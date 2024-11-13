The year 2000 saw a new millennium celebrated all over the world. But almost 25 years later, quite the pool of footballing talent has emerged, having been welcomed into the world at the turn of the century.

We're talking about some of the top young stars in world football today, some of whom were named on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or. From wingers with dazzling feet to players revolutionalising their position – not to mention strikers who have more goal contributions than games played – some of the very best and most exciting players across all top five European leagues just so happened to be born in 2000.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 greatest footballers born in the year 2000, but with so many talented players, not all of them could make the top 10.

As such, some honourable mentions include Jeremie Frimpong, who was pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen's undefeated Bundesliga delight last season, and Pedro Neto, who has quickly become a success under Enzo Maresca since arriving at Chelsea.

Those individuals who did make the top 10 have each been ranked according to the following criteria:

Ranking Factors

Major trophies won

Statistical data - appearances, goals, assists etc.

Individual accolades

How influential they are to their current team.

10 Greatest Footballers Born in 2000 Ranking Player Current Club Country 1. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil 2. Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 3. Phil Foden Manchester City England 4. Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid France 5. Lois Openda RB Leipzig Belgium 6. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Canada 7. Julian Alvarez Atlético Madrid Argentina 8. Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 9. Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham Hotspur Sweden 10. Jadon Sancho Chelsea England

10 Jadon Sancho

Clubs played for: Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Chelsea

Possibly a contentious pick to have Jadon Sancho included in the top 10 based on his tumultuous stint with Manchester United. However, his early career with Borussia Dortmund, and his brief return there on loan last season, where he helped them to reach the Champions League final, should not be overlooked.

A Manchester City academy product, Sancho moved to Germany when he was just 17 years old, where he would spend the next four years, he quickly emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football, tearing up the league, and scoring a competition-high six goals on his way to helping Dortmund lift the DFB-Pokal in the 2021/22 season, including scoring a brace in the final.

A very talented operator down the flanks, often looking to provide for his teammates to help the team put wins on the board, Sancho provided 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 appearances in all competitions, which saw him make a £73 million switch to the Premier League to join Man United in 2021.

Now with Chelsea, fitness issues mean he has seen limited game time, though he has made the most of his opportunities when granted, having recorded three assists in five appearances, and bringing that same electric attacking flare which we became accustomed to seeing in Germany.

9 Dejan Kulusevski

Clubs played for: Atalanta, Parma, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski was a bit of an unknown quantity when he was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in the January window in 2022. Having bounced around Serie A with Atalanta, Parma, and Juventus, the latter of whom he won two major trophies with, after five seasons where he recorded 38 total goal contributions, the Swede instantly made an impression on the north London side, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in his first 18 Premier League appearances.

Since then, he has continued to progress and has been particularly influential for Spurs in the 2024/25 season, where he has moved inside the field to operate in the No. 10 position and has made it his own, edging out James Maddison at times in the competition for places.

Having been a real game-changer since his move, tallying 17 goals and 24 assists in England, there is the expectation that Kulusevski will continue to get better as he develops further under Ange Postecoglou, with the 24-year-old already beginning to ascend into stardom status.

8 Vitinha

Clubs played for: Porto, Wolverhampton Wanders, Paris Saint-Germain

Vitinha is just one of many Portuguese midfield talents to have emerged over the last few years. Deployed mainly as a central midfielder, though he has spent time both in attacking midfield, and out wide, the Paris Saint-Germain star has come of age under Luis Enrique, amid the departures of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi.

Having won the league twice with Porto, and twice with PSG, Vitinha already has a decorated resumé, also including a Coupe de France, and two Taca de Portugal titles, as well as two French Super Cups. In fact, the one season in his young career so far where he has failed to win silverware was when he spent the year on loan with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Known for being able to receive the ball in tight situations - rarely losing it - and wriggle his way out of pressure in order to play his team forward, averaging an 89.6 percent pass completion rate across his career, while also having 21 goal contributions in the last three seasons, Vitinha is arguably underrated. But, having a breakout international campaign in Portugal's run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, along with an impressive season with PSG, saw him place 26th overall in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

7 Julian Alvarez

Clubs played for: River Plate, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid

At just 22 years old, Julian Alvarez had already completed football. Having spent the early parts of his professional career with River Plate, the Argentine forward made the switch to Premier League juggernauts Manchester City in the summer of 22, and in his first season with the Cityzens, he was part of the squad that achieved the treble, becoming the first English team to do so since Man United in 1999. That same season, he would win the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, while he has also won two Copa América titles, in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

But, after just two seasons, where he made 103 appearances across all competitions, scoring 36 goals and assisting 18 more, Alvarez sought a fresh challenge elsewhere and headed off to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid.

Currently in his first season with the Spanish club, the 24-year-old attacker who is known for his mobility and creativity in attack, where he can play all across the front line, has already made his mark, notching eight goal contributions in his first 17 outings, and is likely to be one of the star names at the forefront of Argentine football when Messi ultimately hangs up his boots for good.

6 Alphonso Davies

Clubs played for: Vancouver Whitecaps, Bayern Munich

One of the most prolific defensive talents in European football at the moment is Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies. The Canadian got his big move very early on in his career, moving from North America to Germany at the age of 17, where he quickly developed into one of the best defenders in the world.

