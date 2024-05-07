Highlights France produces top NBA talent with 47 players hailing from there, trailing only Canada's 62.

France is one of the most dominant powers in international basketball today and has been for a long time. France has produced the most NBA players out of any European country, with 47. Canada is the only foreign country to produce more NBA talent, with 62.

Let's take a look at the top five French NBA players of all time.

5 Nicolas Batum

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (2008-2015), Charlotte Hornets (2015-2020), Los Angeles Clippers (2020-2023), Philadelphia 76ers (2023-)

Nicolas Batum is one of the most reliable and consistent role players of the modern era of NBA basketball. Drafted in 2008, Batum has 16 seasons worth of experience in the NBA.

In over 1,000 regular season games, the 6-8 wing has averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals. He is also known to be a prolific threat from beyond the arc, hitting 36.6 percent of his 4540 three-point attempts.

Batum's NBA career began with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged 11.2 points over seven seasons. In the summer of 2015, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. His highest-scoring campaign came as a member of the Hornets in 2016-17, when he averaged 15.1 points.

Batum has gone on to play for multiple teams with serious title aspirations, including the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, but has so far fallen short of reaching the NBA Finals.

The 35-year-old will enter free agency this summer.

Nicolas Batum Highest Scoring Games Season Game Points FG(%) 3PT(%) 2011-12 W Denver Nuggets 97 - 117 Portland Trail Blazers 35 13-19(68.4%) 5-8(62.5%) 2015-16 W Portland Trail Blazers 94 - 106 Charlotte Hornets 33 11-19(57.9%) 5-10(50.0%) 2012-13 L San Antonio Spurs 112 - 109 Portland Trail Blazers 33 11-18(61.1%) 5-7(71.4%) 2011-12 L Washington Wizards 124 - 109 Portland Trail Blazers 33 12-24(50%) 3-8(37.5%) 2011-12 W Denver Nuggets 97 - 117 Portland Trail Blazers 32 11-19(57.9%) 9-15(60.0%) 2021-22 W Indiana Pacers 133 - 139 Los Angeles Clippers 31 11-16(68.8%) 7-10(70.0%) 2017-18 W Indiana Pacers 126 - 133 Charlotte Hornets 31 11-18(61.1%) 7-11(63.6%) 2016-17 L Boston Celtics 121 - 114 Charlotte Hornets 31 11-23(47.8%) 4-8(50.0%) 2016-17 L Charlotte Hornets 121 - 124 Los Angeles Clippers 31 9-18(50.0%) 8-13(61.5%) 2015-16 W Indiana Pacers 101 - 108 Charlotte Hornets 31 12-22(54.5%) 4-10(40.0%)

4 Joakim Noah

Teams: Chicago Bulls (2007-2016), New York Knicks (2016-2018), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-2019), Los Angeles Clippers (2020)

Joakim Noah's tenacity and fighting spirit were a staple of Tom Thibodeau's Chicago Bulls. Those teams were derailed by notable injuries to 2010-11 MVP Derrick Rose, but Noah left his mark on the Windy City nonetheless. The son of acclaimed tennis star Yannick Noah, Joakim grew up in Paris before returning to his birthplace of New York City at the age of 13.

After a successful collegiate career at the University of Florida, helping the Gators win back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007, Noah was selected ninth overall by Chicago in the 2007 NBA Draft. The 6'11 center spent nine seasons with the Bulls and earned numerous accolades along the way.

He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in 2013 and 2014. Noah won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2013-14 season, as well as receiving All-NBA First Team Honors.

Joakim Noah Chicago Bulls Stats Season PPG RPG APG BPG 2007-08 6.6 5.6 1.1 0.9 2008-09 6.7 7.6 1.3 1.4 2009-10 10.7 11.0 2.1 1.6 2010-11 11.7 10.4 2.2 1.5 2011-12 10.2 9.8 2.5 1.4 2012-13 11.9 11.1 4.0 2.1 2013-14(DPOY) 12.6 11.3 5.4 1.5 2014-15 7.2 9.6 4.7 1.1 2015-16 4.3 8.8 3.8 1.0

3 Victor Wembanyama

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (2023-)

The most hyped prospect to enter the league since LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama's debut campaign left no doubt about his current abilities, and most importantly, his seemingly endless potential. As he continued to get comfortable in the NBA, Wembanyama already looked like one of the best players in the league, thanks to monstrous outings towards the tail end of the season.

The 20-year-old dropped 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 7 assists as the 14th-seeded San Antonio Spurs took care of business against the second-seeded New York Knicks in late March.

Just two weeks later, Wembanyama and San Antonio shocked the basketball world, upsetting the defending champion Denver Nuggets 121-120 at Ball Arena. Wembanyama went toe to toe with two-time MVP Nikola Jokić. Jokić had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, and one block, while the 7'4 Frenchman had 34 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, one steal, and one block.

