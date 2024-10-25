Golf is a fairly easy game on the surface, swinging a big stick at a tiny ball in hopes of getting it in a hole in the ground. But anyone who can remember the first time they swung a golf club, would likely inform you of the hundreds of hours of practice they've put in over the years, only to slice a drive into the trees off the very first tee-box, every single round.

Very few people get to the professional stages of golf, and even fewer compete at the top of the standings, but these golfers were something else. These golfers have shown that the sport can be much more. Some go for a tactical approach, calculating yardages and dithering over club choice, while others have the innate ability to 'grip it and rip it', striping drive after drive, straight down the fairway.

From the rocky shoreline of Pebble Beach to the tree-enclosed fairways of Pine Valley. From the manicured greens of Augusta National, to the historic grounds of St Andrews, these players have conquered some of the best and hardest golf courses around the world. These are the 10 greatest golfers of all time, as per SB Nation.

Ranking factors include:

PGA Tour & Major wins

Ryder Cup performances

Historic feats

Impact on the sport

Top 10 golfers in history Position Name Nationality Majors won 10. Nick Faldo English 6 9. Seve Ballesteros Spanish 5 8. Gary Player South African 9 7. Phil Mickelson American 6 6. Bobby Jones American 13 5. Arnold Palmer American 7 4. Sam Snead American 7 3. Ben Hogan American 9 2. Jack Nicklaus American 18 1. Tiger Woods American 15

10 Sir Nick Faldo

Majors: 6

Kicking off the list is someone who was so good at golf, that he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II back in 2009 for his services to the sport. His domination of the sport in the late '80s and '90s was something very few others have been able to achieve. Faldo managed to win six Majors, with three Opens and three Masters. In the process of doing so, he became only the second player in history (second only to the legendary Jack Nicklaus) to win consecutive Masters, thanks to his wins in 1989 and 1990. He also played a part in five European Ryder Cup victories. With him holding the world No. 1 spot for a total of 97 weeks, it's not hard to see why he kicks off this list.

Nick Faldo's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1989, 1990, 1996) PGA Championship T2 (1992) US Open 2nd (1988) The Open W (1987, 1990, 1992)

9 Seve Ballesteros

Majors: 5

A man who many have credited as the reason why the Ryder Cup is the way that it is. The three Opens and two Masters Ballesteros has under his belt is impressive enough to put his name up there with the greats, but it was his impact on the Ryder Cup that demonstrates just how impressive he was. In 1979, he and Antonio Garrido were the first players from continental Europe to participate in the competition, highlighting the shift from just players from Great Britain and Ireland to allowing players from all over the continent to represent them. With four wins (one as non-playing captain), he has certainly left his mark on the Ryder Cup.

Seve Ballesteros' best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1980, 1983) PGA Championship 5th (1984) US Open 3rd (1987) The Open W (1979, 1984, 1988)

8 Gary Player

Majors: 9

Player accrued 24 PGA Tour wins and nine Majors, earning himself a reputation as one of the greatest players of all time. He also completed the career 'Grand Slam', winning all four of the modern Majors, the youngest person to do so at the time, and was only the third person in history to collect this accolade. But the records don't stop there. He was also the first international winner of the Masters thanks to his win in 1961.

Gary Player's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1961, 1974, 1978) PGA Championship W (1962, 1972) US Open W (1965) The Open W (1959, 1968, 1974)

7 Phil Mickelson

Majors: 6

Mickelson is the definition of longevity, having retained his spot in the Official Golf World Ranking's top 50 list for over 25 years consecutively, and with good reason. He holds six wins in Majors, and 45 PGA Tour victories and has been a mainstay at the top of the game for years. However, his most notable feature is his left-handed swing, despite his right hand being his dominant hand. His reasoning for this quirk is that, when learning how to play golf, he mirrored his father's swing, and has stayed that way ever since. 'Lefty' also holds the record for the most Ryder Cup appearances, appearing in 12 editions of the competition.

