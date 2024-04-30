Highlights Almost every winning team since the inaugural World Cup in 1930 has been able to count on an impressive goalkeeper.

Some shot-stoppers have risen above the others with a string of decisive performances for the triumphant nation.

Emiliano Martinez, Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas are among the most influential goalkeepers in World Cup history.

The members of every World Cup-winning team are instantly etched into football history, their names forever followed by their status as a former global champion. The leading scorers invariably steal most of the headlines, but goalkeepers, serving as that all-important final line of defence, can be just as integral to the historic triumph.

Almost all 22 nations to ever win the World Cup have stuck with the same goalkeeper throughout the tournament. These towering figures take on even greater importance in tournament football, where the margins are painfully fine and knockout-stage matches are decided via penalty shootouts.

World Cup champions have been able to call upon talismanic captains, eccentric specialists and rock-solid shot-stoppers between the posts. Here are the greatest goalkeepers ever to win the biggest tournament in football.

Ranking factors

World Cup specific - Only a goalkeeper's displays at the triumphant tournament in question are considered.

- Only a goalkeeper's displays at the triumphant tournament in question are considered. Performances - The best custodians rank favourably in key statistics such as goals conceded and clean sheets.

- The best custodians rank favourably in key statistics such as goals conceded and clean sheets. Team impact - Beyond the defensive numbers, the overall influence of a goalkeeper on their side's triumph is inspected.

Greatest World Cup Winning Goalkeepers Rank Player Nation Year 1. Gianluigi Buffon Italy 2006 2. Gordon Banks England 1966 3. Manuel Neuer Germany 2014 4. Iker Casillas Spain 2010 5. Emiliano Martinez Argentina 2022 6. Fabian Barthez France 1998 7. Sepp Maier West Germany 1974 8. Taffarel Brazil 1994 9. Dino Zoff Italy 1982

9 Dino Zoff - 1982

Italy

Dino Zoff was 40 as he embarked upon the fourth World Cup of his legendary career. The laconic former Juventus keeper had endured years of near misses with Italy before captaining the Azzurri to the 1982 tournament in Spain, which served as a fitting conclusion to his international reign.

Enzo Bearzot's unfancied outfit drew their first three games before coming up against a revered Brazil side in the second phase. Paolo Rossi famously scored a hat-trick to win a crazy game 3-2, but Zoff's miraculous dive to catch Oscar's header is so iconic that it is simply known in Italy as 'La Parata', 'The Save'.

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 4 Goals conceded 6 Clean sheets 2

8 Taffarel - 1994

Brazil

Brazil's 1994 World Cup winners are not the nation's most revered vintage. Heavily criticised by the local press for their seemingly obdurate and negative approach, Taffarel's presence between the posts was pivotal for a side that may not have been blessed with the flair of previous Selecao iterations.

You have to be the man to be the goalkeeper and I can say without any false modesty that I was a man born for it.

The first Brazilian goalkeeper to star for a European club, the former Parma shot-stopper kept his fifth shutout of the tournament against his country of employment, Italy. Taffarel made one save as the Azzurri missed three penalties in the shootout before going over to console Roberto Baggio after he blazed his decisive kick over the bar.

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 5 Goals conceded 3 Clean sheets 5

7 Sepp Maier - 1974

West Germany

Sepp Maier was the first West German player to touch the ball in the 1974 World Cup final. Two minutes had elapsed and the Netherlands were already 1-0 up. Maier smothered an effort from Johnny Rep in the 24th minute to keep his side in the game less than 60 seconds before Paul Breitner equalised from the penalty spot. Gerd Muller nabbed the winning goal on the cusp of half-time.

West Germany owed their place in the showpiece match of their home tournament thanks in no small part to Maier's heroics against a wonderfully talented Poland team in the semi-finals. The acrobatic shot-stopper had faced a mutiny from his compatriots during the 1972 European Championships but was emphatically at his best throughout the World Cup two years later. If only the post-final celebrations had matched his displays. "Germany can organise a World Cup perfectly," Maier noted. "But we don't have the faintest idea about holding a party."

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 6 Goals conceded 4 Clean sheets 4

6 Fabian Barthez - 1998

France

France trailed for a grand total of 66 seconds throughout the entire 1998 World Cup. Les Bleus had a legendary rearguard stuffed with Lillian Thuram, Laurent Blanc, Marcel Desailly and Bixente Lizarazu to rely upon, but goalkeeper Fabian Barthez played his role.

While conceding just one goal from open play all summer, the Champions League winner with Marseille was a picture of unflappable reliability - an unfussy image which clashes sharply with the eccentric character he formed during his four years at Manchester United. Barthez also served as the team's good luck charm, having his bald scalp kissed by Blanc before each match.

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 6 Goals conceded 2 Clean sheets 5

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in World Cup history than Fabian Barthez's 10 for France between 1998 and 2006.

5 Emiliano Martinez - 2022

Argentina

"Fundamental". That was the succinct and illuminating way Lionel Messi described Emiliano Martinez's influence on Argentina's World Cup-winning side. Barely 18 months before the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Martinez had never made a senior appearance for his country.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in penalty shootouts during the 2021 Copa America and added to his long list of heroics at the World Cup. Martinez pulled off a match-saving shot in extra time of the final to force spot kicks, denying France's Randal Kolo Muani with an outstretched leg in what he ranked as the "best save of my career".

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 4 Goals conceded 3 Clean sheets 8

4 Iker Casillas - 2010

Spain

Reuters

During a golden run of three consecutive major international tournament wins between 2008 and 2012, Spain didn't concede a single goal in a knockout game. The team's unrivalled control of possession limited the number of saves Iker Casillas had to make, but he always delivered when called upon.

Spain required a moment of brilliance from one of the greatest World Cup-winning captains of all time in the final of the 2010 World Cup. Casillas rebuffed Arjen Robben with an instinctive flick of his boot while the game was still goalless. Xavi Hernandez was one of many to heap praise on the goalkeeper dubbed 'Saint Iker', describing the stop as "the save of his life". But Casillas considered it nothing more than "just good luck". "I'm convinced that if Robben and I lived that move 10 times, it's possible he scores nine times," the humble Spaniard insisted.

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 6 Goals conceded 2 Clean sheets 5

3 Manuel Neuer - 2014

Germany

Manuel Neuer's decisive displays during Germany's triumph in the 2014 World Cup are defined more by what he did with his feet than his hands. The ultimate 'sweeper-keeper' was only introduced to the English version of the phrase that perfectly captured his front-foot approach after Germany's round-of-16 win against Algeria.

The Bayern Munich custodian had 20 touches outside his penalty box as he constantly hared forward to cut out probing balls over the top. Neuer's unique skillset allowed a relatively leaden-footed German backline to push up the pitch throughout the tournament and keep the opponent under pressure. Germany's goalkeeper coach Andreas Kopke was asked if he had ever witnessed a more accomplished player sweeping up behind their defence. "Perhaps only Beckenbauer," he answered.

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 6 Goals conceded 4 Clean sheets 4

2 Gordon Banks - 1966

England

The most famous save Gordon Banks - or arguably any other goalkeeper - ever made came against Brazil in the 1970 World Cup, which ended for England in the quarter-finals. Four years earlier, Banks didn't deny Pele but stopped the rest of the world as the Three Lions won their first and only global title.

Banks barely put a glove out of place as England kept four consecutive clean sheets to start their home tournament before Portugal's Eusebio - one of the greatest strikers in football history - beat him with a penalty in the semi-final. Ahead of the showpiece event against West Germany, Banks recalled Sir Alf Ramsey's curt advice: "My mind's got not to wander." It certainly didn't.

World Cup Performance Appearances 6 Wins 5 Goals conceded 3 Clean sheets 5

1 Gianluigi Buffon - 2006

Italy

Going into the 2006 World Cup, Italy had been rocked by the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, which saw Juventus docked 30 points and relegated to Serie B, one of the harshest punishments in football history. With that chaotic backdrop, Gianluigi Buffon didn't have high hopes. "I never really thought we were going to win the tournament," the number one for Juve and Italy later admitted.

But by the end of a glorious summer in Germany, Buffon was celebrating wildly as Italy won their fourth world title. No opposition player scored from open play against the 'Maradona of goalkeepers' throughout the tournament. After an own goal from Cristian Zaccardo in the group stages, Buffon didn't concede again until Zinedine Zidane dinked a penalty over the line in the final. But Italy's wall at the back denied France's captain with a miraculous one-handed stop in extra time, forcing a penalty shootout which the Azzurri won.

World Cup Performance Appearances 7 Wins 5 Goals conceded 2 Clean sheets 5

