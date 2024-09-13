In today's modern age, dominated by the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull in the world of F1, it may be easy to forget the presence that motorsport once felt from Italian manufacturer Ferrari. However, the shadow they have cast over their competition should not be overlooked, as they went on to establish themselves as the most successful Formula 1 team that has been seen.

With some all-time motorsport greats among their history books, they have racked up over 30 wins, split between Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. But as is often the case with these types of sporting giants, it begs the question, who is the greatest driver that Ferrari have seen in Formula 1 racing?

Ranking factors include:

Success at Ferrari

Longevity

Impact they had on Ferrari

10 greatest Ferrari drivers of all time Position Driver Nationality Years at Ferrari 10. Kimi Raikkonen Finnish 2007-2009, 2014-2018 9. Alain Prost French 1990-1991 8. Sebastian Vettel German 2015-2020 7. Juan Manuel Fangio Argentinian 1956 6. John Surtees English 1963-1966 5. Fernando Alonso Spanish 2010-2014 4. Charles Leclerc Monegasque 2019-present 3. Niki Lauda Austrian 1974-1977 2. Alberto Ascari Italian 1950-1953, 1954 (one-off) 1. Michael Schumacher German 1996-2006

10 Kimi Raikkonen

Ferrari years: 2007-09, 2014-18

The Finnish driver can be very much considered a journeyman in the world of Formula 1, racing for five teams throughout his career, which spanned 20 years before he retired in 2021. After a year of racing for Sauber upon his arrival in the sport, Raikkonen left for McLaren, where he quickly established himself as a rival to two Ferrari greats, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso in his debut season. Despite the skill of the Finnish driver, the McLaren was not enough to get him over the line, and he soon left for the Italian manufacturer, where he won his sole world championship in his first season.

9 Alain Prost

Ferrari years: 1990-91

Frenchman Alain Prost was one of Ayrton Senna's greatest rivals throughout his active years in Formula 1. The two shared a fierce rivalry on the track through the 80s to the early 90s. One of his greatest moments came in the 1990 Mexico Grand Prix, where he would show some astonishing driving to win the race from starting 13th on the grid after a disastrous qualifying session. This race was a perfect display of why the Frenchman had been dubbed "The Professor" for his exploits on the tarmac. During his career, he would win four world championships, but not one would come with the Italian giant. Prost was fired from Ferrari after he claimed the 1991 model 643 looked more like a truck, which could be seen as a blemish on an otherwise illustrious career.

8 Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari years: 2015-2020

A somewhat controversial pick here, placing the four-time world champion at number eight, but keep in mind that this is based on the impact that each driver had during their time with Ferrari. The German exploded onto the scene to become the youngest champion in history and began a period of dominance driving for Red Bull, winning a total of four titles. However, despite the obvious skill of Vettel, the Italian car clearly was not a good match for the German driver, who would part ways with Ferrari in 2020 after five years unable to deliver them a championship. His first three years were not as disappointing as his final two, winning one race in 2019 and failing to win in 2020.

7 Juan Manuel Fangio

Ferrari years: 1956

The Argentinian was one of the most dominant racers on the tarmac during the first decade of the sport, allowing him to win five world championships. With a record like that, you would wonder why he is not higher on the list compared to some of the others who feature, but that is because Fangio and Ferrari did not enjoy the best of relationships. Only one of his five world championship wins came with the Italian group in 1956 after a poor season in 1955. The Argentine would only feature for the group for one season, where he only drove in seven of their world championship races, winning six and securing his fifth title. On a list of F1 drivers outside of Ferrari, Fangio would certainly feature higher. The only Argentinian to win a world championship boasts the highest win percentage at 46.15%, as well as the highest pole position on the grid percentage (55.77%).

6 John Surtees

Ferrari years: 1963-1966

Surtees was a unique driver in his own way, as he was one who was more accustomed to two wheels rather than four. A test drive in Aston Martin's DBR1 captured the attention of team manager Reg Parnell. This turned into Surtees taking on an extra two wheels the following year. Racing with three teams in his first three years, he would eventually join Ferrari in 1963, winning the championship in 1964, making him the only person to win a world championship in both motorcycle and automobile racing. He would go on to form his own team, which he would race for in the opening two years before retiring. That team would continue until 1978, when it disbanded.

5 Fernando Alonso

Ferrari years: 2010-14

The Spaniard does go down as one of F1's greatest, regardless of his lack of titles on his resume during his time with Ferrari. Alonso is tied with Felipe Massa for the most wins with Ferrari, and were it not for a small number of points, he would be a double champion with the group. However, it can not be overlooked that Alonso was active during Sebastian Vettel's period of dominance, which allowed him to put up more of a fight than was expected from the Spaniard. Red Bull's dominance under Vettel was an era where teams like Ferrari needed to provide their drivers with more, but they failed to do so. Fernando Alonso is a prime example of how they let drivers down during their dormant period.

4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari years: 2019–present

Still active today, Charles Leclerc is one of the most exciting drivers in Formula 1 today. In an era in which Red Bull is still dominating through Max Verstappen, Leclerc is providing hope for many that Ferrari's long wait for a title could finally be over. It has been 17 years since the group last won a championship, and the imminent arrival of Lewis Hamilton alongside Leclerc could see a new beginning for the group. During Vettel's time at Ferrari, Leclerc outshone his struggling teammate and began to establish his record of 23 pole positions on the grid.

3 Niki Lauda

Ferrari years: 1974-77

Lauda is easily a Ferrari hero, boasting 15 wins for the group. The Austrian could be seen defying death on the track, escaping his car bursting into flames during a race at Nordschleife. After being pulled from his car by nearby drivers, he would escape with burns but return 40 days later to finish fourth at Monza, the home of Ferrari. 1977 saw the Austrian pick up his second world championship, but his relationship with the manufacturer and his teammate meant that it would be his last with the group.

2 Alberto Ascari

Ferrari years: 1950-53, 1954 (one-off)

Another name that can easily be labelled a hero for Ferrari, Ascari delivered the group their first world championship, as well as becoming the first driver to win back-to-back championships. The 1952 season saw him dominate, winning all six Grands Prix he entered, but retiring from the Indy 500, which was a part of the championship circuit at the time for F1. All the more impressive from that season was that Ascari did all that in a Ferrari 500, which was actually a Formula 2 car. One thing that people may raise from that season was the absence of Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1952 season, who was inactive following a serious crash at Monza. Nevertheless, it does not distract too much from the dominance of Ascari.

1 Michael Schumacher

Ferrari years: 1996-2006

The name everyone has been waiting for on this list is none other than the great Michael Schumacher. The German was integral to Ferrari's success at the turn of the millennium as he began one of the most dominant eras that the sport has ever seen from a driver. Schumacher would reel off five consecutive world championships with Ferrari, setting numerous records as a driver, with his 72 wins with the Italian manufacturer as just one example. His 72nd win with Ferrari at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix was his 91st and final win, setting a world record at the time. An even more remarkable statistic is that he can be counted for a third of Ferrari's victories of all time. The emergence of Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso saw Schumacher struggle to keep up, and he would retire in 2006. However, 2010 would see the German return with Mercedes for a stint.