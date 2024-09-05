Key Takeaways Finland have qualified for one major tournament, Euro 2020.

Despite this, a host of sensational players have come from Finland including Jari Litmanent.

Liverpool's Sami Hyypia won the Champions League in 2005 and is also considered one of Finland's all-time greats.

As a footballing nation, Finland has enjoyed little success on the global stage. Until the 2020 European Championships, they had never qualified for a major tournament, and even that ended in the group stages. After years of pain, Finland started to improve during the early 2000s, and even reached a peak of 33rd in the world in 2007, before declining dramatically to 110th in 2017. Things are a little better in 2024, with the nation currently sitting in 63rd, and optimism that they can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the national team enduring years of pain and disappointment, a lot of Finnish players have embarked on very successful careers. Most of the best players have left Finland, and enjoyed success in the Premier League, such as Sami Hyypia and Teemu Pukki, and others such as Jari Litmanen, traveling all across Europe. With that in mind, we are going to take a look at the 10 best players in Finland football history.

10 Antti Niemi

Career Span: 1989-2010

Although Finland haven't made many major tournaments, they have managed to produce some rather good goalkeepers. Antti Niemi enjoyed a 21-year professional career which saw him play for Rangers, as well as Premier League sides Fulham and Southampton. During these spells, he delivered performances which many tipped him as one of the best in the league at the time, and he enjoyed a lot of success, particularly with Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, and the Scottish League Cup.

Niemi was a real presence in the goal, and a calming influence for the whole team, but was also capable of some remarkable saves. Known for his fantastic agility and shot-stopping ability, it is no surprise he was once linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Antti Niemi's Career Statistics Appearances 426 Goals Conceded 511 Clean Sheets 141 Trophies 5

9 Petri Pasanen

Career Span: 1996-2015

At the start of his career, Petri Pasanen was a regular with his local Finnish club, FC Lahti, and after a number of good seasons, he moved to Ajax, who won the race to sign him amid a lot of interest. He broke into the Ajax defence in his first season, but after breaking his foot during his second year, his progress was halted, and he ultimately fell out of favour at the club. He then made a move to the reigning German champions, Werder Bremen, where he spent the majority of his career.

During his time with Werder Bremen, he enjoyed multiple top three finishes, and even played in the 2009 UEFA Cup final. Pasanen was a great central defender during his career, who was also comfortable as a full-back on either side. He had a successful career in Europe and will be remembered as a great servant to the national team, where he made 76 appearances.

Petri Pasanen's Career Statistics Appearances 472 Goals 16 Assists 11 Trophies 8

8 Aulis Rytkonen

Career Span: 1945-1966

Aulis Rytkonen is a Finnish football icon. Aulis Rytkonen was the first ever player from Finland to turn professional when he joined Toulouse in 1952, and will go down in Finnish football history forever.

He was a talented striker, who scored a lot of goals throughout his career for Kuopion Palloseura, Toulouse, and HJK Helsinki. He was less prolific for the national side though, where he only scored seven goals in 37 appearances, but he was still voted as Finnish footballer of the year on three occasions; in 1949, 1950, and 1952. The former Toulouse man will forever be remembered in Finland, as he led the way for all that has followed in the beautiful game.

Aulis Rytkonen's Career Statistics Appearances 331 Goals 127 Assists N/A Trophies 0

7 Joonas Kolkka

Career Span: 1991-2012

Like many of his compatriots, Joonas Kolkka began his career in his native Finland, turning out for Reipas Lathi and Myllykosken Pallo, before moving to the Netherlands to join Willem II in 1996. Kolkka was usually a left-winger, but could also play on the right. He was well traveled in his career, representing a total of 12 different teams, in six different countries, but his best years came at PSV Eindhoven, where he won two league titles, and played in the Champions League.

Although he did not score a lot of goals in his career, Kolkka was a fantastic servant to the Finnish national side, making 98 appearances between 1994 and 2010, and was a regular starter during that time. He may not have always grabbed the headlines, but he was a vital part of the team.

Joonas Kolkka's Career Statistics Appearances 582 Goals 78 Assists 64 Trophies 4

6 Jussi Jaaskelainen

Career Span: 1992-2018

Premier League fans will be well aware of the great goalkeeper, that is, Jussi Jaaskelainen. He began his career in Finland with Mikkelin Palloilijat and Vaasan Palloseura, before joining English First Division side Bolton, for around £100,000 in 1997.

From then, Jaaskelainen was able to establish himself in the first team, and became the club's first choice for almost his entire spell. The Finnish stopper went on to make a mighty 530 appearances for the Lancashire club, ranking third in their all-time appearance record. He is considered by many to be their best ever goalkeeper, due to his incredible performances during his 15-year stay at the club, before leaving for West Ham, after Bolton were relegated from the Premier League in 2012. For many years, he was second choice for the national team, to Antti Niemi, but Jaaskelainen firmly became number one after Niemi's retirement in 2005, and went on to make 56 appearances.

Jussi Jaaskelainen's Career Statistics Appearances 747 Goals Conceded 954 Clean Sheets 225 Trophies 1

5 Juhani Peltonen

Career Span: 1954-1972

In football history, many of Finland's best players have played in Germany at some stage of their career, and Peltonen was the first. Named Finnish player of the year on three occasions, the forward enjoyed two long spells with FC Haka in Finland, with time at Hamburger SV in between.

He left FC Haka initially, in 1964, after making 209 appearances, to join Hamburger SV, where he enjoyed two successful seasons, but he left due to contract disputes. He returned to FC Haka in 1964, and went on to make a further 102 appearances, before retiring in 1972.

Peltonen led the way for many others to make the move to Germany, and had the contract issues not arisen, he may have stayed there for even longer. Making 68 appearances for the national team, scoring 11 goals, Peltonen will be remembered as a trailblazer, and a great servant to his nation.

Juhani Peltonen's Career Statistics Appearances 410 Goals 112 Assists 9 Trophies 7

4 Lukas Hradecky

Career Span: 2008-Present

Lukas Hradecky is one of his nation's best ever players, and it's best ever goalkeeper. With fast reflexes, good vision, and a great passing range, Hradecky is the perfect modern goalkeeper, and one of the best in the world.

He began his career with Turun Palloseura in Finland, before spells with Danish sides Esbjerg fB and Brondby. After impressing there, he moved to Germany, first with Eintracht Frankfurt, and then to Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, where he remains today. Hradecky has had a lot of success during his career, none more so than the 2023/24 season, where his Bayer Leverkusen side went unbeaten, and won the Bundesliga title, alongside winning the German Cup.

He has represented the national team excellently, making 94 appearances and counting. At 34 years of age, it is unlikely he will break the nation's appearance record, but due to his quality, it is unlikely he will lose his place any time soon.

Lukas Hradecky's Career Statistics Appearances 534 Goals Conceded 620 Clean Sheets 179 Trophies 5

3 Teemu Pukki

Career Span: 2006-Present

Teemu Pukki is a certified goalscorer. The first 12 years of his career were relatively successful, playing for some big clubs across Europe, including Sevilla, Schalke, and Celtic, before a move to Norwich in 2018, where his career began to flourish.

In his first year at Norwich, Pukki scored 29 goals and registered 10 assists as the Canaries were promoted to the Premier League. His goalscoring exploits continued in England's top flight, where he scored 11 goals, including a hat-trick against Newcastle, but Norwich were ultimately relegated. Back in the Championship, Pukki then scored 26 goals as Norwich were once again promoted to the Premier League.

Pukki is a Norwich legend, scoring an incredible number of goals across six successful seasons. His goalscoring exploits aren't exclusive to Norwich, however, as he is Finland's all-time leading scorer, with 42 goals, and he helped them to reach their first major tournament in 2020. He will forever go down in Finnish football history.

Teemu Pukki's Career Statistics Appearances 596 Goals 215 Assists 76 Trophies 7

2 Sami Hyypia

Career Span: 1989-2011

Sami Hyypia is a Finland and Liverpool legend. He started his career in Finland, representing three clubs, including Myllykosken Pallo, before moving to Willem II. He made 100 appearances in the Netherlands, and was nominated for the Player of the Year award during his time there, as Willem II achieved Champions League qualification.

After impressing there, Liverpool swooped, and signed the 6'4" centre back for around £2.6 million in 1999. Hyypia went on to enjoy a successful 10-year spell on Merseyside, winning numerous trophies. Hyypia was a part of the side that beat AC Milan in the incredible 2005 Champions League final. He was a fan favourite at Liverpool, and is still loved today.

After leaving Liverpool in 2009, he joined Bayer Leverkusen, where he spent two seasons, before retiring in 2011. Sami Hyypia was equally fantastic for his national side, where he made 105 appearances, the third most ever, and won Finland player of the year on a remarkable 10 occasions.

Sami Hyypia's Career Statistics Appearances 734 Goals 49 Assists 25 Trophies 12

1 Jari Litmanen

Career Span: 1987-2012

For many nations, the battle for their best ever player is difficult and close, but for Finland, one man leads the way. Jari Litmanen enjoyed an incredible career, winning an outstanding 23 trophies for various clubs, including the Champions League, UEFA Cup, and FA Cup.

He enjoyed success in his native Finland, before earning a move to Ajax in 1992, where he spent seven years, before returning for a further two years in 2002. During his time with the Dutch side, he played a key role in their three consecutive Eredivise wins, where they went 52 games unbeaten along the way.

Unfortunately for Litmanen, he was rather injury prone, so he never fully reached his potential, which is quite something considering how good he was. After leaving Ajax for the first time in 1999, he had spells with both Barcelona and Liverpool, where he never quite enjoyed the success he had at Ajax.

Despite his bad injury record, Litmanen is Finland's all-time record appearance maker, and his quality was far and away better than any that had come before or after him. Finnish football will always treasure the great Jari Litmanen.

Jari Litmanen's Career Statistics Appearances 502 Goals 201 Assists 65 Trophies 23

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03.09.24.