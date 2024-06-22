Highlights The 1970s provided a host of iconic footballing moments.

Johan Cruyff, Mario Kempes and Gerd Muller all cemented themselves amongst footballing royalty during the decade.

The 1970s saw the birth of total football as Argentina, Brazil and West Germany all lifted the World Cup.

The 1970s were the breeding ground for 'total football', emanating from the Netherlands through Rinus Michels and Ajax to awaken the curiosity of tacticians as far as the eye could see. Brazil continued to prove their magnum opus hadn't dwindled with a third Jules Rimet trophy, Liverpool established Britain's first genuine football dynasty under Bill Shankly and later Bob Paisley and German football was going through a renaissance period, with Bayern Munich emerging as a serious contender to ensure European football continued to scale new heights.

As you can see, the 1970s were bursting with special football moments, and some of them have had a lasting impact, shaping the modern game as we know it. For these reasons, it is difficult to rank the 10 best footballers of the period. Rivellino, Kenny Dalglish, Ruud Krol, and Gaetano Scirea are all honourable mentions to the formidable list below which features the likes of Johan Cruyff, Kevin Keegan and Carlos Alberto.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Sepp Maier

Career span: 1962-1980

For the best part of a decade, the 1970s entailed exciting, offensively bounteous football. But, of course, to avoid the risk-averse, 'deadball' philosophies entirely would have been frankly impossible. And, as a result of Italy entrusting the art of defending, and Germany being capable of building well-oiled machines, defences often ruled the roost on big occasions.

While no successful backline is complete without a dependable goalkeeper, Bayern Munich found their tried and tested glove-bearer through Sepp Maier. One of a number of goalkeepers to earn a feline nickname – Die Katze von Anzing (The Cat from Anzing, the part of Bavaria where he was born) - the West German international really did have cat-like reflexes.

A 1972 Euros champion and 1974 World Cup winner with his country, the three-time German Footballer of the Year winner lifted three successive European Cups with his Bavarian club between 1974 and 1976 - dethroning Ajax in the process.

Sepp Maier's Career Stats Appearances 709 Goals 0 Clean Sheets 137 Honours World Cup (1974), European Championship (1972), Champions League (1974, 1975, 1976)

9 Dino Zoff

Career span: 1961-1983

Although his first and only World Cup triumph at 40 years old came just after the '70s - in 1982 - Dino Zoff was just too good to leave out. A goalkeeping legend who illustrates perfectly what it means to age like a fine wine, he retired just a year later, but the Italian did so on a high, winning the summer's goalkeeper of the tournament award in the process, while his club success stretched across the previous decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dino Zoff holds the international football record for most time without conceding a goal after he went 1,142 minutes without conceding for the Azzurri between 1972 and 1974.

In 330 appearances for Juventus, the shotstopper won six Scudetti, two Coppa Italias, and a UEFA Cup between 1973 and 1979. He was only ranked behind Lev Yashin and Gordon Banks when the International Federation of Football History & Statistics named him among their greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century.

Dino Zoff's Career Stats Appearances 837 Goals 0 Clean Sheets 384 Honours World Cup (1982), European Championship (1968), UEFA Cup (1977)

8 Mario Kempes

Career span: 1970-1996

Argentina winning their first World Cup in 1978 came alongside the coronation of a player who was simply out of this world. Mario Kempes cemented his superstar status, walking away with the Golden Boot as top scorer and the Golden Ball as player of the tournament as he scored a brace in the 3-1 final victory over the Netherlands, played on home turf at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The forward was a nightmarish proposition for many defenders throughout the '70s. First showing for all that he was worth with Rosario Central, before moving mountains with Valencia - a club he finished as the La Liga top scorer twice with - Kempes was famed for operating as the pre-cursor to modern day strikers. While his peers of the time opted to stay in the box and feed off their creative midfield teammates, the Argentinian would make and score goals all by himself, with his tireless energy to drop deep and then surge forward becoming a clear indication of the now-glaring fact that he was cut from a different cloth.

