The role of a full-back has evolved dramatically over the years, with many different iterations of the position requiring different attributes and tasked with different responsibilities. For a significant portion of football history, full-backs were essentially wide centre-backs, with those filling the position often boasting a similar skillset to those deployed at the heart of a defence, perhaps with a less physically imposing frame.

In modern times, we've seen the emergence of more offensive full-backs, tasked with providing an extra option in attacking areas, and essentially taking on the traditional winger mantle. While inverted full-backs are the new fancy toys on the block, we may be seeing a return to the 'centre-back' full-back, with Pep Guardiola leading the charge with this antiquated evolution.

Regardless of the era, British football has produced some of the greatest full-backs of all time, in several different moulds, who have achieved exceptional feats within the game. The likes of Gary Neville and Trent Alexander-Arnold emanated from the small island nation, both enjoying outstanding careers in very different ways. Here are the top 10 greatest full-backs in British football history.

British Football's Greatest Ever Full-Backs Rank Player Career Span 1 Ashley Cole 1999-2019 2 Kyle Walker 2008-Present 3 Trent Alexander-Arnold 2016-Present 4 Phil Neal 1968-1989 5 Gary Neville 1992-2011 6 Viv Anderson 1974-1995 7 Andy Robertson 2012-Present 8 Lee Dixon 1982-2002 9 Ray Wilson 1952-1971 10 Danny McGrain 1970-1988

10 Danny McGrain

Clubs: Celtic, Hamilton Academical

A Celtic legend, Danny McGrain is viewed by many as one of the greatest defenders to ever emerge from Scotland, and is a member of the Scotland national football team roll of honour. Managing 62 caps for his country, and 681 appearances for Celtic over 17 years in the 70s and 80s, the right-back won seven league titles with the Hoops, and numerous domestic cups, captaining the Glaswegian side to many of these triumphs.

His freakish athleticism meant he was able to fulfill a role in the mould of a modern day full-back, pioneering the overlapping run, which became a trademark of Celtic's attacking style of play. Not only was he subsequently an effective offensive outlet, McGrain was also a tenacious defender who was an ever-present in several immensely imposing Bhoys back-lines.

9 Ray Wilson

Clubs: Huddersfield Town, Everton, Oldham Athletic, Bradford City

Identified and developed by none other than the great Bill Shankly at Huddersfield, Ray Wilson, similarly to McGrain, was ahead of his time, with his short stature allowing him to become a nimble offensive full-back, in an era when most players in this position were used as agricultural, one dimensional, defenders. Spending several years at Huddersfield and Everton, winning the FA Cup with the latter, the Derbyshire-born man was one of the most accomplished defenders in English football during the 60s.

However, Wilson is most well known for his heroic displays during England's only ever World Cup triumph in 1966. Starting all six games on the road to glory under Sir Alf Ramsey, the Huddersfield icon was appointed MBE for his contribution to the success, finishing his career with 63 caps for the Three Lions.

8 Lee Dixon

Clubs: Burnley, Chester City, Bury, Stoke City, Arsenal

An ever-present in Arsene Wenger's successful early Arsenal sides, Lee Dixon made over 600 appearances for the Gunners, winning four league titles and three FA Cups. His supreme one-on-one ability, crunching tackles and defensive awareness mean this success in a red and white shirt predated the French tactician, as he formed one quarter of the famous Arsenal back four containing Tony Adams, Steve Bould and Nigel Winterburn, under defensive coach George Graham.

Graham's celebrated defensive unit was responsible for the '1-0 to the Arsenal' theme that emerged into a notorious chant sung from the terraces. As football evolved, Dixon evolved with it, developing the attacking side of his game later in his career as his role demanded it, a complimentary indictment of his quality.

7 Andy Robertson

Clubs: Queens Park, Dundee United, Hull City, Liverpool

When Liverpool opted to spend £7 million on a punt signing from Hull City in 2017, they likely had no idea they'd be acquiring one of the greatest left-backs in modern times. Andy Robertson recently surpassed 300 appearances in a Reds shirt, and has won everything there is to win in club football on Merseyside, lifting the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. Tie in his 76 Scotland caps, the fifth most of any Scotsman, and the fact he led the Tartan Army to two European Championship finals, and Robertson's career is as illustrious as they come.