Make no mistake about it, Wembanyama is one of the biggest prodigies in sports history, hence his appearance on this list despite only having played one season in the NBA. Barring serious injury, when all is said and done, Wembanyama could go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Victor Wembanyama Rookie Year vs #1 Draft Picks(2013-2023) Player/Rookie Season GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG Victor Wembanyama, 2023-24 71 21.4 10.6 3.9 3.6 1.2 Paolo Banchero, 2022-23 72 20.0 6.9 3.7 0.5 0.8 Cade Cunningham, 2021-22 64 17.4 5.5 5.6 0.7 1.2 Anthony Edwards, 2020-21 72 19.3 4.7 2.9 0.5 1.1 Zion Williamson, 2019-20 24 22.5 6.3 2.1 0.4 0.7 Deandre Ayton, 2018-19 71 16.3 10.3 1.8 0.9 0.9 Markelle Fultz, 2017-18 14 7.1 3.1 3.8 0.3 0.9 Ben Simmons, 2017-18 81 15.8 8.1 8.2 0.9 1.7 Karl-Anthony Towns, 2015-16 82 18.3 10.5 2.0 1.7 0.7 Andrew Wiggins, 2014-15 82 16.9 4.6 2.1 0.6 1.0 Anthony Bennett, 2013-14 52 4.2 3.0 0.3 0.2 0.4

2 Rudy Gobert

Teams: Utah Jazz (2013-2022), Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-)

Rudy Gobert's defensive impact cannot be understated. The big man from Saint-Quentin has enjoyed an illustrious career in the NBA, earning three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He has been named an All-Star three times during his career, as well as six nominations to the All-Defensive First Team.

He received his only All-NBA Second Team selection in 2017 and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Alongside the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gobert is the greatest defensive player to come out of Europe.

After nine seasons and six playoff runs with the Utah Jazz, the lanky Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 7'1 center, along with fellow defensive specialists like Jalen McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, has been a major reason for the Timberwolves' transformation on the defensive end. Minnesota had the league's top-rated defense in several categories this season, allowing only 106.5 points per game and boasting a defensive rating of 108.4.

Rudy Gobert Defensive Stats Year BPG Defensive Win Shares Defensive Box +/- Defensive Rating 2013-14 0.9 0.6 +0.9 104.5 2014-15 2.3 4.3 +2.5 97.9 2015-16 2.2 3.8 +2.2 98.7 2016-17 2.6 6.0 +2.2 99.2 2017-18(DPOY) 2.3 3.9 +2.5 99.4 2018-19(DPOY) 2.3 5.7 +2.5 100.3 2019-20 2.0 4.2 +1.9 103.9 2020-21(DPOY) 2.7 5.2 +2.8 100.5 2021-22 2.1 4.3 +1.7 103.2 2022-23 1.4 3.5 +0.7 109.5 2023-24 2.1 5.8 +1.7 104.4

1 Tony Parker

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (2001-2018), Charlotte Hornets (2018-2019)

With four championships and six All-Star selections to his name, Tony Parker is the most decorated French player of all time. Parker was the point guard of the legendary San Antonio dynasty, playing alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.

In his 18-year NBA career, Parker only missed the playoffs once: the 2018-19 season with the Charlotte Hornets. That campaign would prove to be the final year of his career, and the only NBA season that he didn't spend with the Spurs.

Parker is 11th all-time in playoff points with 4045, and sixth all-time in playoff assists with 1143. In the 2007 NBA Finals, San Antonio squared off against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a 22-year-old LeBron. The then 25-year-old Parker was named Finals MVP, averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, as the Spurs easily swept Cleveland.

In August of 2023, Parker was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, becoming the first and only French player to receive the honor.

Tony Parker Career Stats in Prime Season PPG RPG APG SPG 2007-08 18.8 3.2 6.0 0.8 2008-09 22.0 3.1 6.9 0.9 2009-10 16.0 2.4 5.7 0.5 2010-11 17.5 3.1 6.6 1.2 2011-12 18.2 2.9 7.7 0.9 2012-13 20.3 3.0 7.6 0.8 2013-14 16.7 2.3 5.7 0.5

Honorable Mentions

France has given the NBA an abundance of talent

Boris Diaw

Teams: Atlanta Hawks (2003-2005), Phoenix Suns (2005-2008), Charlotte Bobcats (2008-2012), San Antonio Spurs (2012-2016), Utah Jazz (2016-2017)

Boris Diaw Career Stats Games PPG RPG APG 1064 8.6 4.4 3.5

Evan Fournier

Teams: Denver Nuggets (2012-2014), Orlando Magic (2014-2021), Boston Celtics (2021), New York Knicks (2021-2024), Detroit Pistons (2024-)

Evan Fournier Career Stats Games PPG RPG APG 704 13.6 2.7 2.5

Ian Mahinmi

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (2007-2010), Dallas Mavericks (2010-2012), Indiana Pacers (2012-2016), Washington Wizards (2016-2020)

Ian Mahinmi Career Stats Games PPG RPG APG 618 5.2 4.4 0.6

Ronny Turiaf

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (2006-2008), Golden State Warriors (2008-2010), New York Knicks (2010-2011), Washington Wizards (2011-2012), Miami Heat (2012), Los Angeles Clippers (2012-2013), Minnesota Timberwolves (2013-2014)

Ronny Turiaf Career Stats Games PPG RPG APG 473 4.7 3.7 1.3