Key Takeaways Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the list after breakthrough decade.

2000s also saw greats like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario win iconic honours.

Thierry Henry, Xavi and Andres Iniesta also feature.

The 2000s was a golden age for football, with some of the finest players to ever grace the beautiful game bursting onto the scene and gaining huge success in this iconic decade. From the emergence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the superstars such as Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazario, there wasn't a year that went by without true greats of the game entertaining fans and leaving their mark.

Achievements, statistics and overall impact will be used to decipher where legendary players belong on the list, and only their careers in this time period are taken into account. This means that anything from the 1990s or from the 2010s will not be taken into consideration.

10 Iker Casillas

Real Madrid & Spain

Very rarely do you see goalkeepers being included in a list of the greatest players for any era. In order to be mentioned, you have to be a special shot-stopper who remains at the top of the game for an elongated period of time. Over this ten-year period, there were two number ones who staked their case, but only one has been able to sneak in.

With Gianluigi Buffon just missing out, it means that Iker Casillas takes the number ten spot. Both won several domestic honours, as well as a World Cup each. However, the empty space in Buffon's trophy cabinet for a European Cup, something his counterpart won twice in this period alone, means it's the Spaniard who just takes the nod.

9 Ronaldo Nazario

Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan & Brazil

The first example of a player who is impacted by the fact that perhaps his most dominant years also included time during the decade prior. Ronaldo Nazario, otherwise known as the original Ronaldo, was the make-up of a footballer that had not been witnessed before and has hardly been replicated since.

A Ballon d'Or winner in 2002, very few people had the Brazilian's blend of build, pace, power and exquisite technique. Unfortunately, his injury and weight issues meant that the peak of his powers came to an end by the time the middle of the 2000s had rolled around.

8 Kaka

AC Milan, Real Madrid & Brazil

As Ronaldo's time as the poster boy for Brazilian football was coming to an end, there was one man who was ready to take the mantle from him. Having already proven to be a pivotal part of both his national team and AC Milan, by the time the 2006 World Cup was around, Kaka was the secret star player for Selecao Canarinho.

Fans may not have known it given his unassuming personality, but his 2007 Ballon d'Or triumph told the entire story. That would sadly be his final year reaching such heights, as move to Real Madrid in 2009 coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the same club, leading to the playmaker being overshadowed and not quite hitting the heights expected.

7 Andres Iniesta

Barcelona & Spain

One of the most impactful Spanish players to ever grace the field, Andres Iniesta is perhaps the provider of the single greatest moment in his country's footballing history. The midfielder was actually a late bloomer at Barcelona, and was often seen playing a rotational role in the early part of the decade.

By the end of it though, he had well and truly cemented himself as part of one of the most dominant teams on the planet, producing countless assists and goals in vital moments. None more so than his extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final to hand La Roja the famous trophy for the first and only time.

6 Xavi

Barcelona & Spain

To say that Lionel Messi is the only player better than you to come out of the famed La Masia, given how many prospects from there have turned into some of the best in class, is an achievement in its own right. If your name is Xavi Hernandez, then you have earned the right to say that.

The diminutive midfielder could dictate a game like very few others and was the key in the engine that became Pep Guardiola's unstoppable machine in the late 2000s. Some may argue that Iniesta is worthy of this spot instead, but Xavi's role earlier in the decade was greater than his teammates, meaning he beats him to the punch.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Juventus, Real Madrid & France

If this was a list for the 1990s, then Zinedine Zidane would be head and shoulders above everyone else. The Frenchman oozed class, was capable of the most outrageous of things on the ball and yet could still take a game by the scruff of the neck and make it his own.

The former player of the year was even doing that in his final ever appearances during the 2006 World Cup, where he led France to the final almost singlehandedly before his infamous sending off. Had he carried on playing for just another couple of seasons, it may have even been enough to land him in the top three.

4 Thierry Henry

Arsenal, Barcelona & France

Over this 10-year period, Thierry Henry was a football sensation. At Arsenal, he became the club's all-time top scorer, leading them to two Premier League titles, including the famous 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04, when they went unbeaten.

Henry was known for his speed, skill, and incredible goals, winning multiple Golden Boots as the league's top scorer. In 2007, he moved to Barcelona, where he won the Champions League, La Liga, and other major trophies before calling time on his career in Europe and moving to the MLS. Still one of the greatest to never win the Ballon d'Or, Henry just missed out on a place on the podium.

3 Ronaldinho

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan & Brazil

Ronaldinho enchanted the football world with his unique flair and dazzling skills and was arguably the face of this era of football. After impressing at PSG, he joined Barcelona in 2003, becoming a global superstar known for his joyful style, breathtaking dribbling, and creative plays. He helped Barca win two La Liga titles and the 2006 Champions League all while claiming the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

His peak years were filled with unforgettable moments, from no-look passes to stunning goals. In 2008, he moved to AC Milan, where he had flashes of brilliance but couldn’t quite reach his former heights. However, he was able to make people smile watching football in a way that few can to this day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldinho is one of six players to win the Ballon d'or while playing for Barcelona (Luis Suarez, Johan Cruyff, Hristo Stoichkov, Rivaldo and Lionel Messi are the others).

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid & Portugal

From electric pace and trickery to thunderbolts and an unmatched work ethic, Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the world’s top players during this very period of his career. Without it, he would never have had the foundations to achieve all the records he would have accrued by the time 2024 rolled around.

Having burst onto the scene at Manchester United in 2003, winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League, and the 2008 Ballon d'Or. His goal-scoring ability, flair, and athleticism set him apart. In 2009, he moved to Real Madrid for a record transfer fee, quickly becoming the greatest Galatico Los Blancos ever brought in.

1 Lionel Messi

Barcelona & Argentina

Lionel Messi takes the top spot. Breaking into Barcelona's first team in 2004, he quickly took the reins from Ronaldinho and steered the Catalan giants into the most successful period of their career. By the time 2010 was here, the Argentine had already won two of his eight golden balls and had so much left still to achieve.

His partnership with players like Xavi and Iniesta were symbolic of the Guardiola system, but no matter who came in and who was sent packing, there always remained one constant. The fact he was only going to get better is a true testament to the talent this man is.