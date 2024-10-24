Key Takeaways The best German players in Premier League history have been named, based on their accomplisments at Premier League clubs.

There are very few countries as intrinsically linked to one another, both inside and outside of football, as Germany and England. Many of the brightest young English talents in recent years have found their big breaks in the Bundesliga. The Three Lions also now have a German head coach in the form of Thomas Tuchel.

There have also been several German stars who have made waves in the Premier League throughout the years. From title winners to those who have been incredible assets for teams that have ascended up the table, these 10 names stand out above the rest, pipping the likes of Pascal Gross, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski to a spot.

Ranking factors

Premier League stats (appearances, goals, assists, etc).

Premier League title wins.

Importance in their team.

10 Best German Players in Premier League History Rank Player Premier League Appearances 1. Ilkay Gundogan 195* 2. Michael Ballack 105 3. Mesut Ozil 184 4. Antonio Rudiger 133 5. Jurgen Klinsmann 56 6. Dietmar Hamann 268 7. Jens Lehmann 148 8. Leroy Sane 90 9. Per Mertesacker 156 10. Robert Huth 322 * - still playing in the Premier League

10 Robert Huth

Premier League appearances: 322

The highest-appearing German in Premier League history, Robert Huth had a distinguished career, playing as a solid, no-nonsense centre-back for clubs like Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Leicester City. He won two league titles with Chelsea early in his career but is best known for his pivotal role in Claudio Ranieri's Foxes' stunning 2015/16 title triumph.

Huth was one half of a formidable defensive partnership with Wes Morgan. His aerial strength and leadership were crucial as Leicester defied 5000–1 odds to be crowned one of the most unlikely domestic champions in football history. Given that this came towards the latter stages of the player's career, it was a dream renaissance for the German.

9 Per Mertesacker

Premier League appearances: 156

Known for his height, intelligence and certainly not his pace, Per Mertesacker is one of those players who often doesn't get the respect he deserves. The man-mountain is a World Cup winner and yet frequently sees his quality get overlooked. While he never won any Premier League silverware, he had plenty of success at Arsenal.

Mertesacker's standout moment came in the 2017 FA Cup final, where he delivered an exceptional performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea. This is despite the fact he had played just 32 minutes of football that season. It would be his third and final FA Cup triumph during his time in North London.

8 Leroy Sane

Premier League appearances: 90

Many would've believed that Leroy Sane would still be around dominating the Premier League when he was first bought by Manchester City back in 2016. However, his memorable stint only lasted four short yet glorious years.

Sane was a key figure in City's dominant campaigns under Pep Guardiola. He helped the team win back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, including the historic 100-point season The German winger would even see himself be crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year after his first title winning term.

7 Jens Lehmann

Premier League appearances: 148

Jens Lehmann had a memorable Premier League career as Arsenal’s goalkeeper from 2003 to 2008, with a brief return in 2011. Known for his shot-stopping ability and fiery personality, Lehmann played a key role in Arsenal's "Invincibles" season, going unbeaten throughout the 2003-04 campaign to win the Premier League title, keeping 15 clean sheets. He would also lift an FA Cup and appear in a League Cup final during this time.

Interestingly, in the years since then, the former goalkeeper has gone on to claim the trademark of the term 'Invincibles', something he plans to use with his former teammates moving forward.

6 Dietmar Hamann

Premier League appearances: 268

While it is hard to imagine a player featuring for both Manchester City and Liverpool, given how strong the rivalry between the two contenders has become over the years, Dietmar Hamann can say he did play for both. After a short spell at Newcastle, the midfielder moved to Anfield in 1999 and spent the next seven seasons at the centre of the Reds' midfield.

He played a key role in the historic 2005 Champions League final, coming off the bench to help Liverpool stage a remarkable comeback against AC Milan, ultimately winning the trophy in a penalty shootout. Short stints at Bolton and Manchester City followed before leaving England's top flight in 2009.

5 Jurgen Klinsmann

Premier League appearances: 56

Were there other Germans who made more of an impact on the pitch in the division than Jurgen Klinsmann? That's probably be the case. But, very few have been able to encapsulate the hearts of fans as much as the former Tottenham star.

Klinsmann was one of the first true foreign superstars to make his way over to the league when it was still blossoming after it's rebrand in 1992. Not only did the German help bring more eyes to the product, but he showed glimpses of what made him so special. That's not to mention his trademark celebration either.

4 Antonio Rudiger

Premier League appearances: 133

Renowned for his physicality, speed, and defensive acumen, Antonio Rudiger became a crucial component of Chelsea's ever-changing defence after arriving in West London in 2017. He played a pivotal role in the team's triumph in the 2021 UEFA Champions League, consistently delivering strong performances throughout the tournament. Additionally, he was instrumental in Chelsea's victories in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Domestically, the winner's medals were lacking for the centre-back. This would lead to him departing for Real Madrid, where he has since established himself as one of the best defenders in the world.

3 Mesut Ozil

Premier League appearances: 184

Mesut Ozil was often a polarizing figure - people either loved him or hated him. When he was at his best, there was no denying he could be a world-beater. At his worst, you couldn't find many players who looked less interested in being on the pitch than the playmaker.

While he was never able to recapture the form that made him a star at Real Madrid and helped him win the 2014 World Cup, his dazzling spells were enough to earn him his recognition on this list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mesut Ozil has the fourth most assists in Arsenal's Premier League history (50).

2 Michael Ballack

Premier League appearances: 105

Michael Ballack’s four-year spell at Chelsea may not have showcased his best, but he still enjoyed notable success. He won the Premier League title in 2010, along with two FA Cup winners' medals and a Champions League runners-up medal. Voted German Footballer of the Year three times, Ballack also made the World Cup All-Star team in 2002 and 2006.

He played 105 matches for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals. Ultimately, his departure from Stamford Bridge came after a disagreement with owner Roman Abramovich over a contract extension - a sad end to his time with the club.

1 Ilkay Gundogan

Premier League appearances: 195

The best German player may also be the most underrated to have ever set foot on a Premier League pitch. They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Ilkay Gundogan being away from the Manchester City squad for just a year was enough to convince Pep Guardiola to bring him back to the Etihad.

Prior to his initial departure in 2023, Gundogan had already secured several memorable moments. He kickstarted City's comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa and claim that year's Premier League title. He also scored the quickest ever goal in an FA Cup final en route to winning a prestigious treble.