The 30-year-old may now be past his prime, but at his best, he was a rip-roaring, effervescent left-back who joined the attack as the final piece of Jurgen Klopp's high octane football. The archetypal maruading full-back, Robertson has registered more assists than any defender in Premier League history barring one, laying on more goals for teammates than the likes of Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes and Eden Hazard.

6 Viv Anderson

Clubs: Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Middlesbrough

A staple in the most successful period in Nottingham Forest's history, Viv Anderson was the East Midlands side's first choice right-back during Brain Clough's two European Cup triumphs and a first division triumph in the late 70s. Making well over 300 appearances for Forest, the defender later had spells at Arsenal and Manchester United, whilst also playing a prominent role for England, and became the first black player to represent the Three Lions.

Named in Gary Lineker's dream teammates eleven, Anderson has been cited as pioneering the position, with his all-action playing style resulting in increased demands being placed on full-backs. His endless stamina and engine, combined with his ability to read the game immaculately, meant that Clough entrusted him to hold down the right-hand side for several years in one of Europe's elite teams.

5 Gary Neville

Clubs: Manchester United

In terms of pure success, there probably isn't a British full-back with a list of honours as impressive as Gary Neville's. The nowadays outspoken pundit was a consistent figure throughout Sir Alex Ferguson's distinguished tenure at United, winning eight Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and countless domestic cup competitions.

In spite of an abundance of talented superstars arriving and squad overhauls enacted at Old Trafford, Neville survived two decades in Manchester, making 602 appearances for his boyhood club. His defensive solidity contributed to the platform Ferguson's teams provided the attacking players, and he supplemented the right-wing stars ahead of him, such as David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

4 Phil Neal

Clubs: Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers

There is actually one man whose medals table supersedes Neville's as the most accomplished for a British full-back. Phil Neal, who played 650 times for one of the most dominant English club teams in history, won eight First Division titles, four European Cups, and 24 pieces of major silverware in total.

The Liverpool legend spent 12 seasons at Anfield in the 70s and 80s, and played 60 games or more in eight of those campaigns, with his absurd fitness levels transcending the physical capacity of most players at that time. Trusted to convert penalties from right-back on a consistent basis, Neal's unusual force of nature stamina meant he was another full-back from this generation who was given the rare license to bomb forward and support the attack, while also possessing exceptional defensive acumen, named as one of the 11 greatest British defenders in history.

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Clubs: Liverpool

Some may scoff at Trent Alexander-Arnold earning a place as high as this on the list, but the Liverpudlian's creative output from right-back is unlike anything we've ever seen from this position. Registering more assists than any other defender in Premier League history, the England international's sublime passing ability (named as one of the greatest passers of the ball in British history) is of a level that few in world football can compete with.

Not only emerging as one of the true elite playmakers from full-back, Alexander-Arnold has the accolades to support him. Winning the Premier League and the Champions League with the club he grew up supporting, the 25-year-old has plenty of time left in his career to cement himself in this list and possibly push for a place higher up.

2 Kyle Walker

Clubs: Sheffield United, Northampton Town, Tottenham Hotspur, QPR, Aston Villa, Manchester City

Another eminent full-back, Kyle Walker has played over 300 times for Manchester City, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League. The Sheffield-born man has also been a dependable fixture in England's international set-up for several years, making 90 caps and featuring in the Three Lions' most successful tournament exploits since winning the World Cup.

Walker has also arguably demonstrated the greatest adaptability and versatility of any player on this list, performing to an elite level in a variety of different roles and he's now widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in history. Starting his career as a barnstorming offensive full-back at Tottenham, the 34-year-old has developed into a more mature, well-rounded footballer at the Etihad, deployed as a centre-back at times, inverting into midfielder and often taking up more advanced positions. His lightening recovery pace has allowed Pep Guardiola's side to continue to operate with a high line, with his speed acting as a safety valve for the team.

1 Ashley Cole

Clubs: Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy, Derby County

The most complete full-back to ever be unearthed on British soil has to be Ashley Cole. Developing through Arsenal's academy, Wenger granted him his first team opportunity in late 1999, and the electric left-back didn't look back.

Quickly establishing himself as first choice at Highbury, Cole played 228 times for the Gunners, and formed part of the Invincibles' back our. Controversially swapping North London for West London in 2006, the defender would go on to add another Premier League title to the two he claimed at Arsenal, whilst also delivering Chelsea their first Champions League title in 2012.

Named in the PFA Team of the Year on four separate occasions, Cole also made 107 England caps, with only five players in history representing the country more.