Highlights Over the years, the boxing faithful have been blessed with many talented British heavyweight boxers.

From Frank Bruno to Lennox Lewis, GiveMeSport ranks the top 10 British boxing heavyweights of all time.

Both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are ranked very highly, while there's a place for Daniel Dubois.

Over the years, the sport of boxing has seen many heavyweight stars from Britain take to the ring and make a name for themselves on a global scale.

Nowadays, the British heavyweight stars have catapulted themselves into a global phenomenon and have become one of the most marketable names in the sport. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury remain two of the biggest sensations that boxing has to offer right now.

Due to their jaw-dropping ability in the ring and their star power, both Joshua and Fury have carried the sport through some tough days in recent years and are arguably two of the biggest heavyweights from Britain since boxing first started.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will list the top 10 British heavyweights in the history of boxing.

Ranking factors include:

Overall record

Titles

Ability in the ring

Top 10 British heavyweights of all time (Boxing) Rank Name Years active 1. Lennox Lewis 1989-2003 2. Tyson Fury 2008-present 3. Bob Fitzsimmons 1885-1914 4. Anthony Joshua 2013-present 5. David Haye 2002-2018 6. Henry Cooper 1954-1971 7. Frank Bruno 1982-1996 8. Joe Bugner 1967-1999 9. Bruce Woodcock 1942-1950 10. Daniel Dubois 2017-present

Related 10 Greatest Heavyweight Boxers in the World Right Now (Ranked) Oleksandr Usyk is officially top of the Ring Magazine's heavyweight rankings, but who else joins him in the top 10?

10 Daniel Dubois

Current boxing record: 21-2

Since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois has rattled off back-to-back wins, both by way of knockout. The young Brit has enjoyed some great success since becoming a professional in 2017. 'Triple D' shocked the world in his recent fight against Filip Hrgovic, winning via TKO in the eighth round to win the interim IBF heavyweight championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dubois has recorded knockouts in 20 of his 21 professional wins.

However, ahead of his fight with Joshua, Dubois's title will be 'upgraded' to world champion by the IBF before a punch has even been thrown. This is because Usyk is unable to defend his belt against him after signing a contract to rematch Fury on the 21st of December. At 26, 'Dynamite' has fought some of the best the division has to offer and has held his own more often than not.

Arguably one of the hardest heavyweight punchers right now, Dubois thoroughly deserves to sit in the top 10 of our list.

9 Bruce Woodcock

Boxing record: 35-4

During the peak of his powers, Bruce Woodcock was a perennial contender and ended up on the cover of The Ring Magazine in 1945 before retiring five years later. Unfortunately for the Yorkshireman, he never got a crack at the world title. After impressing in his first 25 fights on the regional scene, the Brit travelled to the States to face American contender Tami Mauriello in 1946, losing by a fifth-round knockout.

The rest of Woodcock's career saw him predominately fighting in the UK, with one contest in South Africa. He ended up winning European, Commonwealth and British championships before losing back-to-back fights against Lee Savold and Jack Gardner in 1950 before calling it a day. His success on the regional scene and his knockout power in the ring are why he sits ninth on our list.

8 Joe Bugner

Boxing record: 69:13:1

Most notably, Joe Bugner holds triple nationality, originally being a citizen of Hungary and a naturalised citizen of both Australia and the United Kingdom. The former heavyweight had a long career that was divided by extended hiatuses, and he always came to fight. Bugner had considerable success as he won the European, Commonwealth and British titles.

He's best known for his three fights in the 1970s against Muhammad Ali (twice) and Joe Frazier. Despite being unsuccessful in all three outings, he was still able to go the distance in each fight. The showdown with Ali in 1975 was his only shot at the title. Bugner's biggest victory was, without a doubt, his close decision victory against fan-favourite Henry Cooper in 1971 - ending Cooper's run as British heavyweight champion.

7 Frank Bruno

Boxing record: 40-5

It's fair to say that Frank Bruno, even still, is one of the most popular figures of British boxing because of his cheerful and playful personality and huge success in the ring. After turning pro in 1982, the Brit knocked out his first 21 opponents before enduring some low moments.

He famously failed in three attempts to win a world title between 1986 and 1993. Despite those major setbacks, he kept going, and - at 33 - he out-boxed Oliver McCall to win a decision and take home the heavyweight world championship. Despite losing the final fight of his career against Mike Tyson, Bruno will still go down as a true legend of the sport, and his ability and legendary status in the sport is why he comfortably sits seventh.

