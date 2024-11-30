To be a goalkeeper, it has often been claimed that you have to be absolutely bonkers. However, no matter how much football evolves and progresses in the years to come, the player between the sticks will always remain one of the most vital components of any successful team.

For a side like Manchester United, which has spent various eras as the most dominant outfit both domestically and in Europe, top-class goalkeepers have always been a must-have. Whether it was Sir Alex Ferguson or Sir Matt Busby in the dugout, the Red Devils have historically either recruited exceptionally well in goal - or disastrously poorly. Looking at you, Massimo Taibi.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the ten best Manchester United goalkeepers in history, considering their personal and collective achievements as well as their record between the sticks at the Theatre of Dreams.

10 Andre Onana

Time at club: 2023-Present

United's current first choice squeezes his way into the top 10 above the likes of Fabien Barthez, which, after his first season, most would never have imagined. Andre Onana made a horrible start to his Old Trafford tenure, making a number of high-profile mistakes. However, slowly but surely, the Cameroonian settled and was forced to make numerous saves per game due to the number of chances his teammates were giving up.

Now in his second season, Onana looks every bit like the goalkeeper Erik ten Hag originally bought in 2023 to the surprise of many. He appears more comfortable in possession and has become far more reliable with his shot-stopping. If he can continue this form and add some longevity, there's every chance the former Inter Milan man can continue to climb up the rankings and turn into an unlikely success.

9 Reg Allen

Time at club: 1950-1952

Casting your minds back long before the Red Devils were spending ludicrous amounts of money for players that weren’t worth it, United set a world record by signing a goalkeeper from QPR for £11,000, a groundbreaking fee at the time.

Reg Allen, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in England, brought immense skill and presence to the team.

Although his two-year stint at United didn’t bring major silverware, he was a key figure in the first team and a popular player among fans. His brief tenure limits his legacy, and while his talent is unquestionable, it places him no higher than eighth in the rankings of the club’s greatest goalkeepers.

8 Sergio Romero

Time at club: 2015-2021

For a back-up goalkeeper to make the list, they would have to be an incredible number two. Enter Sergio Romero, who was exactly that. Despite limited opportunities due to David de Gea’s dominance, the Argentine showcased remarkable consistency and professionalism whenever he took the field. His exceptional performances, especially during cup competitions, earned him admiration from fans and teammates alike.

Signed on a free transfer under Louis van Gaal, he departed with an impressive 73% win ratio in a United shirt. Had he not been at the club during De Gea’s peak years, Sergio Romero might be regarded even more highly for his contributions and reliability as a trusted deputy.

7 Harry Moger

Time at club: 1903-1912

Harry Moger may not be as renowned as some of Manchester United’s other goalkeeping legends, but his contributions during a pivotal era should not be overlooked.

Between 1903 and 1912, he played a crucial role in the club’s development, making 264 appearances and becoming a dependable presence between the posts. Moger’s efforts were instrumental in United’s success, helping secure Football League titles in 1907-08 and 1910-11, as well as the FA Cup triumph in 1909. His legacy is firmly tied to the foundation of the club’s early achievements. In fact, an FA Cup winner's medal belonging to the shotstopper once sold for £25,000 at auction.

6 Gary Bailey

Time at club: 1978-1987

Following Alex Stepney's departure from Old Trafford, concerns arose about finding a suitable replacement for his exceptional talent. Enter Gary Bailey, who became a crucial figure in the team’s success during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He played a significant role in United’s achievements, notably helping the club secure FA Cup victories in 1983 and 1985 prior to Sir Alex Ferguson's arrival at the football club. Known for his reliability and skill, Bailey quickly won the admiration of fans and established himself as a key player. His contributions to the club during this transitional period between dominant eras left a lasting legacy in the hearts of supporters.

5 Harry Gregg

Time at club: 1957-1966

Harry Gregg is famously known as 'The Hero of Munich,' a title he earned not for his prowess on the pitch but for his remarkable bravery off it. Following the tragic Munich air disaster, he risked his own life to rescue several of his teammates from the burning wreckage, including the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton.

Beyond this heroic moment, Gregg established himself as the first great goalkeeper unearthed by Sir Matt Busby. He was a no-nonsense shotstopper who provided essential support for the youthful Busby Babes during their formative years. Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, he was even voted the best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup, an impressive accolade that placed him ahead of the iconic Lev Yashin. Unfortunately, Gregg departed for Stoke City just a year before what could have been his greatest night in 1968. But what could’ve been is not enough to prevent him from deserving a place inside the top five.

4 Alex Stepney

Time at club: 1966-1978

Alex Stepney was a truly remarkable goalkeeper for Manchester United, serving the club with distinction from 1966 to 1978. His 539 appearances across all competitions cemented his place as one of United’s greatest ever players. A key figure in a golden era for the club, Stepney played an instrumental role in winning the First Division title in the 1966-67 season and was a cornerstone of the team that achieved United’s first European Cup triumph in 1968.

In the final against Benfica, Stepney delivered one of his most iconic moments by making an incredible save to deny legendary forward Eusebio. Instead of being disheartened by the miss, the Ballon d'Or winner would simply stand and applaud the goalkeeper in a true example of admiration and sportsmanship. Such moments defined Stepney’s career, making him a legend in the eyes of United fans and football history alike.

3 David de Gea

Time at club: 2011-2023

Since Manchester United began awarding their in-house Player of the Year accolade, only two players have claimed the honour four times: Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea. For the Spanish goalkeeper, this achievement came during a challenging period for the club, as United's fortunes declined. Yet, De Gea’s brilliance often kept the team afloat, with performances that solidified his reputation as the best goalkeeper in the world at the time.

De Gea delivered some of the greatest goalkeeping displays in Premier League history, using his cat-like reflexes to make seemingly impossible saves. His breathtaking stops became a hallmark of his game, earning widespread admiration. After more than a decade of service, he departed Old Trafford on a free transfer but found rejuvenation in Italy, continuing to prove his doubters wrong. If De Gea had played in a more successful United era, he might have been a contender for the top spot on this list.

Related Former Man Utd Star is Highest-Rated Player in His Position in Europe This Season Another player Manchester United were wrong to get rid of? He's been superb during the opening weeks of the 2024-25 season.

2 Edwin van der Sar

Time at club: 2005-2011

The road to Manchester was a long one for Edwin van der Sar, as he was a goalkeeper Sir Alex first had in mind to replace the number one on our list way back in 1999. However, it wasn't until six years later that the giant Dutchman finally completed a move to Old Trafford.

Already well into his thirties, fans would've been right to be skeptical of the former Juventus man's arrival, as he had already taken a step down the ladder to join Fulham. However, they needn't have worried, as van der Sar proved to be an inspired addition. For more than half a decade, he was part of an incredible defence and helped the Red Devils win almost every accolade possible before retiring in 2011.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edwin van der Sar holds the record for the longest period of time without conceding a goal in Premier League history (1,113 minutes).

1 Peter Schmeichel

Time at club: 1991-1999

The £500,000 paid to bring Peter Schmeichel to Old Trafford turned out to be an absolute bargain, and the man himself turned out to be one of the very best in the business. The Great Dane was a phenomenal force for Manchester United, with his legacy defined by the sheer volume of silverware he helped secure.

Over eight unforgettable years at Old Trafford, he was instrumental in United’s dominance both at home and on the European stage. His achievements include five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and the crowning glory of the Champions League triumph in 1999, completing an historic treble. Known for his commanding presence and exceptional ability, the legendary number one has rightfully earned his place at the top of our list. It’s hard to imagine anyone ever surpassing him.