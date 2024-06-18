Highlights Iceland made a name for themselves at Euro 2016 when they dumped England out of the tournament.

They made history by qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, taking a point off of Argentina.

Former Chelsea and Barcelona Eidur Gudjohnsen features on the list after a glittering career.

Icelandic football roared onto the global scene at Euro 2016 with their infamous thunderclap as they surged to the quarter-finals of the competition, dumping out England in the process, during a memorable continental tournament in France. Those thunderous chants, from a nation with a population of just 300,000, made their mark again two years on at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Despite not making out of the group stages, an unlikely point against Argentina was befitting of this Icelandic golden generation; difficult to beat and punching well above their weight.

But Iceland has been churning out special footballing talents long before the waves they made as a nation in 2016 and 2018 respectively. In the land of fire and ice, with the baron volcanic fields and the obstacle of 24-hour darkness in winter, these surroundings have historically produced some excellent footballers. Here are 10 of the country's very best.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: Iceland became the smallest nation by population ever to clinch a FIFA World Cup berth when they qualified for the 2018 tournament on 9 October 2017.

10 Gudni Bergsson

Career Span: 1983-2003

Although understandably finding it hard to make a regular breakthrough for Tottenham upon arrival from Iceland in 1988, Gudni Bergsson often filled in for injuries or suspension. However, this did not stop him from becoming a regular for the national team, where he eventually became captain, winning in excess of 80 caps, a record for the country at the time.

When this back-up role for Spurs came to an end, Bergsson feared the possibility of an occupation away from football. However, an opportunity arose while the reliable and determined defender was studying to become a lawyer. Bolton manager Bruce Rioch watched Bergsson in a trial game for Crystal Palace, and couldn't believe the seasoned player's inability to find a club. He was snapped up for £65,000 and went on to truly find his home, making a whopping 287 appearances.

Gudni Bergsson's International Career Iceland Caps 80 Iceland Goals 1 Iceland Clean Sheets 17

9 Hannes Thor Halldorsson

Career Span: 2002-2022

A film director outside of his footballing profession, Hannes Thor Halldorsson career behind the camera was a little more successful than his career guarding the goals of numerous clubs in Iceland. However, after a few years of bouncing around the leagues in his homeland, a league and cup double with KR in Reykjavik was the boost he needed to play in Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, and Azerbaijan.

With Halldorsson, his role as national team goalkeeper outshines his club exploits. Number one at both Euro 2016, where Iceland historically beat England to reach the quarter-finals, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Halldorsson became one of the most recognisable parts of Iceland's tough-to-beat unit.

While 2018's tournament didn't see the same success as 2016, Iceland's film-making keeper notably saved a penalty from none other than Lionel Messi, as 'Strakarnir okkar' ('Our Boys') drew against Argentina 1-1 in their first ever game at the tournament before eventually going out in the group stages.

Hannes Thor Halldorsson's International Career Iceland Caps 77 Iceland Clean Sheets 26

8 Alfred Finnbogason

Career Span: 2007-Present

Alfred Finnbogason has been a reasonably prolific Icelandic name in Europe over the last 10 years. After formative showings with Breidablik, a mixed stint with Belgians Lokeren that was redeemed by a solid loan to Helsingborg with 12 league goals in just 15 games, saw Dutch outfit Heerenveen nab Finnbogason in 2012.

In two years at the club, the forward was exquisite in front of goal. In his second season, 2013–14, Alfred was the Eredivisie's top scorer with 29 goals. That tally was only topped by Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jonathan Soriano in Europe's top leagues that season.

Predictably, following these exploits, Finnbogason went on to Real Sociedad, where things didn't really click either side of loans to Olympiacos and Augsburg, he joined the latter in 2016. He was a regular in the Bundesliga for six years before departing for Lyngby, and now Eupen in Belgium, where he remains.

Finnbogason ranks as Iceland's fourth-highest goalscorer with 18 goals in 73 appearances, with his most notable strike coming in the 1-1 draw against Argentina in Iceland's maiden World Cup game in 2018.

