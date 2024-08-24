Key Takeaways Over the years, the sport of boxing has seen many heavyweight stars from America take to the ring and make a name for themselves on a global scale.

Particularly in the 1970s, the likes of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier were the two big names in the heavyweight division representing the USA, while Larry Holmes was just starting to make a name for himself in the ring.

In this current era, it's looking rather bleak as the likes of Deontay Wilder and Jared Anderson are the two big names from the States in the heavyweight division. That said, the USA has seen many talented hard hitters take to the ring since the sport was first formed.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will list the top 10 American heavyweights in the history of boxing.

Top 10 American heavyweights of all time (Boxing) Rank Name Years active 1. Muhammad Ali 1960-1980 2. Joe Louis 1934-1951 3. George Foreman 1969-1997 4. Jack Johnson 1897-1931 5. Larry Holmes 1973-2002 6. Evander Holyfield 1984-2011 7. Joe Frazier 1965-1981 8. Mike Tyson 1985-2005 9. Deontay Wilder 2008-present 10. Sonny Liston 1953-1970

10 Sonny Liston

Boxing record: 50-4

In the late 50s and early 60s, Sonny Liston went on an absolute tear in the heavyweight division with special knockouts over Cleveland Williams, Nino Valdes, Roy Harris, Zora Folley and Eddie Machen, before taking the title from Floyd Patterson in 1962.

Despite his back-to-back defeats to Muhammad Ali in 1964 and 1965, Liston was still a force to be reckoned with in the division - mainly thanks to his brute strength, devastating jab, and KO power in either fist. Many will argue that his resume never quite managed to live up to his fearsome potential. That said, he was still one of the most feared men in the division during the peak of his powers.

9 Deontay Wilder

Current boxing record: 43-4-1

After spending over 547 weeks in the top 10, Wilder has had the most turbulent few years of his career recently. After being undefeated in his first 43 professional fights, his final two showdowns with Tyson Fury clearly took its toll on 'The Bronze Bomber.'

That said, he still possesses the hard-hitting capabilities, however, that won him so many fights during the earlier stages of his career. Of those 43 wins, 42 of them have come by way of knockout. Whenever Wilder does decide to call it quits, his four-year spell at the top between 2015 and 2019 will go down as one of the most iconic spells in recent heavyweight history.

8 Mike Tyson

Current boxing record: 50-6-2

Despite beginning his professional career back in 1985, Mike Tyson is scheduled to have his 59th professional outing later this year when he takes on Jake Paul. Granted, that fight is seen as something of a farce to hardcore fight fans. However, Tyson's return is set to sell out the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas - which is a testament to just how much of an icon he is in the sport.

'Iron Mike' still holds the record for being the youngest man ever to hold the world heavyweight title thanks to his destruction of Trevor Berbick at the age of just 20. To a generation of fans, Tyson is heavyweight boxing. During his prime years, the American was box office, with many doing whatever it took to see him perform live.

7 Joe Frazier

Boxing record: 32-4-1

When it comes to heart and conditioning, no heavyweight comes close to Joe Frazier. In his prime years, the American was an explosive fighter and possessed perhaps the greatest lead left hook in the history of the division. He built his legendary status by being Ali's greatest rival. Frazier was responsible for the Greatest's first loss, when they met for the first time, in 1971.

The American was a terrible matchup against George Foreman, however, and was hammered by Big George in the two worst losses of his career. That said, despite the four losses next to his name, 'Smokin' Joe' was still go down as one of the best heavyweights of all time. His lack of major world title wins is why he's not higher up on our list.

6 Evander Holyfield

Boxing record: 44-10-2-1

Evander Holyfield will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest cruiserweights of all time. Despite moving up and being a smaller heavyweight compared to the rest of the competition, the American still ranks as one of the best of all time in that weight class.

Holyfield fought like an aggressive pit bull, bullying and hammering much larger opponents. His career was filled with many twists and turns. Even when he lost fights he should've won, the American came back in devastating fashion and showed why he's one of the best to ever do it.

The Atlanta native - who held boxing's biggest prize on four separate occasions - enjoyed signature wins over the likes of Riddick Bowe and George Foreman, but is possibly best remembered for his two victories over Mike Tyson.

5 Larry Holmes

Boxing record: 69-6

During the peak of his powers, Larry Holmes was a dominant force. The ‘Easton Assassin’ was underrated in his era. While he wasn't flashy or popular, it's fair to say that he had the best jab in heavyweight history. As well as that, he had an outstanding chin and tremendous conditioning in his prime.

His incredible ability in the ring got him to 48-0 and 20 heavyweight title defences before he finally lost a decision to Michael Spinks. Despite looking slightly out of prime after his clash with Mike Tyson, the American was still able to come back one more time in the 1990s and become a legitimate contender after turning 40. His sheer dominance in the ring is why he sits in at five.

4 Jack Johnson

Boxing record: 53-11-8

While he was known as the "Galveston Giant," Jack Johnson wasn't really a large heavyweight, even in his own era. The American was more of a defensive specialist than a slugger throughout his career.

That said, he could crack and throw hands when he needed to. At just over six feet and an athletically built 220 pounds, he had the size to compete against the champions of any era when factoring in his speed.

While it was unfortunate that he never defended his belt against greats like Sam Langford, Sam McVea and Joe Jeannette, Johnson did beat all three men consistently, prior to breaking through himself and becoming the first-ever black heavyweight champion.

3 George Foreman

Boxing record: 76-5

For many years, George Foreman was convincingly beating his opponents prior to the successful business endeavour, the Foreman Grill. One half of the Rumble in The Jungle spectacle opposite Ali - one of the most legendary nights in combat sports history, Foreman earned the respect of all for his big punching power.

He even managed to win a world title in his 40s. He became the oldest man to ever win the heavyweight title, when he caught Michael Moorer out of nowhere in round 10, in a fight where he was losing badly. Foreman took off approximately 10 years from boxing to ultimately come back at the age of 38 years old to win 24 straight bouts with 22 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

2 Joe Louis

Boxing record: 66-3

A real star who resurrected heavyweight boxing in the 1930's with his talents in the ring, Joe Louis was a pioneer of the sport. A scientific boxer who was obsessed with his craft, if Louis was to lose because of a technical mistake he would go back to the drawing board to make the necessary adjustments and come back even stronger. After losing his first career bout to German powerhouse Max Schmeling, Louis would rattle off 11-straight victories.

The rematch between Schmeling and Louis was set. Louis fighting a German boxer with the next world war looming, the stage was set as the Yankee Stadium rematch seemed to mean more than your average sporting event. 'The Brown Bomber' won the fight decisively, beating his powerful opponent with a barrage of well-timed haymakers. The bout was celebrated as one of the biggest in history up to that point.

Louis had the ability to get into position to unload his right hand on any man who ever lived. And no man he hit solid with that punch would have been able to hope to get up from it.

1 Muhammad Ali

Boxing record: 56-5

One of the most iconic sports personalities of all-time, Muhammad Ali earned his stripes by facing off with the greatest fighters of his era. He had some close calls in his career, such as when he very nearly got knocked out by Henry Cooper in 1963, shortly before he captured the world title for the first time by defeating Sonny Liston. He lost bouts late in his career to lesser fighters such as Leon Spinks and Trevor Berbick.

Across two decades, from the 1960s through into the second half of the 1970s, Ali was the towering figure who time and again ruled over the division during its most competitive era.

The three-time world champ is a clear No. 1 due to his unique style in the ring. There may never be another fighter to have the impact that Ali made. His greatness will live on for generations to come.