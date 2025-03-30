Summary There have been many incredible goalscorers in Champions League history.

Three men have scored over a century of goals in the competition.

Lineker, Shearer and Richards have named the top 10 finishers in the competition's history.

The Champions League is where the best of the best play, so to be considered as one of the greatest in any given category in the competition's history takes some doing. But to have that honour in arguably the most important one is even more special. Scoring goals is the name of the game, and given the level of opposition in Europe's elite tournament, it is easier said than done.

There are, however, some incredible names who made it look easy and have earned the right to sit at the table with other legends. In an edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards ranked the 10 greatest goalscorers in Champions League history.

10 Kylian Mbappe

Champions League goals: 55