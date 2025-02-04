Ruud Gullit ranks at number 25 on GIVEMESPORT's list of the greatest players in football history. Now it's time to dig a little deeper and understand exactly why the legendary Dutchman is considered to be one of the best to ever play the game.

He is the first and only captain to have lifted a major international honour for the Netherlands. That honour was the 1988 European Championship, won in (formely West) Germany. Gullit opened the scoring in the final in Munich against the Soviet Union with a powerful header. The sight of his beaming face and dread-locked hair as he lifted the trophy remains an iconic footballing image.

Powerful, cinematic moments often allow great players to live a little longer in our memory. But there was so much more to Gullit than simply looking the part.

Style of Play

Gullit was a suave and stylish player

Gullit was an incredibly lively and dynamic player. He was also very versatile. In the Netherland’s 2-0 victory in the final of Euro 88, he wore the number 10 jersey and played up front with Marco van Basten. Yet he could play just as effectively in a wide midfield role, or as a central attacking midfielder. His reading of the game was such that he could play as a sweeper, too. Put simply, he was a supreme talent and is remembered as the most complete player in football history.

It was the way he played that was so awe-inspiring too. He was a tall man, yet everything he did was so coordinated and stylish, almost balletic. There never appeared to be an occasion where he wasn't composed on the ball. Blessed with athletic power and great vision to find a pass, on his day he was quite simply unplayable. He remains one of the greatest Dutch players of all time.

Career Achievements

Dominating Europe with the Dutch side and AC Milan

Gullit was part of the all-conquering AC Milan side that won back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990. The first of those was a thumping 4-0 win over Steaua Bucherest at the Nou Camp. Gullit scored twice in that final playing as a second striker. That season’s competition also featured Milan dismantling Real Madrid 5-0 in the second leg of the semi-final. Naturally, Gullit was among the goals.

He had earned the move to AC Milan after his performances for PSV Eindhoven in 1987. Prior to playing for PSV, Gulitt won the Dutch title with Feyenoord, where he played alongside Johan Cruyff. Although the Dutch master was by then 36, he was still hugely influential. The campaign would leave a lasting impression on Gullit.

1987 was also the year he was named winner of the Ballon d’Or, making him the first Dutch player to win the award for 13 years, when Johan Cruyff won it in 1974. Unbelievably, Arsenal deemed him too lazy to make a move for him.

In the 1990s he did suffer from knee problems, but still dazzled with Sampdoria. He then delighted English football fans by joining Chelsea. Although past his absolute prime, he still had plenty to offer, becoming a firm fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

Then, in 1996, when Glenn Hoddle became England manager, Gullit replaced him as Chelsea boss. He led the Blues to victory in the 1997 FA Cup Final, their first major trophy for 26 years.

Ruud Gullit achievements and stats League titles Eredivisie x3, Serie A x3 European Cup 1989, 1990 International honours Euro 88 Individual accolades 1987 Ballon d'Or, Dutch Footballer of the Year 1984, 1986 Club appearances 576 Club goals 219 Netherlands caps 66 Netherlands goals 17

What the Greats Say About Gullit

Praise for the great Dutchman from his peers

Glenn Hoddle played against Gullit in England's 3-1 Euro 88 loss to the Netherlands. He would later bring Gullit to Chelsea while manager at Stamford Bridge. He had plenty of praise for the Dutchman.

"Watching Ruud Gullit was like watching an 18-year-old play in a match for 12 year olds."

Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi was no stranger to creative genius, but he was on the wrong end of Gullit's brilliance in the 1989 European Cup Final. Hagi was very much a playmaker himself, yet he saw greatness when Gullit was in full flow:

"Gullit was a legend. He was more powerful than Van Basten, so it was almost impossible to get the ball from him. But he had a different style, and was Van Basten’s perfect partner: every coach’s dream is to have a technical player partnered with a physical one."

Gullit Today

The former Dutch captain works in the media

After his playing days, Gullit had high profile coaching roles at Chelsea and Newcastle. He had a far better time of it at Stamford Bridge than he did in the north-east. In many ways, he led Chelsea into the big time, signing global stars like Gianluca Vialli to join the club. Further coaching positions with Feyenoord, Los Angeles Galaxy and Terek Grozny failed to bear any fruit.

Gullit has never been short of media opportunities, with various broadcasters, in many countries, always keen to get his views and opinions on the game. Gullit has often appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2.

His son Maxim broke into the professional game, representing the Dutch under 19 side as a defender. He has, however, been without a club since leaving Dutch second division side Cambuur in 2023.

Stats via Transfermarkt.