Mario Kempes' Career Stats Appearances 513 Goals 236 Assists 4 Honours World Cup (1978)

7 Johan Neeskens

Career span: 1968-1991

The '70s were revolutionary for the dawn of labyrinthine tactics. It was the first decade when football had seriously evolved from its simplest form, and Ajax manager Rinus Michels made certain that the sport would change forever. The side he led was arguably the greatest in club football history, and those who played under his imaginative umbrella of 'total football' would be likened to that of "artists, writers, even ballerinas".

One such example of a key cog in that unbelievable side was Johan Neeskens. A runner-up in the 1974 World Cup - a competition he scored five goals in - and then again in the 1978 edition, The Dutchman was one of the first true box-to-box midfielders and he walked so that the likes of Johan Cruyff could run. Neeskens starred as Ajax lifted the European Cup three years on the trot from 1971 to 1973 – and he later won the Cup Winners’ Cup with Barcelona, placing him in the argument of football's greatest midfielders of all time.

Johan Neeskens' Career Stats Appearances 413 Goals 85 Assists 34 Honours Champions League (1971, 1972, 1973)

6 Kevin Keegan

Career span: 1968-1985

Kevin Keegan’s legacy at Liverpool is not without complication - from the ‘King of the Kop’ to ‘mercenary’ - but there can be no escaping his astonishing achievements at Anfield and further afield with Hamburg. Plucked from the relative obscurity of fourth-tier Scunthorpe United in 1971, the famous bubble-permed forward was a constant in the Reds' early '70s success under the amiable Bill Shankly, as he collected First Division, FA Cup, European Cup and UEFA Cup winners medals with the club in the space of just six years.

In 1977, the 63-cap England international joined Hamburg for a then-British transfer fee record of £500,000. While all good things must come to an end, kopites far and wide scrutinised their starman for what they believed to be a move that favoured riches abroad. But Keegan would hardly care after the silverware kept coming as he lifted the Bundesliga title, before scooping back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards in 1978 and 1979.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Keegan is the only British player to win the Ballon d'Or twice - picking up the best player award in 1978 and 1979. He is widely regarded as England's first global superstar to make significant waves abroad.

Kevin Keegan's Career Stats Appearances 740 Goals 254 Assists 119 Honours Champions League (1977), UEFA Cup (1973, 1976), Ballon d'Or (1978, 1979)

5 Jairzinho

Career span: 1960-1982

A list compiling the best footballers of the 1970s wouldn't be complete without at least one Brazilian. Although even more prevalent in the '60s, the spellbinding fundamentals of jogo bonito were still a muse for many great footballing teams across the decade, and during the adventure of their third World Cup anointment in 1970, one man embodied the parallelism of football and life in the South American country more than anyone.

That man was Jairzinho. From being one of the silhouettes of kids playing football on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro to establishing himself as one of his country's all-time greats, the mesmerising winger made history by netting in all six of Brazil’s games in the 1970 triumph, registering seven goals in total – including one of the most memorable World Cup goals ever scored when he left an entire Czechoslovakian side crestfallen and on their haunches after fading in and out of opposition defenders before capping off an unforgettable solo run with a low-driven shot into the back of the net.

Jairzinho's Career Stats Appearances 63 Goals 34 Assists 7 Honours World Cup (1970)

A lot of Jairzinho's career stats are missing. His total appearances, goals, and assists while playing for Brazilian and Bolivian clubs are hard to find. This is the same with Carlos Alberto in the next entry.

4 Carlos Alberto

Career span: 1963-1982

Another member of that special 1970 World Cup winning team was captain Carlos Alberto. His coruscating moment in the journey came right at the end when the fourth and final goal in the 4-1 victory over Italy defined his nation to the rest of the world. Whereas his position told us about the Brazilian's defensive acumen and monumental impact from deep, a sweeping team goal landing at his reliable feet showed just how versatile he was.

