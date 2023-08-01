The Premier League has had some truly great goalkeeping talents over the years.

The spotlight is often on the goalscorers, the ones putting the ball in the back of the net, but it's the goalkeepers who are the unsung heroes, providing those match-saving moments that can define a match.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we take a closer look at the 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, ranking them from worst to best.

20 Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel, the son of legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel (more on him later) carved out his own legacy in the Premier League.

His world-class saves and leadership were instrumental in Leicester's fairy-tale Premier League title win in 2015-16.

His constant presence and unwavering focus make him a deserving entrant in this list.

19 Mark Schwarzer

Mark Schwarzer's Premier League journey spanned over 20 years, displaying remarkable consistency and a high level of performance.

His time with Middlesbrough, Fulham, and even Chelsea saw him pull off some of the league's most memorable saves across his 514 games in the league.

18 Tim Howard

Tim Howard's Premier League career was marked by athleticism, sharp reflexes, and vocal leadership.

His spell at Manchester United was brief but impactful, yet it was with Everton where he truly became a legend, playing 354 games, even chiming in with one goal.

His match-winning saves and command of his area made him a fan favourite for Everton fan, and one of the league's best goalkeepers of his generation, and even all time.

17 Thibaut Courtois

Standing tall between the posts for Chelsea, Thibaut Courtois established himself as one of the Premier League's finest during his 126 league games for the club.

His imposing frame and exceptional ability to read the game made him a truly fantastic keeper for The Blues, a key reason for their successes at the time.

Courtois' trophy-laden spell at Chelsea, in which he won the Premier League twice, solidifies his place among the elite.

16 Nigel Martyn

Nigel Martyn's name is synonymous with consistency, there's no doubt about it.

His spells at Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Everton were marked by outstanding saves and reliability.

Martyn's ability to command his area and make crucial saves makes him one of the Premier League's most revered goalkeepers, and he proved that during his 372 games in the division.

15 Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina's tenure at Liverpool was filled with breathtaking saves and moments of brilliance.

His quick reflexes, agility, and intelligent game-reading made him one of Liverpool's finest goalkeepers, and show why he played just shy of 300 games for the club.

A real character and leader for The Reds too, Liverpool had to wait years after Reina's exit in 2014 to find a goalkeeper that was even just nearly as good as him.

14 Hugo Lloris

France's World Cup-winning captain, Hugo Lloris, has been a bedrock for Tottenham Hotspur for years now, and still remains the club's captain.

His leadership, exceptional reflexes, and ability to make game-changing saves made him a Premier League icon, despite never having won a trophy for the club.

Lloris doesn't look like he's going to add to his 361 Premier League games for Spurs, with an exit this summer looking likely, but he'll still go down as one of the Premier League's best-ever keepers.

13 Neville Southall

Regarded by many as Everton's greatest goalkeeper, ahead of the likes of Jordan Pickford and the aforementioned Tim Howard, Neville Southall's contributions to the club cannot be forgotten.

His shot-stopping ability, incredible reflexes, and fearless presence in goal earned him saw him make 578 games for the club during his 17 years at the club.

Southall's influence on the Premier League is unquestionable, making him a fitting addition to this list.

12 David James

David James' Premier League career spanned various clubs, including Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City, and Portsmouth, where he played over 570 games in the Premier League.

Known for his athleticism and spectacular saves, James' longevity across different clubs showcase his undeniable quality as a top-tier goalkeeper, and ensure he goes down as one of the league's best.

11 Joe Hart

From one ex-Manchester City and West Ham player to another, Joe Hart finds himself on this list.

Hart's remarkable time at City saw him win the Premier League both in 2011 and 2014, the beginning of the club's dominant spell.

His sharp reflexes, vocal leadership, and key saves were instrumental in City's title-winning campaign, with his passion also helping him to earn a spot among the Premier League's finest.

10 Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel's near two-decade-long Premier League career is a testament to his consistency and shot-stopping ability.

Whether at Tottenham, Aston Villa, or Blackburn Rovers, Friedel's strong hands and reliability earned him wide respect, and he ended up playing 450 games in England's top flight.

He also holds the record for consecutive appearances in the Premier League, standing at 310 games, which shows just how consistent he was.

9 Shay Given

Shay Given's Premier League legacy is defined by incredible saves.

His time with Newcastle and later Man City saw him become one of the most respected figures in the league, and one of the divison's best goalkeepers.

Given's quality, which he showcased during his 449 games in the Premier League, make him one of the division's all-time greats.

8 Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann's fearless approach and unorthodox style makes his time at Arsenal frankly unforgettable/

An integral part of the incredibly 'Invincibles' season, which has yet to be repeated, Lehmann's impact on the Premier League was immediate and profound.

His performances, particularly during that unbeaten season, make him one of the league's most iconic keepers.

7 Ederson

Revolutionising the role with his pinpoint distribution and never-seen-before style, Ederson's time with Man City has seen him become a key figure in one of the Premier League's best-ever sides.

His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, combined with his consistent performances, place him among the league's all-time best goalkeepers.

6 David De Gea

David De Gea's out-of-this-world saves and incredible reflexes made him a defining figure at Man United despite his recent decline.

His ability to single-handedly change the course of a match by protecting his net at all costs puts him in a class of his own.

De Gea's reputation as one of the world's best goalkeepers of the 21st century is well-earned, and he remains one of the best the league has ever seen.

5 Alisson Becker

The best goalkeeper in the world right now, definitely in the Premier League, is undoubtedly Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

Alisson's arrival at Liverpool marked a turning point in the club's fortunes, and that cannot be overlooked.

His exceptional shot-stopping, composure, and leadership were key in Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

His place among the Premier League's elite is a testament to his ability, which is practically unparalleled.

4 David Seaman

David Seaman's time at Arsenal created a legacy that ranks him among the Premier League's elite goalkeepers.

Known for his calm composure, sharp reflexes, and excellent positioning, Seaman was a vital part of Arsenal's success during the '90s and early 2000s.

A three-time league champion with Arsenal, including two Premier League titles, Seaman's consistent performances, incredible saves, and ability to command his area have left a lasting impact on fans.

3 Edwin Van Der Sar

Edwin Van Der Sar's goalkeeping excellence solidified his place as a Premier League legend.

His spell at Fulham was great, but it was his time at Man United, marked by his calm demeanor and flawless technique, mean he's remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest.

Van Der Sar's legacy as one of the league's greatest goalkeepers is beyond question.

2 Petr Cech

Petr Cech's time with Chelsea was absolutely fantastic, and he was a key reason for their success during the early 2000s.

Cech's record clean sheets and numerous trophies show just how good he was, and his intelligence, agility, and match-winning saves make him one of the most influential goalkeepers in Premier League history.

1 Peter Schmeichel

Standing at the pinnacle, Peter Schmeichel's impact on the Premier League is unrivalled.

His intimidating presence, fearless approach, and incredible saves were key to Man United's dominance during the '90s.

His legacy, including the historic Treble win in 1999, makes him the undisputed greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history.