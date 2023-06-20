Key Takeaways The Premier League has been blessed with some incredible French talent over the years.

The likes of Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Robert Pires changed the course of flair players in English football.

Meanwhile, the likes of Claude Makelele, Patrick Vieira and N'Golo Kante altered the role of central midfielders.

As their periods of domination in international football over the last 30 years have shown, there are several world-class talents coming out of France. Right now, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann stand head and shoulders above the rest, and it would be a dream to see them compete in the Premier League.

While that may not ever be the case, there have been plenty of other French stars who have made a splash in England's top flight throughout the years, with some even making a case for being the best division has seen full stop. Here, we have decided to rank the 20 best from the land of the arts who have produced several masterpieces in the Premier League's history.

Ranking factors

Premier League stats (appearances, goals, assists, etc).

Premier League title wins.

Importance in their team.

20 Best French Players in Premier League History Rank Player Premier League Appearances 1. Thierry Henry 258 2. Eric Cantona 156 3. Patrick Vieira 307 4. N'Golo Kante 227 5. David Ginola 195 6. Robert Pires 198 7. Claude Makelele 144 8. Nicolas Anelka 364 9. Patrice Evra 278 10. Marcel Desailly 158 11. William Gallas 321 12. Emmanuel Petit 140 13. Bacary Sagna 267 14. Louis Saha 289 15. Gael Clichy 325 16. Hugo Lloris 361 17. Frank LeBoeuf 144 18. Olivier Giroud 255 19. Laurent Blanc 48 20. Fabian Barthez 92

10 Marcel Desailly

Premier League appearances: 158

Known as 'The Rock', Marcel Desailly certainly lived up to that name with solid displays during his Chelsea tenure. Sadly, his ability did not lead to any major silverware, despite playing a key role in stabilising the Blues' defence.

Signed from AC Milan in 1998, the powerful French centre-back brought leadership, strength, and tactical intelligence to Stamford Bridge. His calmness under pressure and exceptional positioning made him a formidable opponent. Although Desailly helped Chelsea achieve consistent top-four finishes, major trophies eluded him during his six seasons in the Premier League, leaving his west London legacy tied more to resilience than to silverware success.

9 Patrice Evra

Premier League appearances: 278

Taking nationality out of the conversation, Patrice Evra is regarded as one of the best left-backs the league has ever seen. His ability to both attack and defend helped Man Utd to several league wins along with many cup successes. Joining in 2006, the Frenchman quickly established himself as a key player under Sir Alex Ferguson, despite a shaky start.

Evra's overlapping runs and solid defensive skills were vital to United's dominance, and he built several key partnerships on the left-hand side. During his eight seasons, he won five Premier League titles, which is more than many others on this list can say.

8 Nicolas Anelka

Premier League appearances: 364

Nicolas Anelka scored goals wherever he went when in England, which was a fair few places. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bolton and Manchester City got to experience the Frenchman's quality at different periods of his journeyman career.

Anelka consistently proved his worth in the Premier League. His career highlights included winning the Premier League and FA Cup under Arsene Wenger, and later repeating those feats at Stamford Bridge in the twilight of his career. Though he moved frequently, his versatility and goalscoring prowess made him a valuable asset for each club, ending his Premier League journey with over 120 goals.

7 Claude Makelele

Premier League appearances: 144

Everyone is aware of the defensive-minded midfielder having a position named after him, such was his impact. Claude Makelele's time at Chelsea saw him help the club go from strength to strength on their path to becoming a force.

Arriving just as the Blues were starting to make a dent towards the top of the table, Makelele revolutionised the holding midfield role with his positional discipline, game intelligence, and exceptional ball-winning ability. He provided the perfect shield for Chelsea's defence, allowing creative players to thrive. His influence was instrumental in Chelsea’s back-to-back Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho, solidifying the club's rise to prominence in the mid-2000s.

6 Robert Pires

Premier League appearances: 198

A member of the 'Invincibles', Robert Pires didn’t immediately hit the ground running in England, but when he did, he became one of the most dangerous wide-men of his era. Without the winger, Wenger's Gunners outfit would not have looked remotely the same.

Joining Arsenal in 2000, the Frenchman blended creativity, flair, and clinical finishing from the left flank. Pires was key to his side's attacking success, forming a lethal partnership with the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. His vision, dribbling, and ability to score crucial goals helped Arsenal secure two Premier League titles, including the 2003-04 unbeaten season.

5 David Ginola

Premier League appearances: 195

One of the most naturally talented players to have graced a Premier League pitch, David Ginola was a driving force behind Newcastle becoming title contenders and one of the best teams in the country. The flamboyant winger joined the Magpies in 1995, where his dazzling dribbling, creativity, and flair made him a fan favourite.

His attacking brilliance helped Newcastle push for the Premier League title in the mid-1990s under Kevin Keegan. Later spells at Tottenham and Aston Villa saw him continue to impress, earning the PFA Player of the Year award in 1999. Ginola's elegance and flair left a lasting impression on English football and paved the way for players of a similar mold to find success.

4 N'Golo Kante

Premier League appearances: 227

When N'Golo Kante was signed by Leicester City in 2015 for only £5 million, no one expected him to transform them from a side narrowly surviving relegation to the most unlikely league winners of all time. Yet that's what one of the most humble and beloved men in football would end up doing.

Kante's relentless energy, ball-winning ability, and tireless work ethic anchored both the Foxes' midfield in their legendary title run, but also at Stamford Bridge. This is where the diminutive tackling machine proved he wasn't a one-season wonder, as several other domestic and European honours fell his way.

3 Patrick Vieira

Premier League appearances: 307

If you asked fans to name their choice of the best Premier League midfielder ever, Patrick Vieira would be one of the first names you get in response. A larger-than-life figure at the centre of Arsenal's success in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Moving to Highbury in 1996, Vieira blended power and skill like no other, becoming the driving force behind their midfield. His combative style, alongside his vision and passing, made him pivotal to Arsenal’s domestic dominance, including three Premier League titles and the famous 'Invincibles' season. Vieira's fierce rivalry with Roy Keane symbolised the era, with two of the biggest 'hardmen' in football acting as two combustible elements waiting to collide.

2 Eric Cantona

Premier League appearances: 156

One of the very few players that transcend the boundaries of what is expected of a footballer in this country, Eric Cantona had the presence of a true icon. His breathtaking ability on the field, along with his explosive nature off it, was a recipe for entertainment at all times.

Having won the First Division before the Premier League re-brand in 1992, Cantona brought swagger, creativity, and match-winning brilliance to a Manchester United team that desperately needed him. His flair and vision transformed the Red Devils into serial winners, helping them secure four Premier League titles in five seasons. Known for his audacious goals and fiery temperament, the centre-forward’s charisma and leadership made him a cult figure, forever etched in Premier League history as one of its most influential players.

1 Thierry Henry

Premier League appearances: 258

Possibly the greatest player to ever be seen in the Premier League, Thierry Henry defied description when he was at his very best. Quick, powerful, skillful, clinical and elegant are all qualities that only go a small way to describing how talented the forward was.

The fact that to this day, even after all the greats that have come and gone after he waved goodbye in 2007 - minus his brief return in the early 2010s - the fact that the Frenchman is still looked at as the bar to reach and topple for every potential great to come, is a testament to the level at which he achieved.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.