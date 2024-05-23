Highlights Ring Magazine have released their new heavyweight rankings after Oleksandr Usyk's historic win over Tyson Fury on the 18th of May.

Unsurprisingly, Usyk and Fury have taken 1st and 2nd respectively, with Anthony Joshua coming in at 3rd.

Elsewhere, Joseph Parker, Joe Joyce, Deontay Wilder, and Daniel Dubois all make the top 10 as well.

Ring Magazine recently updated their heavyweight rankings after the showdown in Riyadh between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and the top 10 includes four Brits, but has been met with a mixed reaction from fans.

The most important factor in determining the list is results. A fighter’s performance in a victory or defeat can also impact their ranking, as can their overall track record. Compiled by the magazine’s Editorial Board, as well as boxing journalists worldwide, here are the official rankings and the current 10 best heavyweights in boxing.

11 Daniel Dubois

22 fights, 20 wins, 2 losses

The first Brit on the list, Dubois has enjoyed some great success since becoming a professional in 2017. This is also the first time he has appeared in the top 10. Winning his most recent fight against Jarrell Miller to bring his record to 22-2, the hard-hitting Brit lost out to Oleksandr Usyk last August in a barnstorming affair. Dubois dropped Usyk in the fifth round, which was controversially ruled to be a low blow by referee Luis Pabon. Had Usyk not been given the five minutes to recover, the outcome of the fight could have been very different. Dubois is set to fight Filip Hrgovic next, where he is set to have another bite at securing the IBF crown. Usyk will have to relinquish the IBF title due to him taking the rematch with Fury, rather than a bout with the mandatory challenger in Hrgovic.

10 Deontay Wilder

47 fights, 43 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw

With 547 weeks in the top 10, Wilder has had the most turbulent few years of his career recently. After being undefeated in his first 43 professional fights, he was bested twice by the Gypsy King. Wilder was also beaten by Joseph Parker by unanimous decision in Riyadh in December, handing the American his third loss in his last four fights. Wilder still possesses the hard-hitting capabilities, however, that won him so many fights during the earlier stages of his career, but he will have to start securing more victories if he is to remain on this list in the future. Taking only three fights in the last three years, and losing two of them, means that his results speak for themselves in dictating his form. The American has billed his upcoming bout with Zhilei Zhang as his “last dance,” so it seems that he is aware of of this being a turning point in his career.

9 Joe Joyce

18 fights, 16 wins, 2 losses

Joyce has not had as many bouts as some of the others in this ranking, taking to the ring just 18 times since turning pro in 2017. However, he has demonstrated his prowess on multiple occasions in the ring against the very best in the business. Although he was beaten twice by Zhilei Zhang in 2023, both by knockout, the Londoner has previously beaten Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois, both of whom are in the top 10 ranking. Joyce is to take on Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena in July, which could consolidate his position as one of the best boxers in the current climate.

8 Jared Anderson

17 fights, 17 wins

Jared Anderson, the undefeated fighter from across the pond, is one of the youngest fighters on this list. The 24-year-old is undefeated in his 17 fights, winning all-but two by knockout. One of the more exciting prospects on this list, he has the potential to be one of the emerging greats in the heavyweight division if he continues on this trajectory. Currently holding the WBC-USNBC and WBO international heavyweight titles, Anderson does not have a fight lined up as of yet. There are talks that Anderson could take on Deontay Wilder after his bout with Zhilei Zhang, which could be a mouth-watering affair.

7 Filip Hrgovic

17 fights, 17 wins

Another undefeated fighter, Hrgovic has enjoyed success across his six-year career. His placement on this list is justified by his 17-0 record, but also by the quality of opponent he has faced. The Croat bested Zhilei Zhang in 2022, as well as knocking Mark de Mori out in the first round in late 2023. His dominance in fights is perhaps part of his high ranking here. Hrgovic will take on Daniel Dubois very soon to contest the IBF title, which could push either fighter further up this ranking with a victory.

6 Zhilei Zhang

29 fights, 26 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw

Zhang’s record of 26-2-1 is perhaps not the most dominant compared with others in this ranking, but the level of competition he has faced has been very high indeed. Facing Hrgovic, Joyce, and Parker as his last three opponents is self-evident in terms of Zhang’s desire to beat the best in order to be the best. Zhang won the WBO interim heavyweight title by knocking out Joe Joyce, and defended it against the same opponent in the same year. He did lose against Parker and Hrgovic, but the fact that he lasted the full 12 rounds in both of these fights reflects well on his ability to compete with those high-pedigree fighters. Zhang’s upcoming bout with Wilder will be an interesting watch, and could solidify his place on this list.

5 Agit Kabayel

25 fights, 25 wins

Kayabel was inducted into Ring’s top 10 heavyweights reasonably recently, just 21 weeks ago. Since turning pro in 2011, Kayabel has won all of his 25 professional fights, winning the WBC-NABF, WBO-NABO, WBC Continental Americas, and WBA Inter-continental heavyweight titles. Most recently, he defeated Frank Sanchez on the undercard of Fury vs Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As with others on this list, Kabayel does not have a fight lined up next, although he is due to face someone with an established reputation in the heavyweight scene.

4 Joseph Parker

38 fights, 35 wins, 3 losses

Parker is not afraid to mix with strong opponents, facing four of the fighters on this list. He is undoubtedly one of the form fighters in the division, too, defeating Zhang and Wilder in the past year. By defeating Zhang, he also won the WBO interim heavyweight title. Although Parker does not have a fight lined up yet, he is aiming to be next in line to face the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s feud. Parker was bested by both Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce, however, his bounce-back ability is evident in his resurgence to the top of his game.

3 Anthony Joshua

31 fights, 28 wins, 3 losses

With the second-longest tenure on this list at 446 weeks, AJ has rebuilt his career well after losses against Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr. Aside from his victory against Parker by unanimous decision, Joshua seemed untouchable in his first 22 professional fights. His knockout loss to Ruiz, though, was a massive surprise that seemed to rock his confidence. Although he subsequently got his revenge in 2019, that blemish was hard to get rid of. Since his losses to Usyk, the Brit has won his last four fights, including a very impressive recent knockout of Francis Ngannou in just the second round. Joshua is seemingly back to his best, and that will be tested in his next bout. He is set to face the winner of Hrgovic and Dubois’ bout in the autumn.

2 Tyson Fury

36 fights, 34 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw

Fury went into the biggest fight of a generation against Usyk with an undefeated record. He came out as the loser on that occasion, but that does not detract much from his pedigree as a fighter. The Gypsy King is one of the most feared fighters in world boxing, and was magnanimous in his displays against Wilder and Dillian Whyte from 2020 to 2022. He very much earned his place in the highly anticipated fight with Usyk, and gave the Ukrainian a decent run for his money, just coming up short on the judges' scorecards. His next fight will be career-defining, taking on the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time. If he was to beat Usyk, he may be challenging for the top spot on this list. If he is defeated, he may slip down and be replaced by the likes of Joshua.

1 Oleksandr Usyk

22 fights, 22 wins

Usyk’s reputation precedes him when it comes to being the best in heavyweight boxing. His recent victory against Fury was the crown jewel of his career thus far, embodying the role of David as he felled the British Goliath. Being the undisputed heavyweight champion, he is the man to beat. It must also be remembered that Usyk previously defeated Dubois and Joshua, as well as Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew before them. His unbeaten record in his professional career includes victories against strong opposition, meaning that he is fully deserving of his place at the top of this ranking. He will face Tyson Fury again later this year, and a victory there would only distance him from the competition, cementing his pole position in world boxing.