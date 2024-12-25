Football is a sport that can change quickly over a relatively short period of time. Even in a new season, breakthrough players and new tactics can cause the way football is played to differ. However, when thinking about the different eras of football, it is often the world's best players that will spring to mind for football fans. Examples of this can include Johan Cruyff in the 70s, or Paolo Maldini in the 90s.

In the 21st century, there have already been countless stars born in the world of football. From headline makers to consistency personified, football has not been short of talent since the turn of the century. With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken the best player in every position this century to create a starting XI. The following team of players has been chosen based on their career achievements, individual performances, and impact on the sport.

GK - Manuel Neuer

Club appearances: 800

Goalkeepers are often among the less-mentioned superstars of football. However, Manuel Neuer is one of the finest footballing talents the world has ever seen. With honourable mentions Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon just missing out, the German stopper was a goalkeeping expert. Incredible for club and country, Neuer often found himself to be a match-winner on the biggest of occasions. As a two-time UEFA Champions League winner, 11-time German champion, and two-time Club World Cup winner, the German has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Bayern Munich.

However, the sweeper has also been able to taste success with his national side, Germany. Playing every minute of the campaign, Neuer was a key player for the World Cup-winning Germany side of 2014. This year would also see Neuer recognized for his individual performances, as he placed third in the 2014 Ballon d'Or Awards.

Career Statistics Matches Played 800 Clean sheets 365

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club appearances: 349

Despite being the youngest player in our side, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been nothing short of incredible in his playing career so far. Far from your traditional right-back, the English defender played a pivotal role in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League and Premier League-winning campaigns for Liverpool. An elite passer of the ball, Alexander-Arnold has delivered the ball to teammates in highlight-like fashion on a weekly basis for the Reds. A creative powerhouse, the man from Merseyside was chosen over the likes of Philipp Lahm due to his impact on one of the best Liverpool sides in modern history. With over 100 goal contributions for Liverpool since making his debut, this impact from right-back cannot be understated.

Career Statistics Matches Played 348 Goals 23 Assists 88

CB - Sergio Ramos

Club appearances: 837

A serial winner and leader, Sergio Ramos is one of the greatest defensive talents that world football has ever seen. The former Spain and Real Madrid star was known for his bravery in defence, commanding presence and ability to rise to the big occasions. Among his trophy cabinet include the World Cup, two European Championships, four Champions League, and five Spanish League titles, playing a key role for his side in each campaign.

Despite his defensive abilities being the major talking points of his game, Ramos was also a well-rounded and technical asset for his Spanish and Real Madrid sides. With an incredible 117 club goals, the defender's aerial threat, penalty-taking abilities, and passing skills were all important elements to his game.

Career Statistics Matches Played 837 Goals 117 Assists 42

CB - Virgil Van Dijk

Club appearances:

Another relatively young player in comparison to others in the team, Virgil van Dijk has been a revolution on Merseyside since joining Liverpool. Chosen over the likes of Carles Puyol and Rio Ferdinand, the Dutch defender is one of the most impactful signings in modern footballing history. Joining Liverpool from Southampton for a club-record fee, van Dijk's arrival to the Reds was one of the first key steps for them returning to the peak of the game. Commanding at the back, his presence in defence has often been match-winning and campaign-defining. UEFA's best player in Europe in 2019 can also boast both Champions League and Premier League winner medals in his trophy cabinet as he has accomplished the top triumphs in football.

Career Statistics Matches Played 556 Goals 55 Assists 25

LB - Marcelo

Club appearances: 663

Brazilian full-back Marcelo was truly a one-of-a-kind talent. Always able to fulfil his defensive duties, the Brazilian brought a flair and excitement to the left-back position unlike anyone else. A nailed-down starter in one of the greatest club sides in football history, Marcelo was often as much as an attacking threat as he was a defensive reassurance.

A true winner, the left-back has accomplished all that club football has to offer. Included in his trophy cabinet are; five Champions League medals, six Spanish league titles, two Spanish cups, four FIFA Club World Cup medals, and many more. In terms of numbers, the defender was also able to make 158 goal contributions throughout his club career.

