps better known in the footballing world. Thiago Alcantara also started his career with Barcelona, moving to Germany in 2013 to join Bayern Munich where, in seven years, he won seven-straight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League. A move to Liverpool came in 2020, though Thiago was blighted by injuries which contributed to his retirement earlier this year.

10 Alf-Inge and Erling Haaland

Close

After playing for Bryne in his native Norway for four years, Alf-Inge, or Alfie, Haaland, moved to England in 1993 to join Nottingham Forest, where he played for four further seasons and racked up over 80 appearances in all competitions. In 1997, he joined Leeds United and was part of the Leeds teams that ventured deep into European competitions.

While at Leeds, Haaland criticised Roy Keane in a game against Manchester United where he thought the midfielder was feigning injury when in fact, he had injured his ACL. Haaland moved to Manchester City in 2000 and the following year, against Manchester United, Keane committed a knee-high tackle on Haaland which he later admitted had been planned.

Haaland had a son whilst playing for Leeds and Erling, after stints with Bryne and Molde, joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, where he began to establish himself as a player. Borussia Dortmund acquired his services just six months after Haaland’s move to Austria and for the Schwarzgelben, Haaland scored 86 goals in just 89 games.

His form led to a 2022 move to Manchester City, who paid a release clause for the Norwegian international. Still a City player, Haaland has gone from strength to strength. He has already reached over 100 goals for City, helping them become the second English team to achieve a European treble.