6 Henry Cooper

Boxing record: 40-14-1

Henry Cooper is best known for seriously hurting a young Muhammad Ali with a vicious left hook in the fourth round of their Wembley Stadium contest in 1963. Unfortunately for the Brit, Ali recovered and won the following round and extended his unbeaten.

Cooper also lost to Ali in his only world title fight three years later. That said, on the regional scene, he was a British legend. The Englishman was a British heavyweight champion for more than a decade - which remains a record. His victories over the likes of Zora Folley and Karl Mildenberger are why he deserves to be fairly high up in the top 10, but just misses out on a spot in the top five after failing to win a world title.

5 David Haye

Boxing record: 28-4

The fighter from London would only make it to the judges' scorecards three times in his 32-fight career, with it often being a quick night at the office for Haye. A 16-year professional boxing journey for the 'Hayemaker' would see him earn 9 first-round knockouts. He would retire in 2018 after back-to-back bouts with fellow British fighter Tony Bellew. David Haye was well-renowned for his ability to quickly end fights during his prime.

Haue was one of the best cruiserweights of all time and enjoyed a lot of success at heavyweight. He made the transition from 200 pounds to heavyweight in 2008, stopping Monte Barrett in five rounds to set up a title shot against towering titleholder Nikolai Valuev the following year. The Brit outboxed the 7-footer from Russia to win a majority decision and a portion of the heavyweight championship. After losing the title to Wladimir Klitschko following two defences, Haye was still able to perform at the top before retiring in 2018.

4 Anthony Joshua

Current boxing record: 28-3

AJ has rebuilt his career well after losses against Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr. Aside from his victory against Parker by unanimous decision, Joshua seemed untouchable in his first 22 professional fights - which included a monumental win against Wladimir Klitschko. His knockout loss to Ruiz, though, was a massive surprise that seemed to rock his confidence.

Although he subsequently got his revenge in 2019, the defeat was hard to get rid of. Since his losses to Usyk, the Brit has won his last four fights, including a very impressive knockout of Francis Ngannou in just the second round. Thanks to the guidance of Ben Davison, Joshua has seemingly found his groove and firmly believes he'll beat Usyk in a trilogy. His glittering CV and heavyweight world title fight wins are enough to put him fourth on the list.

3 Bob Fitzsimmons

Boxing record: 61-8-4

Bob Fitzsimmons, despite being an odd-looking individual, appearing thick on top with spindly legs, had great success between the modern divisions of welterweight through heavyweight. He won the heavyweight title in 1897, becoming only the third man to hold it in the modern era. He conquered champion James J. Corbett by 14th round KO, despite being outweighed by perhaps 15 pounds.

When he eventually lost the title to James J. Jeffries two years later, he was outweighed by as much as 39 pounds, a startling fact that underlined his bravery to compete at the top of the pile, let alone succeed. Fitzsimmons remains the lightest man to hold the heavyweight title, a record that could not be broken today due to sanctioning rules.

2 Tyson Fury

Current boxing record: 34-1-1

Ahead of the biggest fight of a generation against Usyk, Tyson Fury had an unbeaten record. 'The Gypsy King' came away from the contest as a loser, but that does not detract much from his pedigree as a fighter. Fury is one of the most feared fighters in the sport of boxing and was magnanimous in his displays against Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte from 2020 to 2022.

The 6ft 9in giant used his remarkable athleticism and ring acumen to end long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko’s run as heavyweight champion by a wide decision in 2015 - which rocked the whole of the sport. He then took nearly three years off due to personal issues outside of the ring - but came back and nearly dethroned Wilder in their first outing in 2018. His record at the top and his unique style are why he features in at two but just misses out on top spot.

1 Lennox Lewis

Boxing record: 41-2-1

Lennox Lewis' stinging jab, devastating right hand and the ability to use them effectively made him one of the best heavyweights of all time. The Brit, despite slipping up twice - getting knocked out by Oliver McCall in 1994 and Hasim Rahman in 2001 - came back more focused and determined and was able to avenge both setbacks by stoppage.

Most notably, he also drew with fellow Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield in 1999 but most observers thought Lewis was robbed. In their rematch just eight months later, Lewis outpointed his American rival comfortably. On top of that, he sensationally knocked out Mike Tyson as well as defeating Vitali Klitschko in 2003. Potentially realising that he was starting to fade, Lewis retired from the sport as a champion - an achievement which many struggle to do in this day and age,