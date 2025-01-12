Summary Full-backs are finally receiving recognition and praise for their contributions in football.

The Match of the Day panel ranked the top 10 full-backs in Premier League history back in 2021.

Gary Neville, Denis Irwin, and Ashley Cole were among the top picks by Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

For as long as anyone can recall, there's been a saying: "nobody wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville." This timeworn adage underscores the often-underappreciated role of a dependable full-back, portraying it as a thankless job in the football world. But, like a swing in the pendulum, that perception has begun to change in recent years.

The humble full-back, once relegated to the shadows behind the attacking stars, is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker have proven that when the tide rises, all boats are lifted. This shift in perception is exactly what the Match of the Day panel—comprising Gary Lineker, Micah Richards, and Alan Shearer—highlighted in 2021 when they ranked their 10 greatest full-backs in Premier League history.

As Lineker pointed out, the role has evolved dramatically over the years, and their list reflects that transformation, from the old-school, hard-nosed defensive warriors to today's high-flying, high-energy wing-backs. Take a look below to see who made their cut:

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

Micah Richards' Top 10 Greatest Premier League Full-Backs

He ranked himself 10th and Trent Alexander-Arnold already among the top three

As a former full-back, Richards knows exactly what it takes to be one of the best. Having played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s 2010-11 FA Cup victory and their first Premier League title the following season, his opinions come with a wealth of experience. But with injuries often sidelining him, Richards had no hesitation in placing himself at the bottom of his list, coming in 10th.

"If I'd stayed fit, I'd back myself against anyone on this list," he confidently said, before ranking Lee Dixon 9th. Signed for a bargain £375,000 from Stoke, Dixon quickly became a key figure in Arsenal's iconic back four under George Graham and Arsene Wenger, alongside Winterburn, Adams, and Bould. With four top-flight titles, including two Premier League wins, and 305 Premier League appearances, his place in history is well-earned.

Richards then named Stuart Pearce and Denis Irwin in 8th and 7th, two players his colleague had ranked much higher. In 6th place was Andrew Robertson, another steal in Premier League history (signed for just £8m from Hull City). His electrifying runs down the left wing helped Liverpool secure their first league title in 30 years during the 2019/20 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League-winning full-backs sit first and second among defenders with the most assists in Premier League history. Trent Alexander-Arnold leads with 62 assists, closely followed by his partner Andrew Robertson with 59.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker, a six-time Premier League winner, earned 5th place. Richards lauded the former Tottenham man for his lightning speed and consistency, though age has begun to catch up with him, and it seems he's approaching the twilight of his top-flight career, as he recently asked to leave Man City.

Related Pep Guardiola Reveals £175k-p/w Star Has Asked to Quit Man City The Catalan native revealed all in his post-match interview after beating Salford City 8-0 in the FA Cup.

Patrice Evra earns his spot in 4th, as Richards said: "Evra was class. He started badly, though. He played in a Manchester derby early in his career and had an absolute stinker. But the way he turned it around! He had so much energy. He could play in any era." This notion is then shared in his pick at third for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite a torrid afternoon against Anthony Martial on his debut, there has proven to be nobody better on the ball than the Liverpudlian man. Richards said:

"He has transformed the role. You talk about Dani Alves over the past decade. Before then it was Cafu. Maicon had that little period. But I have never seen anything like what he provides in terms of quality into the box consistently."

Rounding out his top three, there were no arguments between Richards and Shearer on their picks for Ashley Cole in first and Alexander-Arnold in 3rd. But one big disparity was Richards' pick for Gary Neville at second. Shearer had him all the way down in fifth, but his longevity, passion, and haul of eight Premier League titles is difficult for Richards to overlook.

Micah Richards' Top 10 Greatest Full-Backs In Premier League History Rank Player Premier League clubs 10. Micah Richards Manchester City, Aston Villa 9. Lee Dixon Arsenal 8. Stuart Pearce Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham 7. Denis Irwin Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers 6. Andrew Robertson Hull City, Liverpool 5. Kyle Walker Tottenham, Manchester City 4. Patrice Evra Manchester United, West Ham 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2. Gary Neville Manchester United 1. Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Greatest Premier League Full-Backs

Gary Neville 5th; Denis Irwin 2nd

Kicking off his list, Geordie legend Alan Shearer echoed Richards’ personal assessment, agreeing that he would place the former English wonderkid 10th. However, the real fireworks came when the two pundits clashed over Patrice Evra’s ranking. While Richards put the Frenchman at 4th, Shearer shocked listeners by slotting him as low as 9th.

Despite only having glowing praise for Evra's talents, which saw him feature 273 times for Man United in the Premier League, Shearer’s ranking underscored the incredible competition in the full-back position. It’s a testament to the evolving role of full-backs, proving the old adage of them being "boring" is firmly in the rearview mirror.

In 8th place, Shearer picked Lee Dixon without hesitation, followed by Stuart Pearce in 7th – a choice that once again raised very few eyebrows. “As a top professional, there aren’t many better than him,” Shearer said. “He’d never let anyone know if he was hurt. The penalty he scored in Euro '96 against Spain was classic Pearcey.

Related 11 Greatest British Defenders in Football History [Ranked] From John Terry to Alan Hansen, here are some of the best British defenders in football history.

"After missing that infamous penalty in 1990, he had the guts to step up and take the next one. That’s what made him a warrior," Shearer said about the man who became affectionately known as "Psycho" after he became one of the hardest players in Premier League history.

After selecting Kyle Walker for 6th and Andrew Robertson for 4th, Shearer’s choices mirrored Richards’ to an extent. But another curveball came when he ranked Gary Neville in 5th, sandwiched between the two. Shearer, a striker by nature, admitted Neville was “reliable rather than spectacular,” hinting that his preference leaned more toward the attacking flair of modern wing-backs rather than the courageous defending Neville was known for.

At the top, Shearer and Richards agreed on Trent Alexander-Arnold for 3rd, but in a key divergence, Shearer ranked Denis Irwin 2nd, showing a clear appreciation for the full-back's all-around excellence. "He was Mr Reliable, hardly ever missed games and scored goals," he said of the Irishman.

"The £600,000 Manchester United paid for him from Oldham, talk about value for money. He paid that back and a few million more. He was always the quiet one in that Manchester United team, but he was like the silent assassin."

Ashley Cole’s ability to balance solid defending with a threat in attack made him the complete full-back. A key player for Chelsea’s 2010 Premier League title and Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003/04 season, Cole’s pace, stamina, and agility were vital in turning defence into attack. With his longevity and consistency, he is widely regarded as the greatest full-back in Premier League history.

Alan Shearer's Top 10 Greatest Full-Backs In Premier League History Rank Player Premier League clubs 10. Micah Richards Manchester City, Aston Villa 9. Patrice Evra Manchester United, West Ham 8. Lee Dixon Arsenal 7. Stuart Pearce Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham 6. Kyle Walker Tottenham, Manchester City 5. Gary Neville Manchester United 4. Andrew Robertson Hull City, Liverpool 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2. Denis Irwin Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea

All statistics via Transfermarkt (correct as of 12/01/2025)