Alberto is known as Brazil's best captain of all time and while right-backs that have come after him - such as AC Milan's Cafu - are considered much better defensive options, there's no doubt his importance to the side would have him rank highly among any of his compatriots for his superlative-laden leadership qualities.

Carlos Alberto's Career Stats Appearances 743 Goals 64 Assists N/A Honours World Cup (1970)

3 Gerd Muller

Career span: 1963-1981

Averaging more than a goal per game for West Germany, Gerd Muller's tally of 68 net bulges in 62 caps is a testament to just how lethal he was in front of goal. For Bayern Munich, this tally didn't dry up either, as he scored 398 times in 453 appearances in a club career that brought about winning the Bundesliga four times (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974) and DFB Cup three times (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971). He also won the UEFA Champions League's predecessor - the European Cup - thrice (1974, 1975, 1976), one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1967) and the Intercontinetal Cup (1976).

"Der Bomber" was named European Footballer of the Year in 1970. After a successful season at Bayern Munich, he scored ten goals in the 1970 FIFA World Cup for West Germany, where he received the Golden Boot as top goalscorer, before winning the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gerd Muller ranks third in the all-time World Cup top scorers list. His tally of 14 goals sits him marginally behind Ronaldo (15 goals) and Miroslav Klose (16 goals). Yet, his ratio of 1.08 goal pers game is superior to his rivals for the coveted record (0.79 and 0.67 respectively).

Gerd Muller's Career Stats Appearances 613 Goals 570 Assists 102 Honours World Cup (1974), European Championship (1972), Champions League (1974, 1975, 1976), Ballon d'Or (1970)

2 Franz Beckenbauer

Career span: 1964-1983

Belonging to an elite group of men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager, the late, great Franz Beckenbauer pioneered the modern sweeper role – and there’s arguably never been anyone better at it than Der Kaiser. The ability to move into the middle of the park, create man advantages or simply spray the ball with accuracy all over the pitch are things taken for granted today, but they were perfected by the German, whose skills formed in his early years as an attacking midfielder never left him.

Between 1971 and 1974, the triple Ballon d’Or winner captained Bayern Munich to their historic three successive European Cups – and West Germany to World Cup glory. It’s an admirable trophy haul unlikely ever to be repeated without an armband on, let alone with.

Franz Beckenbauer's Career Stats Appearances 622 Goals 75 Assists 75 Honours World Cup (1974), European Championship (1972), Champions League (1974, 1975, 1976), Ballon d'Or (1972, 1976)

1 Johan Cruyff

Career span: 1964-1984

Johan Cruyff not only played football; he philosophised it. The most prominent exponent of the revolutionary Total Football system, Cruyff won trophy after trophy with Ajax and Barcelona during the '70s – most notably three European Cups in a row with the former. He also captained the Netherlands to the final of the 1974 World Cup and a bronze medal at the 1976 European Championships, making him an undoubted all-time great.

Like Beckenbauer, he too would go on to become an immensely successful head coach. Becoming Barcelona boss in 1988, the magical Dutchman promoted technique over physicality, overhauled La Masia, and introduced a style of play that remains sacred to this day – all while winning four La Liga titles and the club’s maiden Champions League. Nowadays, La Blaugrana are one of the most recognisable and gloriously successful clubs in world football - and that bottomless pit of gold can be traced all the way back to Cruyff, whose legacy lived on through the likes of Pep Guardiola and Arrigo Sacchi.

In 713 total career appearances, Hendrik Johannes Cruyff moulded himself into an empyrean, godlike being within football on and off the pitch. In all, he scored 400 goals and provided 358 assists, and it could easily be contested that he was the best footballer of all time whose name isn't Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. With the personality type of an achiever, Cruyff saw things differently to everyone else during the '70s, and while the period saw the changing of the guard from football as a straightforward sport, it was he who became the nonpareil revolutionary.

Johan Cruyff's Career Stats Appearances 612 Goals 400 Assists 358 Honours Champions League (1971, 1972, 1973), Ballon d'Or (1971, 1973, 1974)

All stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 30/05/24)