Career Statistics Matches Played 663 Goals 52 Assists 106

CM - Xavi Hernandez

Club appearances: 932

One of football's most technically gifted players ever, Xavi Hernandez was nothing short of magnificent in his playing career. A legend of both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, he was a key part of his sides' successes in the 21st century. With the ability to pass the ball quite like no one else, Xavi was often able to create chances for teammates out of seemingly nothing. Even without his ability on the ball, his footballing intelligence often prevailed at the biggest moments.

The central midfielder was always a notable absence when unavailable, and a key performer when involved in action. Just some of his career achievements have seen him lift the World Cup, two European Championships, four Champions League titles, and eight La Liga titles.

Career Statistics Matches Played 932 Goals 112 Assists 216

CM - Andres Iniesta

Club appearances: 885

Another member of the great Barcelona and Spain sides of the 21st century, Andres Iniesta was no stranger to producing creative masterclasses on the biggest stages. Whether his highlights consisted of amazing passes or incredible ball control, Iniesta was often able to produce from the most unlikely of circumstances.

Winning every trophy available to him, Andres Iniesta is one of the most consistent and reliable players to grace the sport of football. In terms of standout individual moments, his extra-time winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final is just one of the many special highlights of his trophy-laden career.

Career Statistics Matches Played 885 Goals 93 Assists 161

CM - Luka Modric

Club appearances: 816

Winning the Ballon d'Or in 2018, Luka Modric became the first player to displace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the top spot for 10 years. The creative midfielder is Croatia's greatest-ever player, and has cemented himself in the footballing history books thanks to his contribution to the sport.

Technical brilliance, the Croatian is a master of all forms of passing, as well as dictating games through his control. Alongside his Ballon d'Or, Modric is also a six-time Champions League winner, four-time Spanish champion, and World Cup runner-up with Croatia. With over 15 years of playing at the highest level, Luka Modric's longevity is matched by few in the history of football.

Career Statistics Matches Played 816 Goals 87 Assists 135

RW - Lionel Messi

Club appearances: 914

Hailed by many as the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi has completely changed the world of football thanks to his contributions to the sport. The Barcelona and Argentina legend has been nothing short of ground-breaking during his career, consistently conjuring moments of magic and awe on the pitch. From scoring goals, to beating defenders, to creating chances, there were few things football-related that Lionel Messi could not do.

With a record-breaking eight Ballon d'Ors, there was no clearer choice for the right-wing spot. In his immensely successful career, Lionel Messi has lifted the World Cup, four Champions League titles, and 10 La Liga titles, among many more.

Career Statistics Matches Played 914 Goals 744 Assists 357

ST - Luis Suarez

Club appearances: 805

There were plenty of choices for the striker role when it came to players from the 21st century. The likes of Karim Benzema, Wayne Rooney, and Ronaldo all narrowly fell short of the ultimate pick, losing out to Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan forward was nothing but breathtaking during the peak of his career. From showing his ability at Liverpool to perfecting his skills at Barcelona, there was not a type of goal that Luis Suarez could not score. A fierce striker, there were few defenders and goalkeepers in the world who could keep Luis Suarez quiet for 90 minutes. The Champions League, La Liga, and Copa America winner is one of the most lethal finishers of all time, and has exceeded 750 goal contributions in his career.

Career Statistics Matches Played 805 Goals 496 Assists 260

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo

Club appearances: 1032

With the second-most Ballon d'Or titles in football history, Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo took the left-wing spot with ease. The prolific goalscorer and legend of the game is best known for his ability to score from anywhere, as well as an incredible work rate. With incredible spells at all of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, there were few players capable of rising to the big occasion quite like Ronaldo.

Five Ballon d'Ors, five Champions League titles, and a European Championship are just some of the dozens of accomplishments of the forward's career, establishing him as one of the best in history.

Career Statistics Matches Played 1032 Goals 775 Assists 241

All statistics correct as of 20/12/2024 - statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt