Some of the most decorated and exciting players in the football world were born in 1999. The likes of Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt and Chelsea' Joao Felix, who have both had successful careers to date, are some of the most noteworthy names born in that year.

Players born in 1999 still have their prime years ahead of them, but many of these stars have already made a name for themselves and have enjoyed success at a young age. With that in mind, here are the greatest footballers born in 1999, based on the below ranking factors.

10 Alexander Isak

Notable clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Real Sociedad, Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has now established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Not only is he a key figure at club level, but he is now one of the most important players for Sweden. The forward scored a remarkable 21 goals in the league last season, further cementing his fan favourite status. The 25-year-old moved to The Magpies for a club-record £63m fee from Real Sociedad in 2022. Isak is yet to win a league title, but has won the DFB Pokal with both Borussia Dortmund and Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad.

Club Appearances Trophies AIK 29 Borussia Dortmund 13 DFB Pokal (2017) Willem II 18 Real Sociedad 132 Copa del Rey (2021) Newcastle United 73

9 Rafael Leao

Notable clubs: Sporting CP, LOSC Lille, AC Milan

After beginning his career in the Sporting academy, Rafael Leao made his first-team debut for the Portuguese club in 2018. In the same year, he got his first taste of silverware, winning the Portuguese League Cup.

Shortly after, he joined Lille on a free transfer before moving to AC Milan for €35m in 2019. Leao is considered as one of the most dangerous left-wingers in the world and is valued at €90m. The Portugal international played a pivotal role in AC Milan's recent Serie A triumph, notching 19 goal contributions in 34 league matches.

Club Appearances Trophies Sporting CP 3 Portuguese League Cup (2018) LOSC Lille 24 AC Milan 169 Serie A title (2022)

8 Ronald Araujo

Notable clubs: Barcelona

Ronald Araujo now has his name alongside Europe's most elite centre-backs. The Uruguayan is known for his aggressive tackling and his ability to read the game, which allows him to intercept at crucial moments. Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez regarded Araujo as an influential member of his team with the defender playing a huge role in the Spanish clubs recent success. Controversially, both Araujo and Xavi were sent off in the UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023-24.

Club Appearances Trophies CA Rentistas 17 CA Boston River 31 Barcelona 150 La Liga title (2023) Spanish Super Cup (2023) Copa del Rey (2023)

7 Mason Mount

Notable clubs: Chelsea, Derby County, Manchester United

Despite injuries at Manchester United in 2023-24, Mason Mount has won some of the biggest honours in football. The Englishman emerged from the Chelsea academy and following a series of successful loan spells, he was promoted by Frank Lampard to the first-team setup.

Mount grabbed the match-winning assist in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City to secure his first trophy. Just months later, the midfielder came close to winning his first international trophy, however England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the European Championship final. In recent seasons, Mount has struggled with various injuries and is yet to kick-start his career at Manchester United.

Club Appearances Trophies Chelsea 195 FIFA Club World Cup (2022) UEFA Super Cup (2021) UEFA Champions League (2021) Derby County 44 Vitesse Arnhem 39 Manchester United 23 FA Cup (2024)

6 Reece James

Notable clubs: Chelsea, Wigan Athletic

Reece James spent the majority of his career at Chelsea and has developed into one of the most well-rounded fullbacks in world football. The Cobham graduate can operate as a traditional right-back or more advanced as a wing-back.

The Chelsea captain has all the attributes of a modern full-back and is known for his incredible work-rate. Like Mount, the defender was part of the Thomas Tuchel side, which enjoyed plenty of success in Europe between 2021 and 2022. James has been unable to break into the England setup on a regular basis, due to injuries which have seen him sidelined for prolonged periods of time.

Club Appearances Trophies Chelsea 158 FIFA Club World Cup (2022) UEFA Super Cup (2021) UEFA Champions League (2021) Wigan 46

5 Joao Felix

Notable clubs: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Barcelona

Joao Felix initially trained at Porto's youth academy, however he moved to Benfica's academy in 2015 and gradually rose through the ranks. Felix was considered one of the best young talents in the world when he joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for £113m in 2019.

However, the forward was unable to replicate his form from Benfica in Diego Simeone's defensive system, which limited Felix's creative qualities. Despite this, the Portuguese player was a member of the squad that beat Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to the La Liga title in 2021.

Since then, the versatile attacker has found himself left out of the plans in the Spanish capital and has tried to resurrect his career with loan moves to Barcelona and Chelsea. Felix returned to Chelsea on a permanent basis in 2024 and scored on his second debut for the club, beating compatriot Jose Sa in their 6-2 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Club Appearances Trophies Benfica 43 Primeria Liga (2019) Atlético Madrid 131 La Liga title (2021) Chelsea 24 Barcelona 44

4 Kai Havertz

Notable clubs: Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Arsenal

Despite winning three major competitions with Chelsea, including the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final, Kai Havertz found himself looking for another club after he was told by the new ownership that he was no longer considered to be an integral part of their plans. His £65m move to Arsenal in 2023 raised questions with the forward unable to replicate his impressive Bundesliga goal scoring record in the Premier League.

However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has got the German back to his scintillating best. Havertz, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a striker, scored 13 goals and notched seven assists in 37 league matches last season. The striker is one of the most essential components of Arsenal's stacked forward line, as his tidy link-up play has also allowed wingers Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to get in behind the opposition defense on a more regular basis.

Club Appearances Trophies Bayer Leverkusen 150 Chelsea 139 FIFA Club World Cup (2022) UEFA Super Cup (2021) UEFA Champions League (2021) Arsenal 57 Community Shield (2023)

3 Matthijs de Ligt

Notable clubs: Ajax, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United

Matthis de Ligt has enjoyed plenty of success during the early stage of his career. The Dutchman was named the youngest captain of Ajax in March 2018 and since then he has won a league at every club he has played for.

The defender graduated from the Ajax academy before progressing to the first-team. De Ligt was part of the historic Ajax team, which beat Juventus to reach a Champions League semi-final for the first time since 1997. The Netherlands international, who has already played in three different leagues prior to his move to England this summer, has made a solid start at Manchester United. De Ligt scored his first goal for the club during their 3-0 win at Southampton.

Club Appearances Trophies Ajax 117 Eredivisie title (2019) KNVP Cup (2019) Juventus 117 Serie A title (2020) Italian Super Cup (2021) Coppa Italia (2021) Bayern Munich 73 Bundesliga title (2023) German Super Cup (2023) Manchester United 6

2 Declan Rice

Notable clubs: West Ham United, Arsenal

Although Declan Rice will be looking to add to the two trophies he has won so far, he is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in football. The £100m player is athletically and physically superior compared to the majoirty of the players in his position, while he is also very capable on the ball.

Rice captained West Ham to their first piece of silverware since lifting the FA Cup in 1980 and their first European trophy since 1965. His performances in both the league and Europe earned him a move to title challengers Arsenal. Since moving to North London, the England international has developed his game even further and is now operating as more of a box to box midfielder.

Clubs Appearances Trophies West Ham United 245 UEFA Conference League (2023) Arsenal 56 Community Shield (2023)

1 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Paris St Germain

Not only has Gianluigi Donnarumma had a very successful career at club level, but his performances in Italy's UEFA European Championship triumph in 2021 will go down in history. The Italian played a pivotal role in the final against England, saving both Jadon Sancho and Buykayo Saka's efforts in the dramatic shootout to win his nation the competiton for the first time since 1968.

At club level, Donnarumma will go down as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in history. After a six year stint with Milan, the keeper moved to Paris Saint-Germain in June 2021 on a free transfer. The 25-year-old went on to win the Ligue 1 title three years in a row and has further cemented his status as one of the best shot-stoppers in football.

Club Appearances Trophies AC Milan 251 Italian Super Cup (2017) Paris St Germain 118 Ligue 1 title (2022, 2023, 2024) French Cup (2024) French Super Cup (2023, 2024)

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of 23/09/2024