Phil Mickelson's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (2004, 2006, 2010) PGA Championship W (2005, 2021) US Open T2/2nd (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013) The Open W (2013)

6 Bobby Jones

Majors: 7

A trailblazer of the game, Bobby Jones is the only player to complete a pre-Masters Grand Slam, winning all four Majors in 1930. With 13 tournament wins from 1923 to 1930, he managed a feat that would last over 40 years. At the time, he was regarded as one of the most well-known athletes in the world. Yet, his impact on the sport was still yet to come, as he founded the now world-renowned Augusta National Golf Club and, in 1934, helped to start a little tournament called the Masters.

Bobby Jones' best at Majors Competition Best result Masters T13 (1934) PGA Championship DNP US Open W (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930) The Open W (1926, 1927, 1930)

5 Arnold Palmer

Majors: 7

Arnold Palmer, the man who mastered the Masters. Of his seven Majors, four came in Augusta as Palmer left a lasting mark on the sport, with 62 PGA Tour wins, including a period of complete dominance from 1960 to 1963 in which he secured 29 of those 62 wins, five of them being Majors. But once again, his spot on this list is secured by his influence on the sport. He, along with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player (commonly known as 'The Big Three') grew golf into what it is today, turning it from a pastime of the rich and wealthy to a popular sport for those from middle and lower class backgrounds.

Arnold Palmer's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964) PGA Championship T2 (1964, 1968, 1970) US Open W (1960) The Open W (1961, 1962)

4 Sam Snead

Majors: 7

Sam Snead was better than almost all golfers in the world at the ripe age of 85, when he shot 78 on the Old White course of The Greenbrier in West Virginia. But his prime was even better, with seven Major championships to his name. His record of 82 PGA Tour wins is one only equalled by Tiger Woods, an achievement so impressive that anyone else could only dream of doing. Only Jack Nicklaus could even come within 10 wins of the record.

Sam Snead's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1949, 1952, 1954) PGA Championship W (1942, 1949, 1951) US Open T2/2nd (1937, 1947, 1949, 1953) The Open W (1946)

3 Ben Hogan

Majors: 9

We start the top three off with possibly the best ball-striker of all time. Hogan is one of only five players who have won all four Majors, despite only appearing in the Open Championship once. His book on golf swings has influenced millions across the world and revolutionised how many players play. What is perhaps more impressive is that six of his nine Major wins came after a near-fatal car crash in which he was told he might never walk again. His hard-work, dedication and raw, natural ability is what cements his spot in the top three of this list.

Ben Hogan's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1951, 1953) PGA Championship W (1946, 1948) US Open W (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953) The Open W (1953)

2 Jack Nicklaus

Majors: 18

The only thing to separate the top two of this list is the flip of a coin. One of the most decorated golfers in history, Nicklaus, achieved a record 18 Major victories throughout his 73 PGA Tour wins, with six of those Majors coming from the Masters. Consistency was his middle name as he dominated the sport from the '60s to the '80s, while holding the record for most wins in the Masters, the US Open, and the PGA Championship. His golfing influence didn't stop once he retired either, as he went on to become one of the most well-known course designers, creating Nicklaus Design in the process, one of the largest golf course design companies in the world.

Jack Nicklaus' best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986) PGA Championship W (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980) US Open W (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980) The Open W (1966, 1970, 1978)

1 Tiger Woods

Majors: 15

Close

The poster boy of modern golf, a man so dominant in the sport that he single-handedly inspired generations of budding golfers to take up the sport. 82 PGA Tour wins, five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Opens, three Open Championships, two FedEx Cups, the list goes on. Golf enthusiasts flocked from every corner of the globe to catch a glimpse of the master at work. The first name that people think of when you mention the word golf, knowledgeable or not, is Tiger Woods. Winning tournaments and setting records became a habit for Woods, and his never-ending list of accolades not only secures his position at the very top of golfing folklore, but perhaps sets him apart as one of the greatest athletes of all time.