Alfred Finnbogason's International Career Iceland Caps 73 Iceland Goals 18 Iceland Assists 4

7 Albert Gudmundsson

Career Span: 1938-1958

Albert Sigurdur Gudmundsson was the first person from Iceland to become a professional footballer, while also being the first from the Atlantic island to land in Italy to play the sport. 'The Icelandic Pearl', as he was nicknamed by the French newspaper L’Equipe, started playing football before the war in improvised matches he and his fellow villagers set up with the crews of foreign ships that anchored in the port of Reykjavik.

He won two national titles with Valur before setting sail for other shores, and in the mid-1940s, his move to Scotland – where he went to study business administration – gave a big boost to his football career. He signed for Rangers, and played well enough that Arsenal signed him in 1944. Arsenal allowed him to continue his studies, yet on completion, he couldn't stay in England for lack of paperwork. He was only Arsenal's second ever foreign player.

He moved to France and settled in Nancy. He played there for a season before 1948 saw Milan decide to buy his contract for 11 million lire. Meniscus issues brought Gudmundsson's Milan downfall and he returned to France to prolific effect with RC Paris and Nice. His great-grandson shares his name and currently plays for Genoa and Iceland.

Albert Gudmundsson's International Career Iceland Caps 6 Iceland Goals 2

6 Rikhardur Jonsson

Career Span: 1947-1969

Where Gudmundsson took his talents outside of Iceland, Rikhardur Jonsson kept his localised to his town of Arkanes and built footballing advancements with home firmly in mind. Jonsson's impressive skills as a striker saw him feature in the first championship team of IA in 1946 when he was only 16 years old and aside from time with Reykjavik team Fram, when he was studying to be a house painter, the forward spent his whole career with 'the Skagamenn'.

After brief time at a German sports school in 1951, Jonsson returned to coach as well as play for Akranes. He did so for 18 years, scoring a ridiculous 139 goals in 185 games for his beloved club and winning six national championships. The first came in '51, making IA Arkanes the first team outside of Reykjavik to win the national championship at the time. Perhaps destined to play at a higher level, Rikhardur always held his hometown (and nation) closest to his heart. Before his death in 2017, Jonsson was made an honorary citizen of the port town, with Gunnar Sigurdsson, president of the town council saying:

"Because of the football and the success that has been achieved there, the coverage of Akranes by the national and foreign media has cast a positive spotlight on Akranes, which is priceless for a small community with a big heart therefore, perhaps no one will be surprised that Ríkhardur Jonsson, who is the common denominator of all soccer players in Akranes, is made an honorary citizen of the town."

Jonsson featured for the national side 33 times, 22 of those as captain, and scored 17 goals.

Rikhardur Jonsson's International Career Iceland Caps 33 Iceland Goals 17

5 Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Career Span: 2008-2024

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has consistently shown himself to be a versatile adapter within the modern game. Able to be deployed in defensive, central, and right midfield roles, the 33-year-old is also adept in attacking positions or solely up on the wing. Johann began his senior career at Breidablik before moving to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie where they also played in the Europa League. After this, he joined Charlton Athletic for two seasons, before moving on to feature for Burnley in the Premier League.

Gudmundsson really left at the Clarets during an eight-year stint. He not only played a big part in qualifying for the Europa League, he left having contributed the most assists for Burnley during the Premier League era. At the time of leaving the Clarets, out of his 93 international caps, 41 were gained during his time at the club. This sees him sit second, behind Jimmy McIlroy (on 51), as the club's most capped player. Notably, the midfielder was part of the Iceland national team in both the UEFA Euro 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cup. The former competition saw him assist Iceland's first ever goal in a major tournament.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's International Career Iceland Caps 91 Iceland Goals 8 Iceland Assists 7

4 Arnor Gudjohnsen

Career Span: 1978-2001

Arnor Gudjohnsen, father of Eidur, was a prolific forward in his own right. He spent seven years with Anderlecht after early steps with Vikingur, then Lokeren in Belgium. A personal high came at Les Mauve et Blanc when he was the top scorer in the 1986–87 season.

As said, he is the father of fellow striker Eidur Gudjohnsen, and the joking 'taught him everything he knows' gag may ring true, as Arnor was actually replaced by a 17-year-old Eidur for the youngster's international debut against Estonia in 1996. Arnor and Eidur unfortunately never officially got to grace the same pitch. Shortly before a match in Reykjavik in which father and son were scheduled to appear alongside one another, Eidur broke his ankle in an Under 18 tournament. He missed the next two seasons, during which time Arnor retired from football. Arnor later stated:

"It remains my biggest regret that we didn't get to play together, and I know it's Eidur's too".

Regardless, Gudjohnsen senior scored 136 goals in 524 league games in a reputable club career and it's clear that his mercurial influence rubbed off on his more successful offspring, as well as an ever-growing football family, Eidur's sons are professionals too.

Arnor Gudjohnsen's International Career Iceland Caps 73 Iceland Goals 14 Iceland Assists 2

3 Asgeir Sigurvinsson

Career Span: 1971-1990

Another of the first Icelandic footballers to play in a foreign country, midfielder Asgeir played a single game for Rangers' reserve side in late 1972 before moving to Belgian club Standard Liege the next year. He stayed there for eight seasons and amassed more than 300 appearances overall while helping them to win the 1981 Belgian Cup.

Immediately after, he was bought by Bayern Munich, yet only lasted one year before finding a proper home with VfB Stuttgart. He featured prominently there until his retirement at 35 and, while there, his second year saw a career-best 12 goals, as the Swabians ended a 32-year wait to win the league.

After his debut came in 1972 at only 17 in a 5-2 friendly home loss against Denmark, Asgeir won 45 caps for Iceland and scored five goals. In retirement from playing, he was Iceland's technical director for six years, and later coached the national team from 2003 until late 2005. In November 2003, to celebrate UEFA's 50th anniversary, the Icelandic FA selected Asgeir as their Golden Player, the most outstanding Icelandic player of the last 50 years.

Asgeir Sigurvinsson's International Career Iceland Caps 45 Iceland Goals 5

2 Atli Edvaldsson

Career Span: 1974-1994

Widely regarded as one of the most influential players to come from Iceland, Atli Edvaldsson sits second on this list. During his career, the 6'2" midfielder won the Icelandic championship three times and the Icelandic Cup four times either side of a continental adventure where his innate footballing ability took him through Borussia Dortmund, Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Turkey's Genclerbirligi.

In 1983, he became the first foreign player to score five goals in one game in the Bundesliga, when he scored five for Fortuna Dusseldorf in a 5–1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt. To make this even more infamous, straight after the game, he flew to Iceland to play in his nation's clash against Malta the following day where he scored the winning goal in the 1-0 victory.

It seemed as if everything Atli touched turned to gold and in that 1982-82 term, he scored 21 goals in 34 matches for Dusseldorf, finishing second in the scorer's charts. Edvaldsson made his debut for Iceland in 1976 and went on to win 70 caps, scoring eight goals and captaining the team 31 times. In his retirement, Atli went into management, yet his life was sadly cut short to 62 as cancer took hold in 2019.

Atli Edvaldsson's International Career Iceland Caps 70 Iceland Goals 8

1 Eidur Gudjohnsen

Career Span: 1994-2016

Regarded by many to be the greatest Icelandic footballer of all time, it nearly didn't happen for Eidur Gudjohnsen. After formative time with PSV alongside a young Ronaldo Nazario came to an end due to a serious ankle injury, he returned to Iceland. However, battling through, this tenacious finisher moved from KR Reykjavik before Bolton Wanderers gave him a perfect stage.

Gudjohnsen junior proved himself amid adversity to see his greatest success arrive in England and Spain with Chelsea and Barcelona respectively, in a peak that stretched several years in the mid-2000s. At Barcelona, the prolific forward won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey among others - trumping his earlier Chelsea exploits of a League Cup and two Premiership titles. In this high point of his career, Gudjohnsen notched 64 goals in 258 league games.

In an international career that saw him feature at both Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018, Gudjohnsen scored 26 goals in 88 games. Additionally, within his 23-year club career, he was crowned the Icelandic Footballer of the Year seven times.

Eidur Gudjohnsen's International Career Iceland Caps 88 Iceland Goals 26 Iceland Assists 5

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 18/06/24).