With his rapid pace on the left flank, Davies has the ability to get forward and participate in the attack, while also being able to transition quickly and get back down the line to recover in defence. That injection of pace, combined with his skilful dribbling and crossing prowess make him one of the most versatile backs in Europe. Furthermore, along with 11 goals and 34 assists, Davies also already has 10 major trophies to his name, winning six league titles in his first seven years with Bayern.

More recently, he has been announced as the new captain of the Canadian National Team, with him already being viewed as one of the country's best-ever footballing products, and spearheading the resurgence of international football in Canada, where he already has 15 goals and 18 assists in 55 appearances.

5 Lois Openda

Clubs played for: Club Brugge, Vitesse, Lens, RB Leipzig

Lois Openda may be one of the lesser-known names on this list, but he has taken the Bundesliga by storm since he made his move from Club Brugge (where he spent two years on loan to Vitesse) to RB Leipzig, via a season in Lens, in 2022, having burst onto the scene in Belgium, making 48 goal contributions in just 88 appearances.

With no disrespect to the Belgian Pro League, both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are much more challenging gigs, but if Openda's goalscoring numbers are anything to go by, he has made it look quite the contrary.

In his one season with the French club, Openda, then just 22 years old, scored a league season-high 21 goals in 42 appearances, which saw Leipzig not hesitate in choosing to snap up the young Belgian striker for a club-record signing of around £39 million plus add-ons.

Since joining the German outfit, he has continued to develop into one of Europe's most clinical forwards, already netting 29 times in the league, averaging 0.38 goals per shot on target, and attempting a career-high 1.89 shots on target per contest.

4 Aurelien Tchouameni

Clubs played for: Bordeaux, Monaco, Real Madrid

One of the next generation of midfield maestros to play for Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni's climb to stardom began in Ligue 1, where he spent time developing with both Bordeaux and Monaco before making the switch to the Spanish capital where he plays far beyond his 24 years when he gets on the ball in the middle of the park.

Operating as a ball-winning pivot, Tchouameni has racked up impressive interception and tackle numbers, where he has averaged 2.07 interceptions, 2.73 tackles and 1.62 clearances per game across his entire career.

On the attacking front, the talented Frenchman also leverages his attacking skillset to play the ball forward, averaging 1.27 progressive carries per match, and since his arrival to Madrid, he has recorded a 91.9 percent pass completion rate, making his £61.7 million fee look like a bargain.

Unfortunately for England fans, though, he is best-known for his long-range strike for France against the Three Lions in the 2022 World Cup, which contributed to their exit from the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

3 Phil Foden

Clubs played for: Manchester City

Hailing from Stockport, Phil Foden is one of the greatest academy products to have climbed Man City's ranks and live up to his 'wonderkid' title.

The 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year had a stellar campaign last time out, where he had the best goal-scoring output of his young career, in which he tallied 19 goals and eight assists, and was a hugely integral part of the City squad that won their fourth successive league title.

Despite this season being only his eighth with the senior team, he has already accumulated six league titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups, among other silverware, and has recorded 90 goals and 55 assists in 284 appearances in all competitions.

Able to be deployed as a No. 10 and out wide, Foden is extremely dangerous on the half-turn and has established himself as one of the league's premier talents, while on the international stage with England, he has helped them reach back-to-back European finals. As such, he was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, where he placed 11th.

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

2 Erling Haaland

Clubs played for: Byrne, Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City

Erling Haaland is a rare breed of striker. Clinical beyond belief, the Norwegian has more goal contributions than appearances in the Premier League, scoring or assisting on 119 occasions in just 114 appearances, with some believing he is the closest thing the league has seen to Premier League record goal-scorer, Alan Shearer.

But before he was tearing up arguably the greatest league in all of football, he was dominating both the Austrian Football Bundesliga, and the German Bundesliga with RB Salzburg, and Dortmund, netting 29 times in 27 appearances for Salzburg, before scoring 86 goals and providing 23 assists in just 89 appearances for the Black and Yellow.

Over the course of his young career so far, Haaland has averaged 1.03 goals per game, with an xG of 0.91 due to his average of 3.27 shots attempted per game, at which 1.79 registers on target.

Winning the treble in his first season in the English top flight, Haaland has all the silverware to match his goal-scoring prowess, and who knows how many records he will go on to break by the time his career is all said and done. But for now, at least, he is already one of the top strikers and number nines in world football.

1 Vinícius Junior

Clubs played for: Flamengo, Real Madrid

Of all the exquisite talents born in 2000, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior arguably tops the lot. Making the switch from Flamengo in Brazil to Los Blancos in 2018 at the age of 18, the winger saw game time right from the outset, and it didn't take long for him to become one of the best players in world football, period.

Shining under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabeu, the Brazilian already holds a plethora of records, and in his six-and-a-half seasons with Madrid, he has, at times, carried the team on his back, netting 95 goals and 82 assists in 281 club appearances, further cementing himself as Brazil's best player in the current era.

He looked a lock to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or too, after a 2023/24 campaign where his 35 goal contributions in 39 matches, including scoring in the Champions League final helped Madrid clinch the coveted European trophy, along with a La Liga title, and a Supercopa de España. But, in a rapid turn of events, Man City midfielder Rodri pipped him to the crown, which saw he, and Madrid players and executive members, fail to attend the ceremony. It later emerged that he lost by a mere 41 points.

Nonetheless, there is little doubt that the electrifying winger is one of the most mesmerising players to watch, and with his consistent goal contributions on the biggest stages, there is no debating that he has earned the No. 1 spot on this list.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 12/11/2024.