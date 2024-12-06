Key Takeaways Foreign managers have played a role in the Premier League's development just as much as foreign players have.

Howard Wilkinson was the last English coach to win the English top flight and that was prior to the Premier League's creation.

At the time of writing, only one entrant on this list is still managing in the Premier League.

The Premier League is well-known for its array of world-class players over the years, just as it is known for having been home to some of the game’s best managers. In the three decades and more of history in the modern format of the English top flight, there have been some truly sensational characters.

Of course, there have been countless British and Irish bosses over the years. Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager in Premier League history, is a standout example, but there have been far more coaches that, while not necessarily on that level, have still been great managers. David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Eddie Howe are just three names from a list of many.

With the growth of the game, however, there has been an increasing global influence on the division, with players and managers now being from a far larger field of countries than they used to be. So, with this being said, which 10 foreign managers have been the best to ever work in the Premier League?

Ranking Factors

An important criteria for this list is that any managers from anywhere in the British Isles outside of England (Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland) have not been included, hence why names such as Sir Alex Ferguson have not been mentioned outside of the introduction. This list has also been based on:

Quality - A simple but important factor, how good was the manager at implementing tactics and improving players?

- A simple but important factor, how good was the manager at implementing tactics and improving players? Trophies won - How many honours did each entrant win and how significant were they for the club they were with?

- How many honours did each entrant win and how significant were they for the club they were with? Legacy - How well-remembered is each entrant? What legacy did they carve out for themselves in England?

- How well-remembered is each entrant? What legacy did they carve out for themselves in England? Fan reception - Do the fans of the club, or clubs, that each entrant managed remember them fondly?

10 Best Foreign Premier League Managers of All Time Rank Name Club(s) Time in League Honours Won 1. Arsene Wenger Arsenal 1996-2018 3x Premier League 7x FA Cup 2. Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2016-present 6x Premier League 1x Champions League 2x FA Cup 4x EFL Cup 3. Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2015-2024 1x Premier League 1x Champions League 1x FA Cup 2x EFL Cup 4. Jose Mourinho Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur 2004-2007, 2013-2015, 2016-2018, 2019-2021 3x Premier League 1x FA Cup 4x League Cup 1x Europa League 5. Rafa Benitez Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton 2004-2010, 2012-2013, 2016, 2017-2019, 2021-2022 1x Champions League 1x Europa League 1x FA Cup 6. Antonio Conte Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur 2016-2018, 2021-2023 1x Premier League 1x FA Cup 7. Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea, Everton 2009-2011, 2019-2021 1x Premier League 1x FA Cup 8. Mauricio Pochettino Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea 2013-2014, 2014-2019, 2023-2024 N/A 9. Claudio Ranieri Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham, Watford 2000-2004, 2015-2017, 2017-2018, 2021-2022 1x Premier League 10. Thomas Frank Brentford 2021-present N/A

10 Thomas Frank

Brentford

Close

The 21st century has been about progression for Brentford. They rose from the fourth tier and later fell back into that division before earning promotion once again. They reached the Championship in 2014 where the club established themselves in the second tier under Dean Smith until, in 2018, he was replaced by Thomas Frank.

Frank reached two Championship play-off finals with the Bees, sealing promotion on the second attempt. Since then, despite being marked for an immediate relegation, Frank has transformed Brentford into a solid, mid-table Premier League side. With smart signings like Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbuemo, Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt, amongst many others, consistently defying the odds.

Knowing that they would have less of the ball in the Premier League when compared to the Championship, Frank has adapted his team to be a threat from set pieces and throw-ins. Last season, despite a consistent number of injuries to important players and suspension to Toney, the Dane still managed to finish 13 points ahead of the relegation zone.

Frank’s name has understandably been put into the mixer for jobs that open up amongst the Premier League’s higher-ranked sides, but the manager has shown little interest in working anywhere other than the team with which he has spent all of his time in England.

9 Claudio Ranieri

Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham, Watford

Currently employed at Roma in his third stint as the club’s manager, Claudio Ranieri’s first taste of management in England came when Chelsea appointed him in the year 2000. Over the course of four seasons in London, Ranieri oversaw the development and in some cases, purchases, of players such as Frank Lampard, John Terry and Joe Cole, also being in charge when Roman Abramovich took over the club.

Though Ranieri helped Chelsea reach a level to qualify for the Champions League, the Italian ultimately won no honours with the Blues. His perceived over-rotation of players led to the English media nicknaming him “The Tinkerman” and Ranieri was relieved of his duties as manager in May 2004.

There would be 11 years between then and Ranieri’s return to England. In 2015, he became Leicester City manager and succeeded Nigel Pearson, with whom the Foxes narrowly avoided relegation. Upon his arrival, Ranieri signed players such as Shinji Okazaki, Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs and N’Golo Kante to integrate with those already at the club, such as Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.

Ranieri’s Leicester side took the league by storm. They were surprise title contenders and their expected drop off in form never game. By the campaign’s end, the Tinkerman had become “the Thinkerman” after guiding the Foxes to a Premier League title, one of the greatest shocks not just in football, but in sports overall.

Ranieri was dismissed in 2017, much to the heartbreak of Leicester fans. Uneventful stints with Fulham and Watford followed, but the Italian’s work at the King Power Stadium has etched him into Premier League folklore.

8 Mauricio Pochettino

Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea